It was a solid opening day of divisionals for a trio of local high school boys wrestling programs.
Mountain Crest is hosting the Division A tournament and is comfortably in first place heading into Saturday’s action. Ridgeline is hosting the Division B tourney and is tied with rival Bear River for first place with 216.5 points apiece. Meanwhile, Green Canyon also got off to a strong start Friday in Hyrum.
The Mustangs have racked up 271.5 points, which is 69 more than second-place Snow Canyon. Green Canyon currently occupies the No. 3 spot with 171.5 points, followed by Desert Hills (133.5), Crimson Cliffs (129.0), Sky View (85.0) and Logan (82.0).
Conversely, it’s been a back-and-forth battle for first place in the other divisional. Hurricane is in third place with 190.0 points, with Dixie (149.0), Pine View (142.0) and Cedar (78.0) rounding out the Division B field.
Mountain Crest has 17 semifinalists, which is more than any team in either divisional. The Mustangs will be represented in Saturday’s semifinal round by Zach Halligan (106-pound weight class), Carter Nelson (113), Tanner Tolman (113), Easton Evans (120), Luke Schroeder (126), Thompson Flippence (126), Lincoln Lofthouse (132), Wyatt Coulam (138), Terrell Lee (144), Jace McBride (150), Chase Swensen (157), Dontray McMurtey (165), Brock Guthrie (175), Gage Gunnell (175), Sam Schroeder (190), Hunter Hammer (215) and Montana Merchant (285).
Nelson, Evans, Schroeder, Lee, McBride and Guthrie are all No. 1 seeds, as is Sky View’s Kade Croft (138).
Green Canyon had 11 grapplers advance to the semis in Easton Darley (106), Quinn Richards (106), Daxton Darley (126), Joel Montufar (126), Tyler Payne (126), Ammon Cothran (138), Jack Payne (138), Logan Hull (165), Jackson Landon (175), Luke Blake (190) and Will Wheatley (215).
“Yeah, it went pretty well for us (on Day 1),” GC head coach Ryan Webb said. “We had some kids really wrestle tough. I’m really hoping we can continue that momentum into tomorrow.”
Representing Sky View in the semifinals will be Parley Thacker (132), Croft and Preston Smith (285), while Logan’s semifinalists are Ryan Lazzari (144) and Kadin Halona (157). Smith pulled off a big upset by pinning the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals. Flippence, Mountain Crest’s JV competitor at 126 pounds, also knocked off a No. 2 seed.
Thacker pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Logan’s Cooper Redd in the quarterfinals. This divisional is loaded at that weight class.
All four semifinalists at 126 and 138 pounds all athletes from Cache Valley programs.
Mountain Crest’s Swensen secured a big victory over Sky View’s Hans Herrmann in the quarterfinal round, while GC’s Montufar came through with a takedown in overtime to earn his spot in the semis.
The other divisional was highlighted by a memorable first day by Ridgeline, which is within striking distance of Bear River for the first time this season. The two programs have competed in a couple of the same tournaments during the 2021-22 campaign, plus Bear River outpointed Ridgeline in convincingly in their Region 11 dual.
Ridgeline has 12 semifinalists, which is only two fewer than Bear River. The Riverhawks will be represented in the semis by Jack Semadeni (113), Mudson Mosher (120), Ryan Orduno (126), Ty Winward (138), Daxton Flygare (144), Sam Pirtle (157), Dylan Twedt (157), Owen Munk (165), Ronan Melani (190), Sam Whelan (215), Hollus Risher (215) and Daimien Boehme (285).
Winward, Melani, Whelan and Boehme are all No. 1 seeds.
Ridgeline had two JV wrestlers upset No. 2 seeds in the quarterfinals in Twedt and Risher, who was able to pin his opponent.
“We’ve been wrestling pretty well so far,” RHS head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “It’s hard to be too upset when you’re tied for first, but then you look and there’s a couple of matches today and I thought, ‘how did we lose that match?’ Just a couple we dropped where we should have won, so I guess all in all had I known yesterday we were going to be in first, I would have been really happy. But then it’s hard to be happy when we lose a few (very winnable) matches, but I guess it feels good knowing even though we lost some of those matches, we are in first. So the boys are wrestling well. Bear River’s a tough team, so we’re going to have to wrestle well tomorrow (to win this tourney).”
FRANKLIN COUNTY WRESTLERS
It’s been a pretty busy week for Preston’s boys wrestling team, plus the West Side boys squared off against perennial 2A power Malad on Wednesday.
Preston traveled to Twin Falls on Tuesday and competed in a pair of duals. Preston lost to Twin Falls (50-28) and outpointed Canyon Ridge (46-33), and then returned to action Thursday and lost on the road to district rival Century (48-34).
Caigun Keller (152), Micah Serr (170) and Emery Thorson (182) each won all three of their duels for the Indians, and all in convincing fashion. Serr pinned all of his foes, Keller won by fall twice and Thorson was victorious by fall twice and by major decision once.
Preston’s Tavin Rigby (132) prevailed by pin against Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge, as did teammate Parker Bodily (195) against Century. Quinn Bradford (145) and Gentry Geary (285) won by fall for Preston against Canyon Ridge.
Clay Bradford (138) won two of his three matches for the Indians and his lone setback was by one point. Jaden Perkins went 2-1 for Preston and his only loss was by two points in overtime. Perkins was also triumphant in overtime in one of his bouts.
Meanwhile, West Side put up a good battle against Malad before falling, 51-35. The Pirates got pins from Stellar Tew (106), Joey Hansen (126), Jed Hurren (132) and Diego Ratliff (182), plus a win by technical fall from Gavin Peterson (98).
There were three forfeits in the West Side-Malad dual — two by the Pirates. The dual also featured three girls matches and West Side was able to reign supreme in two of them — pins by Samantha Roberts (106) and Camilla Tew (126).