HYRUM — It was exactly the response head coach Jay Tovey was hoping for from his Mustangs after Wednesday’s lengthy road trip to 5A state power Uintah.
Mountain Crest returned to action less than 24 hours later and powered its way to a 66-6 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 boys wrestling dual on Thursday night at the ICON Activity Complex. It was a big night for the Mustangs as their girls team squared off against defending 6A state champion Westlake immediately after the boys finished.
“It was planned that way,” Tovey said of scheduling Uintah the day before a region dual. “I wanted to a build the schedule where we went out to Uintah and then had a dual meet back to back, so we could fight through some adversity. And I just wanted to see our kids be put in a tough situation, that way when we get to divisionals and the state tournament and get put into situations that maybe aren’t in their favor that there’s no excuse. You just go out and do the best that you can. ... A lot of our kids wrestled really well, especially after a long road trip from yesterday.”
Indeed, Mountain Crest was able to regroup from Wednesday’s 49-16 loss to Uintah, which appears to be the best team in all of Utah this season regardless of classification. The Mustangs were able to make quick work of the Bobcats as they won eight matches by fall and two more by forfeit. Mountain Crest got pins from Carter Nelson (113-pound weight class), Tanner Tolman (120), Easton Evans (126), Wyatt Coulam (144), Jace McBride (150), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Brock Guthrie (175) and Montana Merchant (285).
Evans, a returning state champion, has been on a roll this month as he made it to the championship round at the prestigious Richardson Memorial two weeks ago and placed sixth at Utah’s most renowned tournament, the Rockwell Rumble, last weekend. Additionally, the junior dominated Uintah’s Raiden Harrison by a 11-0 scoreline Wednesday, and Harrison is returning state medalist.
“I’ve been feeling pretty good,” said Evans, a two-time state finalist. “I really want to take state and my conditioning’s great, and yeah I feel great. I feel like I’m in good shape to finish the season strong.”
The four matches that weren’t decided by fall or forfeit in Thursday’s dual were all hard-fought showdowns that went the distance and were all decided by two points. The two teams split those four bouts.
“We need to do a better job collectively as a team winning those close matches,” Tovey said. “We seem to do a good job pinning. When we get kids on their back, we usually do a really good job. But close matches we’ve struggled with, I mean, really ever since I’ve been here and I want to make an emphasis on that, on winning those close matches.”
At 157 pounds, Sky View’s Hans Herrmann was able to outlast Bridger Thalman, 14-12. Herrmann was coming off a good weekend at the Bobcat Brawl, where he went 5-0.
Sky View’s other nailbiting victory was even more memorable for the visitors because it came against one of Mountain Crest’s best wrestlers. Parley Thacker (132) was awarded a takedown in literally the final second of the final round, giving the sophomore a 4-3 win over Luke Schroeder. Schroeder was a state champion in 2020 and a consolation state champ in 2021.
“(That was) very gratifying,” SV head coach Tony Holden said. “Parley is one of the hardest workers in the wrestling room. I think he gets overlooked by a lot of opponents. He’s very fundamental and has great wrestling hips. Any time you wrestle against Parley, you better be ready to go three hard rounds. The kid’s in amazing shape and he’s (coming through with) his best wrestling right now. We just need to keep the momentum going in the right direction for a couple more weeks.”
Prevailing for Mountain Crest in nailbiting fashion were Andrew Belles (190) and Lincoln Lofthouse (138). Belles outpointed Izzy Torres, who wrestled really well at the Bobcat Brawl, 4-2, while Lofthouse came through with a takedown in overtime to beat one of Sky View’s best grapplers in Kade Croft, 3-1.
The Lofthouse-Croft showdown was the final one of the dual and it was another grind-it-out-affair for Lofthouse, who dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Uintah’s Jaxon Johnson a day earlier. Johnson was a consolation state champ a year ago.
“I felt like I dug pretty deep,” Lofthouse said. “I had to win that one because (Croft’s) a rival and I didn’t want to end (the dual) with a loss for our team. ... It felt good because I needed another battle.”
In addition to Evans, Nelson, Schroeder and Zach Halligan (106) were triumphant for Mountain Crest against Uintah. Nelson won in pinning fashion midway through the first round, Schroeder by three points and Halligan by six. Schroeder dispatched of Jaxon McCurdy, who also placed third at state last year.
OTHER REGION DUALS
Ridgeline honored its seniors and then rolled to a 69-8 victory over short-handed Logan, while Bear River hosted Green Canyon and emerged victorious, 50-18.
The Grizzlies just returned from COVID-19 protocols and were still missing four of their varsity mainstays Thursday — half of those to injury. Logan forfeited six of the duals to Ridgeline, which was triumphant in six of the remaining eight bouts.
The Riverhawks got pins from Ryan Orduno (126), Ty Winward (138), Owen Munk (165) and Ronan Melani (190), plus a technical fall from Hudson Mosher (120). Cameron Craney (144) prevailed in a high-scoring duel for the Riverhawks, 23-15. Additionally, Jack Semadeni (113) won by forfeit for the hosts, but was able to pin one of Logan’s 120-pounders in an exhibition.
“I wish we had a few more matches last night, but the boys wrestled well,” RHS head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “... It was a good Senior Night. Our seniors, some of them got forfeits, but the seniors that competed — Ryan Orduno, Ty Winward, Cameron Craney, Ronan Melani, those four — the three got pins and Cameron won by major decision, and it was nice for them to be able to come out and get a win on Senior Night.”
The Redd brothers were both triumphant for Logan — Cooper (132) by technical fall and Payton (106) by decision.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon was victorious in bouts against Bear River and were very competitive in a couple more. Jack Payne (138) and Logan Hull (165) stuck their opponents for the Wolves, while Will Wheatley (215) dominated by major decision and Daxton Darley secured a hard-fought 7-5 triumph over Max Miller. Aaron Shumway (132) and Jackson Landon (175) only lost by four and five points, respectively, for the visitors.