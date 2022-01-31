It was a weekend to remember for Mountain Crest wrestler Wyatt Coulam.
Coulam competed for Mountain Crest’s No. 2 squad at the third annual Davie Swensen Invitational, which took place Saturday in Hyrum, and was triumphant in the 138-pound weight class. Coulam edged top-seeded Brady Dahlke of Marsh Valley, 6-5 in the semifinals and then outlasted second-seeded Ty Winward of Ridgeline, 4-3, in the finals.
Dahlke and Winward were both consolation finalists at their respective state tournaments a year ago.
Coulam was the only champion from Cache Valley at the tournament, although there were several local finalists. Five-time defending 3A state champion Juab pulled away from the field and amassed 293.5 points, while 3A power Morgan edged Mountain Crest for second place by four points, 219-215. Ridgeline was sixth with 94 points, while Green Canyon was seventh (88) and MC’s No. 2 squad was ninth (77.5).
Mountain Crest A squad had four finalists in Easton Evans (120), Terrell Lee (144), Brock Guthrie (175) and Hunter Hammer (215), while Ridgeline were represented in the finals by Winward, Owen Munk (165) and Ronan Melani (190). Evans lost by three points in the finals to reigning 3A state runner-up Dax Johnson of Juab, whom Evans beat in Friday’s dual between the two schools. Guthrie only fell by two points to defending 3A champion Will Harmon of Juab, while Melani lost for only the third time this season, this time to 2021 3A runner-up Logan Holdaway of Juab.
Evans, Guthrie, Munk and Melani all outpointed returning state medalists to earn their spot in the finals. Melani and Mountain Crest’s Sam Schroeder both dispatched of Juab’s Aiden Seeley, who was a 3A consolation finalist last season.
In addition to their five finalists, 10 other Mustangs finished in the top five in their respective weight class. Those Mountain Crest athletes were Zach Halligan (3rd place at 106), Carter Nelson (4th, 113), Luke Schroeder (3rd, 126), Ian Allen (4th, 132), Lincoln Lofthouse (4th, 138), Jace McBride (4th, 150), Dontay McMurtrey (4th, 165), Sam Schroeder (5th, 190), Tanner Tolman (5th, 113) and Gage Gunnell (4th, 175). Tolman and Gunnell competed for MC’s B team.
Schroeder defeated returning Idaho 3A state runner-up Brock Young of Marsh Valley in his third-place match.
In addition to Winward, Munk and Melani, the Riverhawks had a fourth medalist in heavyweight Daimien Boehme, who was fifth. Winward outlasted Lofthouse in triple overtime to advance to the championship round.
Leading the charge for Green Canyon was Quinn Richards (4th, 106), Daxton Darley (4th, 120), Logan Hull (3rd, 165) and Jackson Landon (5th, 175). Additionally, three other Wolves finished sixth.
Mountain Crest was no match for Juab in Friday’s 52-15 dual loss, but a trio of Mustangs defeated returning state medalists. As was mentioned before, Evans dispatched of Johnson. Hammer and Lofthouse also beat opponents who earned the right to stand on the podium at last year’s 3A State Championships.
LOGAN’S REDD SHINES
Logan competed at the South Summit-hosted High Country Classic, and Cooper Redd was the champion at 132 pounds. The sophomore edged Bear River’s Tyson Hirschi by one point in the semis, 8-7, and then toppled Viewmont’s Spencer Rees in the finals, 5-2.
The Grizzlies also had four other grapplers place in the top five in Payton Redd (4th, 106), Ryan Lazzari (5th, 144), Kadin Halona (2nd, 157) and Aaron Franckowiak (5th, 190). Halona went the distance against reigning 5A state champion Moses Espinoza-Owens in the finals.
Logan finished seventh in the 11-team field with 121 points. South Summit was first (250), followed by Bear River (229).
PREP BOYS HOOPS
West Side (12-6, 5-0) remained in sole possession of first place in the 2A Fifth District standings after blowing out Malad (2-16, 0-5) Saturday on the road, 74-49.
The Pirates scored 37 points in each half and more than 20 in the first and third quarters. Blaize Brown poured in 24 points for West Side, followed by Ryker Love with 13 and Bryler Shurtliff with 12.
“Thought we played pretty good offensively,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Defensively, we still need some work. Malad has been a tough place for us to play, so we’ll take the win and be happy.”