HYRUM — It was pinned or be pinned for the lion’s share of Thursday night’s well-attended Region 11 boys wrestling dual between Mountain Crest and Ridgeline.
The first 12 matches were decided by fall, and the Mustangs won nine of those en route to a 58-21 victory over the Riverhawks at the ICON Activity Complex. It was an encouraging start to a busy three-day stretch for Mountain Crest, which hosted five-time reigning 3A state champion Juab in a Friday evening dual, followed by Saturday’s annual Davie Swensen Invitational — named in honor of MC’s former legendary head coach.
“Yeah, I thought it was a good start,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “A lot of our kids wrestled with a lot of energy. I thought we had a lot of pop in our step.”
Three-time state placer Terrell Lee made sure the Mustangs got off to a strong start as he took down his opponent straight to his back in the second round and finished off a pinning combination in the first bout of the dual. The 144-pounder was energized by the home crowd, which was surely the case for his teammates as well.
“I feel like the rivalry between Mountain Crest and Ridgeline has always been a big one ever since we split schools,” said Lee, who is ranked first in 4A at 144 pounds in the most recent wrestleutah.com poll. “Tonight with the crowd (being rowdy) and having it be a whiteout just brought the adrenaline so much more, and I felt like every match meant that much more to the kids. It was a lot of fun.”
In addition to Lee, the Mustangs also got pins from Zach Halligan (106), Carter Nelson (113), defending state champion Easton Evans (120), Luke Schroeder (126), Jace McBride (150), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Brock Guthrie (175) and Hunter Hammer (215).
Schroeder looked sharp in his return to the 126-pound weight class against a good opponent in Ryan Orduno. Schroeder, a state champion in 2020, had competed at 132 pounds in Mountain Crest’s previous two duals.
“I think definitely wrestling up gives you a lot of advantages, just because those guys are stronger, built a little bit bigger,” Schroeder said. “But I like 126. ... I think that's where I need to wrestle, so I always like wrestling there and I feel good there. But yeah, I feel like it's good to wrestle up maybe a couple of times and even in practice wrestling bigger guys. I think that's a very good way to improve.”
Tovey was very pleased with the performance of McMurtrey, who caught a returning state medalist in a cradle midway through the opening round.
“He has always been so close to breaking through ... and a lot of people when they see him might know him, but the name doesn't really flash at you or scare you,” Tovey said. “But I think moving forward the next few weeks he's got a lot of opportunities ahead of him and I think he has a great chance to do really well at the end of the year. We believe it and we see it in the wrestling room every day. So to us, Dontay doing well is not a huge surprise, but to other people they may be like, 'man, we didn't expect that.' But we expect that from him.”
Ian Allen (132), who typically competes for Mountain Crest’s JV squad, also garnered the praise of Tovey. Allen was the only Mustang who didn’t prevail in pinning fashion, but he locked up a couple of really explosive takedowns and was only two points away from winning by technical fall.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline was triumphant in four bouts, including three by fall. The Riverhawks got pins from Sam Pirtle (157), Daimien Boehme (285) and reigning state champion Ronan Melani, who continues to impress in the 190-pound weight class.
Pirtle’s win was a huge one, inasmuch as it came against a foe ranked at his weight class at the 4A level. The senior executed a slick lateral drop midway through the first round on his way to the pin.
“I am so proud of Sam,” Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “He has had an up-and-down year. You know, he's dealt with a few injuries and a few losses, and he's got a lot of perseverance in him and is a very tough kid. I mean, I couldn't be happier for him because it has been a tough year and he's such a great kid. It was wonderful to see him win that like tonight.”
Ridgeline’s other victory was a gratifying one by Ty Winward (138) in a showdown between returning state placers. Winward was able to exact revenge against Lincoln Lofthouse, who pinned him earlier this month at the Richardson Memorial. Winward pulled ahead with a takedown in the second round and then rode Lofthouse the entire third round on his way to a 4-2 win.
“What a match tonight for Ty,” Morrill said. “That was fun because Lincoln beat him at the Richardson about two or three weeks ago. ... Ty's been trying to get better and he did a good job of holding Lincoln and bay and getting into the positions where he is better at, so he did a really good job of (wrestling smart) tonight.”
OTHER REGION DUALS
Green Canyon made the short trip north to Sky View and left with a 45-30 victory, while Bear River blew out short-handed Logan at home, 69-9.
It was another competitive dual between the Wolves and Bobcats, and there were no forfeits. Green Canyon won eight of the 14 duals, including five by fall, another by technical fall and another by disqualification.
The Wolves got pins from Easton Darley (106), Logan Hull (165), Jackson Landon (175), Will Wheatley (215) and Ethan Kunzler (285), plus Daxton Darley (120) prevailed by technical fall. Quinn Richards (113) racked up 14 points and won by major decision for Green Canyon, while Luke Blake, one of 4A’s top 190-pounders, was awarded the full six team points when his opponent was DQed.
“Yeah, this has become a very fun rivalry,” GC head coach Ryan Webb said. “... We wrestled pretty flat for the first half of the dual meet, but our 165 and upper weights really dug deep and got us the win. Kudos to Ethan Kunzler for gritting out a great win at heavyweight. He's a first-year kid with a lot of heart. Fun dual.”
Leading the charge for the Bobcats were Collin Miller (126), Heston Hart (144), Camron Carling (150) and Hans Herrmann (157), who all stuck their counterparts. Miller has been on fire as of late as he won a tournament the previous weekend.
Sky View’s Parley Thacker (132) beat Aaron Shumway 4-0 in a matchup of ranked wrestlers, while Kade Croft (138), Thacker’s teammate, defeated Jack Payne, 3-0.
Meanwhile, the Bears amassed 30 points via forfeit against the Grizzlies. Bear River also won seven of the nine contested duels.
Ryder Christensen (215) dispatched of his foe in pinning fashion for Logan, while teammate Kadin Halona (157) outpointed Dustin Douglass, 8-5.
PRESTON DUALS
Preston looked sharp Wednesday at home as it dominated against Pocatello (78-9) and Minico (52-24). Minico has one of the best teams in all of Idaho, although the squad that took on Preston was also comprised of several JV wrestlers.
Nevertheless, Preston was able to win 10 of the contested 14 matches against Minico, including a trio of showdowns against returning state medalists. Micah Serr (170) pinned a 2021 state placer, while teammate Parker Bodily (195) rolled to a 10-4 victory over returning 4A consolation finalist Kaimbridge Gee. Preston’s most monumental victory, however, was earned by Emery Thorson (182), who edged Tiger-Grizz champion and Rollie Lane finalist Luke Arthur, 4-3. The Rollie Lane and Tiger-Grizz invites are the two biggest tournaments in the Gem State.
“I couldn't have been more pleased with how they wrestled, especially with Jaden Perkins, Micah Serr, Emery Thorson and Parker Bodily, who all beat really tough kids," Preston head coach Doug Higley said. “... That win (by Thorson) should assure Emery a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.”
In addition to Serr, the Indians also got pins from Quinn Bradford (145), Tavin Rigby (132) and Luis Herring (285) against the Spartans. Clay Bradford (138) won by injury default for Preston, Caigun Keller (152) prevailed by major decision, and Eli Hammons (126) and Jaden Perkins (160) by decision.
Preston didn’t need to win any matches to beat Pocatello, inasmuch as the Thunder forfeited at eight of the 15 weight classes. Nevertheless, the Indians still reigned supreme in five of the seven contested duels.
Hammons, Quinn Bradfield, Serr, Thorson and Herring all pinned their foes for Preston.