Most Mountain Crest-Box Elder boys wrestling duals come down to the wire, but Thursday’s showdown in Hyrum was anticlimactic.
The Bees elected to forfeit at four weight classes and the Mustangs rolled to a 55-19 victory at the ICON Activity Complex. Both programs finished second in their respective state tournaments last season and both lost several state finalists, although Mountain Crest has clearly regrouped better. The Mustangs also prevailed in the JV dual.
Zachary Halligan (106-pound weight class), Terrell Lee (150), Brock Guthrie (175) and Jud Wells (215) were all triumphant by fall for the Mustangs. Mountain Crest’s Jace McBride (157) dominated his opponent by major decision, 17-5, while teammate Lincoln Lofthouse (144) secured a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Quade Simpson.
WEDNESDAY DUALS
It was a busy Wednesday evening for the West Side, Preston, Green Canyon and Sky View boys. The Pirates hosted Minico, North Gem and 2A district rival Soda Springs, and won all three duals in convincing fashion, while Preston traveled to Shelley and earned a pair of victories in a tri-meet. Meanwhile, Green Canyon and Sky View both ventured north to the Gem State and lost to two of Idaho’s top 3A programs in American Falls and Marsh Valley.
West Side made quick work of North Gem (76-0) and Soda Springs (58-27), and also dispatched of 4A Minico by more than 20 points, 51-30. The Pirates fielded athletes at 14 of the 15 weights classes in all three duals.
Gavin Peterson (98) and Joey Hansen (126) teamed up to go 6-0 for the Pirates, and five of those wins were in pinning fashion. Hansen won one of his bouts by major decision.
Max Mumford (145) and Jace Royer (160) each pinned two opponents for West Side, which also got a pair of wins from McKay Mumford (120) and Colten Gunderson (170). West Side secured 54 points via forfeit against North Gem and a combined 42 points via forfeit in the other two duals.
Two other Pirates who picked up pins throughout the evening were Gunderson, Hunter Checketts (152) and Ben Jensen (220). McKay Mumford won his other contested duel by a 18-6 scoreline, while Gunderson defeated his foe from Minico by six points.
Preston was able to outpoint a pair of fellow 4A programs in Shelley (45-33) and Blackfoot (42-33). The Indians reigned supreme against another opponent in their classification a week ago in Skyline (57-21), plus they beat 5A Idaho Falls (45-31).
Preston’s win over Blackfoot, typically one of 4A’s better programs, was noteworthy, especially when you consider the Indians gave up 12 points via forfeit.
Tavin Rigby (132), Caigun Keller (152), Jaden Perkins (160), Micah Serr (170), Emery Thorson (182) and Parker Bodily (195) all went 2-0 for Preston, and all but two of those victories were by fall. Perkins was able to grind out a 6-5 win over Blackfoot’s Carter Inskeep, while Rigby was triumphant against his foe from Shelley, 9-3. Inskeep, like Perkins, was one win away from advancing to the placement rounds at last season’s 4A State Championships.
Preston got a win by pin from Clay Bradford (138) in its dual against Blackfoot, while teammate Brandon Lindhardt (285) pulled out a nailbiting 8-7 victory.
Meanwhile, Marsh Valley dispatched of Green Canyon, 54-36, and Sky View, 51-22. American Falls defeated Green Canyon, 54-28, and Sky View, 63-21.
Logan Hull (182) and Luke Blake (195) won both of their bouts by fall for the Wolves. Will Wheatley (220) and Alex Wood (285) picked up pins for Green Canyon against American Falls, as did Daxton Darley (120) against Marsh Valley.
Camron Carling (145) went 2-0 for the Bobcats as he outpointed his foe from AF, 8-2, and his foe from MV, 13-1. Sky View’s Micah Curdy (195), Jared Hepworth (220) and Shez Hulse (285) prevailed by fall against American Falls, as did Conner Wabel (182) against Marsh Valley.