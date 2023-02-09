It was the perfect tune-up for Preston's boys wrestling program heading into next Wednesday's 4A Fifth District Championships.
Not only did the Indians find themselves in three very competitive duals, they outpointed both of their district rivals, despite giving up more forfeit points both times out.
Preston's busy two-day stretch started Wednesday night at home against Canyon Ridge and Century, and concluded Thursday afternoon on the road against Pocatello. Canyon Ridge picked up six more forfeit points than Preston and that was the difference in the Riverhawks' 38-36 victory. However, the Indians bounced back and was triumphant against Century and Pocatello by scorelines of 46-36 and 48-37, respectably.
Preston will now attempt to defend its 4A Fifth District title next Wednesday at Pocatello High School.
"I am pleased with how my kids have wrestled this week," Preston head coach Doug Higley said. "I feel good about our chance of winning going into the district tournament. It is going to be very close on who ends up winning district. It could be any of the three teams."
Five Preston grapplers dispatched of all three of their opponents this week in Porter Campbell (98-pound weight class), Tavin Rigby (138), Quinn Bradford (145), Parker Bodily (170) and Micah Serr (182). These five athletes teamed up for 13 pins, with Rigby, Bodily and Serr each sticking all three of their foes. Rigby, Bodily and Serr are all returning 4A state medalists.
Canyon Ridge won 7 of the 13 contested matches against Preston, but the hosts racked up a lot more bonus points because all six of their wins were by fall. Additionally, the Indians went the distance in four of their seven setbacks. Preston freshman Peyton Keller lost a pretty competitive bout against Sean Hall in a showdown of wrestlers ranked among the top six 4A 120-pounders in the most recent idahosports.com poll.
Campbell, Rigby, Bradford, Bodily, Serr and Gentry Geary (285) came through with pin against the Riverhawks.
Preston forfeited twice against Century, but overcame that 12-point hole by prevailing in nine of the 13 contested duels. Seven of those victories were by fall, courtesy of Peyton Keller (120), Dustin Pearce (132), Rigby, Tayden Edwards (152), Ethan Keller (160), Bodily and Serr, a 2022 state finalist who has only lost once during the 2022-23 campaign.
The Indians ultimately secured the victory because they were triumphant in the two of the three closest matches. Campbell and Bradford won by decision, with Bradford edging his foe by a 5-4 scoreline.
Preston found itself facing a 25-6 deficit against Pocatello, which benefited from a pair of wins by forfeit, but the visitors came storming back with 36 unanswered points, courtesy of five pins and one forfeit. The Thunder still had a chance to steal the dual before Preston's Freeman Sturges (220) slammed the door by executing a pinning combination in the third round.
In addition to Sturges, Preston got pins from Campbell, Rigby, Bradford, Edwards, Bodily and Serr. The Indians went 7-4 in contested bouts.
It was a memorable two-day stretch for Campbell, who has filled in nicely in the varsity lineup for the injured Krew Keller. Keller, the twin brother of Peyton, is out for the season and will need shoulder surgery.
"(Campbell) is light, only weighing 86 pounds, but he is a very good wrestler," Higley said.
Meanwhile, Preston's girls wrestling program was represented by Riley Bodily (185) and Megan Jensen (132) in each of those three duals. Bodily made quick work of all three of her opponents, while Jensen quickly pinned her opponent from Century.
Bodily, who is the third-ranked grappler in her weight class in the entire state, only needed 20 seconds, 56 seconds and 1:18 to reign supreme in pinning fashion and cap off a 3-0 week.
Athletes from Preston and West Side will compete in the girls District 5-6 Championships on Saturday at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. This is the second season girls wrestling has been a sanctioned sport in Idaho.
