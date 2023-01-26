MILLVILLE — The Riverhawks were soaring high after picking up one of their best victories in program history, and they followed it up with another strong performance over a good opponent one day later.
Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night by coming from behind to earn a 45-30 win over Green Canyon in a Region 11 boys wrestling dual on Thursday evening. The Riverhawks trailed by three points with five matches remaining, but came through with four straight pins to pull away and improve to 3-1 in region action.
Ridgeline was riding a wave of momentum after traveling to Garland on Wednesday and rallying to beat Bear River for the first time in school history. Both teams won seven bouts, but the Riverhawks secured three more pins than the Bears and prevailed by a 39-31 scoreline.
"Bear River is a great program and somebody that we've been trying to beat for this is our seventh year, so for us it was a huge victory and I have a ton of respect from them," said Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill, whose squad honored 10 seniors prior to Thursday's dual. "They're always tough, so to finally beat them was really exciting for us. Tonight I was a little worried that we would kind of have that emotional hangover after a big win like that, and I thought for the most part we responded well. I just tried to tell them to stay humble, be ready for tough matches and Green Canyon came out and gave us tough matches."
Indeed, there were several very tough matches Thursday, arguably none more so than the battle in the 138-pound weight class between Tyler Gerber and Jordan Caldwell. Caldwell of Ridgeline took a 8-4 lead into the third round, but Gerber stormed back with five points in the round, highlighted by a takedown with 24 seconds remaining to force overtime, and the energy in the gym was palpable. Gerber executed a double leg takedown in OT to secure the win and give his team a 24-21 lead.
The following bout was also one that could have potentially been a barnburner, but Ridgeline's Sam Welker (144) reversed his opponent straight to his back in the second round and was triumphant by fall. That was the first of back-to-back-to-back-to-back pins for the Riverhawks as Peter Jeppson (150), Dylan Twedt (157) and Owen Munk (165) successfully executed pinning combinations to slam the door.
"That was huge," Morrill said of Welker's pin. "That was one of the pivotal moments of the dual, for sure. ... (Tyler Payne's) a tough kid, so that was a big win for us."
The Riverhawks needed crucial pins from athletes like Welker and Draycin Nelson (126) — who fought off his back in the first round, overcame a 5-0 deficit and stuck his foe in a cradle in the third round — because the Wolves got off to a strong start. Jackson Landon (190) started things off with a quick pin in the opening match and Will Wheatley (285) came through with a huge triumph by fall two bouts later.
Green Canyon is very tough at the upper weight classes, led by reigning 4A state champion Wheatley, plus fellow returning 4A medalists Logan Hull (175) and Landon. In the final duel of the evening, Hull pinned Ridgeline's Sam Pirtle in the third round of an entertaining showdown of state placers from a year ago.
"Hull, he's stepped into a lot of tough matches and wrestled really tough back and forth with all the throws," GC head coach Dirt Howa said. "It's been awesome. Jackson Landon, he hasn't gotten scored on since his last match in December. ... And Will Wheatley is really turning it on. Everyone thought he was a one-trick pony and I think he's proven he's not."
Wheatley is competing as an undersized heavyweight this season and he took down one of 4A's best heavyweights Thursday in Richardson Memorial champion Caysen Dana. Both athletes executed takedowns in the first round and the second round was also very competitive. Wheatley reversed Dana midway through the third round to take a lead he wouldn't relinquish and secured the pin with 40 seconds remaining, for good measure.
"It was pretty good," Wheatley said. "I've been looking into (Dana) a little bit, did some research and saw that he won the Richardson. I felt like I needed to tire him out the first two periods and then go more on the offensive and start working my stuff, but it meant a lot to me. It was a good win tonight, for sure."
In addition to the aforementioned grapplers, the Wolves also got a pin from Quinn Richards (126), plus Aaron Shumway (126) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Jack Semadeni, 6-3. Shumway rode his tough opponent the entire second and third rounds, and came through with back points on two occasions.
Howa was very encouraged by his team's performance.
"We practiced some new moves today and we hit them at the varsity level tonight," said Howa, whose team forfeited at 106. "It was awesome. The little moves that our kids are constantly implementing that we've been building toward, we've built this season entirely to get ready for divisionals, so it will be fun to see what we can do in three weeks when we see (Ridgeline) again."
Hudson Mosher (132) accounted for Ridgeline's sixth win by pin, while teammate Hollus Risher (215) fought through a shoulder injury and held off Sam Tanner, 3-2. It was an at times electric atmosphere Thursday — something Munk, an all-state football player and two-time state medalist, certainly noticed.
"Tonight, it was pretty exciting," Munk said. "It was hard in those tough matches when it got quiet and everybody was on the edge of their seat getting ready to see something big happen. And then hearing everybody doing their chants and everything, it's much more satisfying and more competitive, and makes you want to go and get the win even more."
Munk was one of six Riverhawks to prevail in winning fashion against Bear River, joining teammates Hunter McBride (106), Welker, Twedt, Pirtle and Dana. Munk and Twedt both stuck returning 4A medalists. Risher dispatched of his foe by a 1-0 scoreline, while Caldwell only lost by four points to a 2022 4A consolation finalist. Like Caldwell, Jeppson and Semadeni fell by decision and ultimately denied Bear River of some much-needed bonus points.
"It was pretty fun," said Munk, who beat two returning state finalists on his way to placing third at the prestigious Tiger Grizz Invitational last weekend. "It was really cool to be there. They've got a really good environment there at Bear River, and so seeing all of our hard work paying off was really satisfying."
OTHER REGION DUALS
Mountain Crest honored its seniors by dispatching of Logan by a 61-9 scoreline, while Bear River defeated visiting Sky View, 44-30.
The Mustangs picked up 12 forfeit points and went 10-2 in the contested matches. Easton Evans (126), Carter Egbert (144), Jace McBride (150), Dontay McMurtrey (157), Sam Schroeder (190) and Jud Wells (285) came through with pins for Mountain Crest, which got a win by major decision from Tanner Tolman (132), plus decision victories from James Rollins (106), Jaxon Coulam (120) and Porter Kennington (215).
Ryan Lazzari (157) reigned supreme by fall for the Grizzlies, while teammate Payton Redd (113) edged Zack Halligan in a matchup of returning state medalists. Additionally, Keanan Bartlett (106), William Pearce (120) and Kaid Stearns (215) all fared pretty well in decision loses to their Mountain Crest foes.
"I was really impressed with how Logan wrestled," MC head coach Jay Tovey said. "Rocky is doing a great job and deserves a lot of credit. He coaches hard and his kids are getting better. Our region has some great wrestlers in it. We are getting to the end of the year where every time out we want to be crisp and fight hard. I think, for the most part, we did that all the way up and down the lineup (tonight) — varsity and JV wise."
Meanwhile, the Bobcats gave the Bears a good test before falling. Both squads picked up six forfeit points and Bear River went 7-5 in the contested duels.
Kayson Leak (113), Parley Thacker (144) and Xander Stokes (175) stuck their opponents for Sky View, which got a 3-0 victory from Hans Herrmann (165) and a thrilling 9-7 overtime triumph from Cam Carling (138). Herrmann defeated a returning state placer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.