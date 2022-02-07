The Preston boys wrestling program is exactly where it wants to be with less than three weeks remaining in the season.
The Indians made the relatively short drive to Pocatello and went 6-1 at the Dick Fleischmann Classic, a two-day dual-style tournament that concluded last Saturday. Preston dispatched of Canyon Ridge (54-25), Eagle (51-36), Mountain Home (51-30), Nampa (52-36), Owyhee (65-24) and Skyview (66-20), and lost to 4A power Minico (66-15). Canyon Ridge, Eagle, Owyhee and Skyview are all 5A programs. Preston sat out a couple of its best grapplers against Minico since the two schools squared off in a dual less than two weeks ago.
"The kids are wrestling well," PHS head coach Doug Higley said. "We dominated all the duals we won this weekend, with four wrestlers going undefeated. ... I believe we will be peaking at the right time for district and state."
The four Preston athletes that didn't didn't taste defeat over the weekend were Caigun Keller (152-pound weight class), Jaden Perkins (160), Micah Serr (170) and Emery Thorson (182). The four wrestlers went a combined 23-0 and teamed up for 19 pins, plus another win by technical fall. Serr pinned all of his opponents, while Thorson won five of his six matches by fall and the other by tech fall.
Keller earned a huge 4-2 triumph over Minico's Paxton Twiss, who recently captured a consolation title at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, which is arguably Idaho's second-most prestigious tournament. Twiss also placed third at another big tourney, the Red Halverson Invitational.
Tavin Rigby (132) won four of his six bouts for the Indians, while Quinn Bradford (145) went 4-3. One of Rigby's setbacks was to a returning state champion.
Meanwhile, West Side was also in action this past weekend and finished 11th out of 24 teams at the Challis Invitational. The Pirates racked up 88 points. Ririe was first with 198.5 points, followed by Twin Falls with 184.5.
West Side was led by 160-pound consolation champion Colten Gunderson, whose lone loss was by one point. Gunderson won his other three duels in convincing fashion. Joey Hansen (126) placed fourth for the Pirates and also was triumphant in three matches.
Jed Hurrn (120), Shadrach Groll (170) and Aaron McDaniel (285) each went 2-2 for West Side.
The Lady Pirates brought a handful of athletes to the tournament and Camilla Tew reigned supreme at 126 pounds. Tew pinned both of her foes, including Emmett's Gianna Coburn in the finals.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
West Side was able to prolong its season with a 64-54 victory at home over Bear Lake in a 2A Fifth District Tournament elimination game last Saturday. In the process, the third-seeded Pirates (15-7) improved to 3-0 against the fourth-seeded Bears (6-18) this season. All of those games were decided by double figures.
Both teams scored a lot of points during the final two quarters, but West Side took a commanding 28-15 lead into the half. The Pirates limited the Bears to six points in the first quarter and nine in the second.
Natalie Lemmon netted 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half for the Pirates, who got 13 points from Sienna Fuller, 12 from Laney Beckstead and 10 from Aubrie Barzee. Beckstead scored all but two of her points after halftime.
"We were able to feel like ourselves again tonight," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. "We worked so well as a team tonight. Very proud of each of them for helping secure the win as a team. Natalie looked so good inside. ... The hustle and patience also paid off for Aubrie, Sienna and Laney in putting up good points as well."
West Side squared off against second-seeded Aberdeen (17-5) in another elimination game on Monday night. Due to an early print deadline, coverage of this game can be found online at hjnews.com.
The Tigers headed into Monday's showdown with a 3-0 record against the Pirates this season, but two of the games were very close.