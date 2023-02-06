TRC_1607.jpg (copy)

West Side's Stellar Tew, right, elevates to take down Teton's Remy Baler during a dual between the two boys wrestling programs earlier this season.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

It was a very encouraging performance for the Pirates in one of their final tune-ups before the 1A/2A Fifth/Sixth District Championships.

West Side's boys wrestling program has gotten a couple of key athletes back from injury and that was a big reason why the Pirates placed third out of 18 teams at the Challis Invitational, which concluded Saturday. Traditional 2A power Ririe won the two-day tournament with 197.5 points, while 4A Emmett edged West Side for second place by five points, 138-133.


