West Side rallied past Grace in thrilling fashion and finished second out of seven teams at the 1A-2A Fifth District Boys Wrestling Championships, which was contested Friday at Aberdeen High School.
It was the Pirates’ best performance at the district tourney in recent memory.
“Our No. 1 goal has been for the last two years to win a district tournament and we are almost there,” WS head coach Legrand Leavitt said. “We can taste it, so I think if all goes well and our wrestlers continue to work hard, I think that next year is a real possibility. I mean, we were so close this time, but didn’t quite pull it off.”
West Side heavyweight Aaron McDaniel won the last championship bout of the one-day tournament. That win, a convincing 12-2 major decision over Aberdeen’s Emmanuel Carrillo, pushed the Pirates past the Grizzlies in the team standings.
Malad, one of the top programs at the 2A level, claimed another title with 219 points, followed by West Side (193.5), Grace (189), Soda Springs (181), Bear Lake (178.5), Aberdeen (147) and North Gem (49). As the team scores suggest, it was a very competitive tournament.
“I just want to congratulate my boys for the tremendous amount of work that they’ve put in — the hours and hours and hours they’ve spent in practice, and it’s just so rigorous,” Leavitt said. “They are the true leaders of this sport and I’m just super proud of how they’ve worked every single day in practice to get to where they are right now.”
In addition to McDaniel, West Side had a second district champion in fellow sophomore Colten Gunderson, who outpointed Bear Lake’s Walter Pelto in the finals, 8-4. Like McDaniel, Gunderson was the top seed in his weight class and, like his teammate, dispatched of the No. 2 seed in the finals.
The Pirates had four other finalists in Gavin Peterson (98), Stellar Tew (106), Jed Hurren (120) and Tige Roberts (126). Peterson, a freshman, only lost by two points in the championship round and he was leading that match 4-3 against the No. 1 seed midway through the third and final round.
“To see him perform so well was great,” Leavitt said of Peterson.
West Side also had a pair of consolation champions in Joey Hansen (126) and Max Mumford (145). Hansen and Mumford, in addition to their aforementioned teammates, will compete in next weekend’s 2A State Championships, which will be contested at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
All eight of West Side’s state qualifiers should have a legitimate shot of making it to the placement rounds. The Pirates also had two kids place fourth in their respective weight class Friday, meaning they could potentially receive a wildcard bid to state.
“I just absolutely hope for the best,” Leavitt said when asked about his teams goals for state. “My goal is for every one of those kids that (qualified for state today) to see them on the state podium. That’s what we want. That is the ultimate goal is to get every one of these kids on the podium at state.”
West Side will also be represented at state by Camilla Tew, who captured the district title at 126 pounds last weekend. This is the first year girls wrestling is sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association. Tew, who was the No. 1 seed at the district tourney, was a two-time state runner-up when girls wrestling was a club sport.
Preston’s Riley Bodily (182) is also a district champion. Bodily, who was seeded fourth last weekend, and Tew won all of their matches at the district tourney by fall. Bodily beat the No. 1 and 3 seeds en route to her title. The Fifth District meet featured athletes from all six classifications.
“Everybody knows Camilla,” Leavitt said. “Everybody. Every one of those coaches — and I don’t care what school, the size of the school — Camilla is a common name amongst all coaches and all of those girls teams, they all know her, they’ve known her for years. ... It’s been fun to see. When she took first last weekend, there were a few different coaches that came up and just congratulated her ... and I just wish her the very best. I think she’s going to do very well at state, I really do.”