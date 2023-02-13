A second straight 4A state championship is well within the grasp of Mountain Crest’s boys wrestling programs, thanks to its performance last weekend at divisionals.
The Mustangs crowned six champions, had four other finalists and qualified 25 of their 28 athletes for this week’s state tournament on their way to racking up 443 points at the 4A Division A Championships, which concluded Saturday at Dixie High School. It was also a good showing for Ridgeline, which handily finished in second place with 325 points. Cedar (234), Green Canyon (231.5), Logan (154.5), Dixie (153) and Pine View (107) rounded out the seven-team field.
“I thought the kids fought hard both days,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “I’m excited and hope this team understands how proud I am of them. They work hard every day and always give their best effort. I’m excited to see the hard work show next weekend.”
The other six 4A programs were at Snow Canyon High School for the 4A Division B Championships, and Bear River reigned supreme with 397 points, followed by the host Warriors (315.5), Hurricane (251), Desert Hills (197), Crimson Cliffs (193.5) and Sky View (173.5). The Bears crowned five champions in Brandon Thorsted (106-pound weight class), Keaton Smith (126), Braegger Richards (150), Vincent Fertig (165) and Kwade Kosoff (190), and will send 17 other grapplers to state.
Leading the charge for Mountain Crest at divisionals were titlelists Carter Nelson (120), Easton Evans (126), Tanner Tolman (132), Lincoln Lofthouse (138), Jace McBride (150) and Hunter Hammer (215). Dontay McMurtrey (165), Will DeKorver (175), Sam Schroeder (190) and Jud Wells (215), the Mustangs’ other four finalists, all lost in the championship round by one or two points. McBride pinned his opponent in the finals, while Nelson and Evans both prevailed by major decision.
A trio of Mustangs placed third in their respective weight class in Zach Halligan (113), Thompson Flippence (138) and Bridger Thalman (175). Thalman fared well in an absolutely loaded weight class as he beat returning 4A consolation champion Logan Hull twice and also dispatched of another returning state medalist. Thalman’s only loss was by one point to the eventual divisional champ.
Mountain Crest will also be represented at the state tourney by Cayden Chalmers (5th place, 106), James Rollins (4th, 106), Jaxon Coulam (5th, 120), Porter Johnson (8th, 126), Brok Buttars (5th, 132), Ian Allen (5th, 144), Stetson Bingham (4th, 144), Carter Egbert (6th, 150), Nash Brown (5th, 157), Tanner Poppleton (5th, 165), Porter Kennington (4th, 190) and Dax Benson (9th, 285). The other divisional tournament only had seven heavyweights, so Benson, who typically competes at 215 pounds, was able to qualify for state despite not placing in the top eight at divisionals.
Ridgeline has a real shot at capturing a trophy at the 4A State Championships, thanks to a good final day at divisionals. Four of the five Riverhawks that made it to the championship round were triumphant, plus head coach Jarrett Morrill’s team had five consolation champions in Jack Semadeni (126), Tyler Hess (132), Peter Jeppson (144), Hollus Risher (215) and Caysen Dana (285).
Ridgeline’s divisional champions are Hunter McBride (106), Sam Welker (144), Dylan Twedt (157) and Owen Munk (165). McBride and Twedt stuck their opponents in the finals, while Welker was victorious by major decision. Munk secured another gratifying win over McMurtrey of Mountain Crest. Hudson Mosher (132), the Riverhawks’ other finalist, tested MC’s Tolman before falling by decision in the finals.
“The boys wrestled well,” Morrill said. “(We had) four champions, which is the best we’ve ever done (at divisionals). We had a second place and four or five that took third place. You’ve got to tip your cap to Mountain Crest for winning, but I’m very proud of how the Riverhawks competed.”
The Riverhawks will send 21 wrestlers to state, with the others being Cael Nelson (6th, 106), Konnor Preece (6th, 113), Yahir Arellano (7th, 113), Gage Gualtier (8th, 120), Draycin Nelson (4th, 120), Zack Butt (6th, 126), Jordan Caldwell (5th, 138), Nate Larsen (7th, 150), Easton Waldron (8th, 157), Porter Sealy (8th, 175) and Sam Pirtle (5th, 175).
Green Canyon came very close to making it a 1-2-3 Cache Valley sweep in the final team standings. The Wolves finished with 17 state qualifiers and had four divisional finalists in Quinn Richards (113), Aaron Shumway (126), Tyler Payne (144) and Will Wheatley (285). A pair of Green Canyon athletes were triumphant in third-place matches in William Tanner (157) and Jackson Landon (190).
Green Canyon’s other state qualifiers are Easton Darley (4th, 113), Daxton Reese (5th, 126), John Huynh (7th, 132), Tyler Gerber (7th, 138), Nathan Lorz (8th, 138), Benjamin Wallis (7th, 165), Eli Wheatley (8th, 165), Logan Hull (4th, 175), Eli Pensamiento (7th, 190), Sam Tanner (4th, 215) and Ethan Kunzler (5th, 285).
Logan will be represented by 11 athletes at state — three of whom finished in the top three in their weight classes at divisionals. Payton Redd dominated at 113 pounds — he won by fall in the finals — while his older brother, Cooper Redd (138), was a finalist, and fellow Grizzly Keanan Barlett (106) placed third.
Other Grizzlies who punched their ticket to state are William Pearce (5th, 113), Alexander Montenegro (7th, 120), Gabe Craner (4th, 132), Christian Franckowiak (7th, 144), Alan Lazzari (5th, 150), Raiden Nielson (8th, 157), Luke Stearns (5th, 190) and Xavier Aguilar Moto (8th, 285).
Sky View will be sending 15 wrestlers to state, including one Division B champion in Camron Carling (138), two other finalists in Parley Thacker (144) and Hans Herrmann (157), and two consolation champs in Kayson Leak (113) and Collin Miller (132). Carling dispatched of his opponent from Bear River by major decision in the finals, while Thacker only lost by one point to a returning 4A state runner-up from Snow Canyon — an athlete who has a record of 39-1 this season. Miller defeated a pair of 2022 4A medalists in his stacked weight class at divisionals.
Sky View’s other state qualifiers are Linkin Bair (8th, 113), Josh Miller (4th, 120), Bryce Brindza (7th, 138), Levi Davis (8th, 144), Jayden Anderson (4th, 150), Timothy Eck (7th, 150), Conner Wabel (7th, 175), Jacob Harper (8th, 190), Preston Smith (4th, 285) and Tye Phoeut (6th, 285).
