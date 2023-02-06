It was a very encouraging performance for the Pirates in one of their final tune-ups before the 1A/2A Fifth/Sixth District Championships.
West Side's boys wrestling program has gotten a couple of key athletes back from injury and that was a big reason why the Pirates placed third out of 18 teams at the Challis Invitational, which concluded Saturday. Traditional 2A power Ririe won the two-day tournament with 197.5 points, while 4A Emmett edged West Side for second place by five points, 138-133.
The Pirates, who are ranked fourth in the most recent Idahosports.com 1A/2A team poll, had two champions, one other finalist and two consolation finalists. Medals were only rewarded to the top four competitors at each weight class in this tourney.
Leading the charge for the Pirates were their two titleists in Stellar Tew (126-pound weight class) and Colten Gunderson (160). Both West Side grapplers were seeded first and Tew dispatched of Zander Yearsley of Ririe, 8-5, in the finals, while Gunderson outpointed John Reimers of Emmett, 10-7, in the championship round.
West Side's other finalist was Colter Barzee, who earned a huge 6-4 victory over top-seeded Kaden Schaff of Grangeville in the semifinals. Schaff is 1A/2A's top-ranked 98-pounder in the aforementioned idahosports.com poll. Barzee lost by major decision to the poll's second-ranked 1A/2A pounder in Ririe's Breylon Moon.
Also securing a spot on the podium for the Pirates were Aaron McDaniel (3rd at 285) and Joey Hansen (4th, 132). This was McDaniel's first action during this calendar year and he came oh so close to making it to the finals as he lost to eventual champion Christian Janis of Twin Falls, the No. 1 seed, in triple overtime in the semifinals. The junior dominated Bonneville's Ethan Cross twice --- the second time by major decision in their third-place bout.
The West Side girls were also in action at this annual tournament. This invitational was not scored on the girls side, but the Lady Pirates fared well, led by champion Sesha Beckstead (126). Beckstead pinned her opponents in the finals.
Samantha Roberts (114), Celestial Westover (138) and Jasmine Hansen (185) all finished second in their respective weight classes for West Side.
Meanwhile, Preston was also in action this past weekend at the Dick Fleischmann Classic, an annual two-day dual-style tournament in Pocatello. The short-handed Indians — they were missing three of their top wrestlers — went 3-4, with wins over Columbia, Mountain Home and Owyhee. The Indians lost to three of the best teams in the entire Gem State in Eagle, Minico and Nampa, plus Nampa's B team.
Preston's Micah Serr continues to prove he is one of the top 182-pounders in the entire state as he went 7-0 this weekend, with six pins — five in the first round — and one win by forfeit. The junior stuck a returning 4A state placer from Minico in the third round. Serr, who has only lost once this season, competed at 182 and 195 pounds at this tourney.
Parker Bodily (170) came through with three pins over the weekend for Preston, which got a pair of wins by fall from Ethan Keller (160), Quinn Bradford (145) and Tayden Edwards (152).
Two Preston girls also competed at this tournament and Riley Bodily (165/185) won both of her contested matches in pinning fashion.
