To say Wednesday was a memorable day for Preston’s boys wrestling program might be a bit of an understatement.
That’s because the Indians were able to win their first district title in recent memory. It’s been at least 17 years since Preston has captured a district championship in the sport and possibly substantially longer.
It helps that Preston is currently competing in a three-team district, although Century is typically one of the better programs at the 4A level. Preston hosted the one-day tournament and racked up 288 points, which was 32 more than Century. Pocatello, which only brought seven grapplers to the tourney, was third with 83 points.
“We were super excited,” Preston head coach Doug Higley said. “I knew that we had a good chance of winning, but you never know until you actually go out there. But the kids wrestled really well and did what we needed to do to score the points needed to win the tournament.”
Preston had 24 athletes compete in the tournament, which was three more than a year ago. Century brought 21 kids, so that depth ultimately made the difference for Preston, which hosted the tourney.
“I’m just proud of the boys,” said Higley, whose team only finished 9.5 points behind Century last season. “They just wrestled really good. We talked to them beforehand and let them know we had a really good chance of winning. We just needed to go out there and prove that we were the better team and our kids wrestled up to what they needed to do to make it happen. ... And I’m looking forward to the state tournament. I think we’ll do really well at state.”
Six Preston athletes earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in Tavin Rigby (132-pound weight class), Caigun Keller (152), Jaden Perkins (160), Micah Serr (170), Emery Thorson (182) and Parker Bodily (195). Keller, a senior, and Thorson, a junior, were also district champions a year ago.
This was Keller’s third district championship as he was also triumphant as a freshman.
“Oh, it’s big, really big,” Higley said of the four-time state qualifier. “... He’s had a great season.”
All six of those Preston kids were seeded first in their respective weight class, with the exception of Rigby, the No. 2 seed. Rigby pinned top-seeded Azik Hensley at the 3:37 mark in the finals. Hensley beat Rigby in the dual between the two schools last week.
“Yeah, that was a big spark for us, for the rest of the team,” Higley said of Rigby’s win. “Everybody knew that was a big match, so that was a big (win) for us. And I knew he could beat the kid, but that kid’s really good. But Tavin’s good too. ... I coached him a little bit and told him a few things what to do and what not to do against that kid because we got thrown on our back (the first time), and I told him kind of how to stay out of that throw. And Tavin just wrestled tough.”
All six of Preston’s district champions should be top six seeds at next week’s 4A State Championships, which will take place next Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Thorson will surely be the No. 1 seed at 182 pounds, while Higley is confident Keller will be seeded first or second at 152 pounds.
Thorson will enter the state tournament with a 52-4 record this season, while Keller has only lost four times in 52 matches this winter. Rigby (40-8), Perkins (45-10), Serr (48-7) and Bodily (45-12) have also won at least 40 bouts for the Indians during the 2021-22 campaign.
“We won some key matches against (4A power) Minico, who’s got some really, really good kids in a lot of those weights,” Higley said. “... We should have the head to head and have some really good seedings in all of those weights.”
Preston also had eight wrestlers finish second in Dima Dyer (98), Max Erickson (106), Dustin Pearce (126), Quinn Bradford (145), William Owen (152), Aiden Cox (170), Kiet Abbott (182) and Micah Perry (220). Bradford, Abbott, Cox and Perry all won true second-place matches and will likely receive at-large bids to state.
Only the champions in 4A’s Fifth District automatically punched their ticket to state.
Higley is confident his team has enough star power to finish in the top six out of 26 teams at next week’s 4A meet.