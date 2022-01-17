Two primary objectives down, one more to go for Ridgeline wrestler Ronan Melani.
The defending 4A state champion earned All-America status last month by placing third in his weight class at the Reno Tournament of Champions, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments in the west. Melani then proceeded to go 6-0 and reign supreme in the 190-pound division at Utah's most renowned tourney, the Rockwell Rumble, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City.
"Becoming an All-American and winning a Rockwell watch were two of my biggest goals this year," Melani said. "I placed eighth at the Rockwell Rumble last year and have been working almost every day since with the thoughts of a watch on my mind. Being able to complete both of those goals in such a short order has really given me a sense of accomplishment I don't think I've felt before and also a lot more confidence in myself as a wrestler."
Perhaps the most gratifying part of winning the Rumble for Melani was getting revenge against Lehi's Will McCleary, and in the finals, to boot. McCleary beat Melani 5-3 at the All-Star Dual last Tuesday, and jumped out to a 3-0 lead against his rival in the rematch.
The fourth-seeded Melani executed a five-point move in the second round and never trailed again, although the score was knotted up at 7-7 heading into the final round. The senior was able to secure an escape point to take the lead for good at 8-7, and then took the third-seeded McCleary down to his back on his way to prevailing by fall with 17 seconds remaining in the round.
"Will McCleary has great sportsmanship and is an amazing wrestler, and I have no doubt that he will do great things in the coming years," Melani said. "When I first went against him at the All-Stars, I was just coming off of a long illness and wasn't back to where I should have been if I was expecting to beat him. Being able to not only get a rematch, but also come out on top with a pin was just the thing I was looking for. It was a very satisfying victory against a great competitor."
How was Melani ultimately able to turn the tide of the match in the second round?
"Will's shots have been really powerful and accurate every time I've wrestled him," Melani explained. "I tried to match his offensive intensity in the first round, but in the second round I knew that I needed to switch things up and get those points back. To do so, I stopped trying to be so aggressive and instead aimed to gain points through my mat wrestling and defensive moves."
McCleary was one of at least four returning state placers Melani defeated at the two-day tourney. Melani also dispatched of Maple Mountain's Andrew Jensen, Snow Canyon's Breccan Fisher and Cleveland's Kymani Castillo, who is a defending 5A state champion in New Mexico. Melani beat the fifth-seeded Castillo 6-2 in the quarterfinals and the top-seeded Jensen 10-6 in the semifinals.
Melani was one of four local wrestlers who earned a spot in the podium at the 68-team tournament. Mountain Crest's had a trio of medalists in Easton Evans (120 pounds), Luke Schroeder (126) and Terrell Lee (144). Evans and Lee placed sixth in their respective weight classes, while Schroeder was seventh.
Evans, the No. 6 seed, went 5-3 at the tourney and was triumphant against the No. 11 and No. 12 seeds. The No. 12 seed, Merritt Meccariello of Emery, was a consolation state champion a year ago.
Schroeder, the No. 7 seed, went 5-2 and emerged victorious over three returning state medalists, including reigning 6A state champ Brayden Robison of Westlake, the No. 4 seed. Schroeder also dispatched of Beaver's Douglas Evans, the No. 10 seed, who was a 2A state runner-up last season.
Lee, the No. 6 seed, won his four bouts before getting banged up a bit in his loss to No. 2 Brady Merkley of Uintah in the semifinals. The Mustangs elected to hold Lee out of his two consolation round matches, but head coach Jay Tovey asserted "he will be OK." Lee dominated a returning state medalist from Springville by major decision in the quarterfinals.
Lincoln Lofthouse (138) won four of his six duels at the tourney for Mountain Crest, while fellow teammates Carter Nelson (113), Jace McBride (150) and Brock Guthrie (175) each went 3-2.
The Mustangs finished 13th in the team competition with 93 points, while the Riverhawks were 36th with 49. Uintah racked up 224 points, which was 38.5 more than runner-up Juab, which edged Pleasant Grove by one point.
BOBCAT BRAWL
Sky View welcomed Green Canyon, Preston, Box Elder, Marsh Valley (Idaho) and Mountain Crest's JV squad to its annual Bobcat Brawl, which took place last Friday. Marsh Valley, one of Idaho's top 3A programs, went 5-0 at the dual-style tourney, followed by Box Elder at 4-1, Green Canyon at 3-2, Sky View at 2-3, Preston at 1-4 and Mountain Crest JV at 0-5.
Most of the duals at this tournament were very competitive. All four of Preston's loses were decided by 12 points of fewer, including three by six points or fewer. The Indians were the closest to knocking off Marsh Valley, which prevailed 39-36.
Seven local grapplers went undefeated at the Bobcat Brawl in Preston's Tavin Rigby (132), Caigun Keller (150) and Emery Thorson (190), Green Canyon's Quinn Richards (106) and Luke Blake (190), and Sky View's Kade Croft (140) and Hans Herrmann (157). Because Blake is nursing an injury, the Wolves elected to pull him for his final two duals, so unfortunately he wasn't able to square off against Thorson.
Rigby came through with big wins over Green Canyon's Aaron Shumway and Sky View's Parley Thacker, while the much-improved Herrmann handled Preston's Jaden Perkins his lone loss of the tournament. Perkins went 4-1 for the Indians, as did Micah Serr (165), while Quinn Bradford (144) went 3-2.
Tyler Payne (126) and Jackson Landon (175) both won four of their five matches for the Wolves, while Jack Payne (138) won three of his four. Logan Hull (165) and Will Wheatley (215) both went 3-2 for Green Canyon.
Collin Miller (126) and Shez Hulse (285) each went 3-2 for the Bobcats, while Thacker went 3-1. Thacker's only setback was by two points to Rigby.
Jaxon Coulam (113), Porter Johnson (120) and Montana Merchant (285) teamed up to go 10-3 for the Mustangs.