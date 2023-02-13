Mountain Crest Ridgeline Wrestling 32 (copy)

Easton Evans, left, was one of six champions for Mountain Crest's boys wrestling team at last weekend's 4A Division A Tournament.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A second straight 4A state championship is well within the grasp of Mountain Crest’s boys wrestling programs, thanks to its performance last weekend at divisionals.

The Mustangs crowned six champions, had four other finalists and qualified 25 of their 28 athletes for this week’s state tournament on their way to racking up 443 points at the 4A Division A Championships, which concluded Saturday at Dixie High School. It was also a good showing for Ridgeline, which handily finished in second place with 325 points. Cedar (234), Green Canyon (231.5), Logan (154.5), Dixie (153) and Pine View (107) rounded out the seven-team field.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

