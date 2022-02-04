NORTH LOGAN — There’s no question the Green Canyon boys wrestling program has made some significant strides since the school first opened its doors prior to the 2017-18 academic year.
The Wolves have been overshadowed locally by perennial state powerhouse Mountain Crest and, to a lesser extent, by Ridgeline, but they have developed into one of 4A’s better programs. The community has seemingly started to take notice as the Wolves had a pretty nice turnout for their home finale.
Even the Green Canyon pep band was in attendance to watch their team roll to a 62-10 win over a short-handed Logan squad in a Region 11 dual on Thursday evening. The Wolves honored seniors Daxton Darley, Jack Payne, Jared Hurst, Luke Blake, Dakota Hull and Kyler Hancey before the dual, in addition to manager Summer Peterson and girls wrestler Emma Buttery.
“It's pretty gratifying for (those seniors), for everybody, really, but for them especially to go out and be able to get a win at home with a decent sized crowd, which I don't know is all that common for not your powerhouse wrestling team,” GC head coach Ryan Webb said. “So it was fun to see us get a little bit more support. Yeah, it was a great night.”
Meanwhile, it’s been a challenging past few weeks for the Grizzlies, who got off to a promising start this year, but have lost a few varsity competitors to season-ending injuries. Logan forfeited at six of the weight classes Thursday, meaning Green Canyon was assured of 36 points before the dual even started.
Nevertheless, a few Grizzlies have improved considerably since the beginning of the season, especially Cooper Redd and Kadin Halona, who should both make some noise at the upcoming 4A State Championships, provided they qualify. Redd won the 132-pound weight class at the High Country Classic this past weekend, while Halona made it to the finals at 157 pounds and went the full three rounds against reigning 5A state champion Moses Espinoza-Owens. Espinoza-Owens is arguably the best 157-pounder in the state this season, regardless of classification.
Green Canyon reigned supreme in the first five contested matches Thursday, while Logan was triumphant in the final three. Redd was the first Grizzly to break through as he outpointed Aaron Shumway, 6-4. It was Redd’s second victory over an opponent ranked in the most recent wrestleutah.com 4A Poll in less than a week.
“He has a strong desire to win, which is a hard thing to coach,” LHS head coach Gerd Schroeder said of Redd. “Sometimes you have kids that can grow into it, but he just has it naturally. And he works really hard. He not only comes to the practices, but he comes every morning and we work every morning on technique and things like that, so he's putting in a lot of extra effort.”
Halona and Hurst were knotted up at 4-4 heading into the third round of their bout before Halona exploded for 14 points during the final two minutes of action on his way to a 18-7 major decision win.
“He's learned a lot from that match against Moses and he has that natural ability as well, and the last two matches he's come on after that match (against Moses) and he's moved forward quite a bit,” Schroeder said. “... Some guys might be down because they lost to a really good guy, but he learned from it and he's (applied it) right back into his wrestling.”
Logan’s other victory was captured by Ryan Lazzari (144), who fended off a handful of deep shots by Ammon Cothran and prevailed, 8-3.
The first five matches were all Green Canyon as the hosts didn’t give up a single takedown in any of them. Logan Hull (165), Luke Blake (190) and Tyler Payne (126) pinned their opponents, while two-time state placer Daxton Darley (120) won by technical fall.
It’s been a breakthrough season for Blake, who has been in the varsity lineup ever since he was a freshman, but has emerged as a dark horse state title contender this winter. Blake only lost by two points to Ridgeline All-American Ronan Melani three weeks ago and likely would have gotten a reversal had there been a couple more seconds left on the clock.
“After that match, I felt so good,” Blake said. “It was like the third match I had lost this year, but considering that he's expected to take first (at state) and I kept him under control and I wrestled hard with him (felt great). He's a really good wrestler, so to be able to compete with a guy like him and wrestle that well, I feel like I've just improved leaps and bounds this year.”
Green Canyon’s other win was earned by 106-pounder Quinn Richards, who came through with a couple really nice takedowns in a 7-2 triumph over fellow up-and-comer Payton Redd.
“I think being assertive is a result of confidence and Quinn’s finally seeing that he can hang with good kids, that he can wrestle with the better kids and it's given him a sense of confidence that I haven't seen in him before,” Webb said. “So yeah, he's just wrestling really well right now. And on top of that, he's one of our team captains, so he always feels that little added pressure to perform. And I don't feel like he should have to feel that, but he does. But I love seeing the confidence he's wrestling with.”
OTHER REGION DUALS
Mountain Crest earned a hard-fought 36-27 victory over visiting Bear River and clinched yet another region championship, while Ridgeline traveled to Smithfield and left with a 52-21 triumph over Sky View.
“Proud of the team and of the guys,” said MC head coach Jay Tovey, whose team honored 10 seniors Thursday. “We had to step up and wrestle hard. We're excited for the next two weeks.”
The Mustangs were victorious in nine of the 14 bouts, but the Bears secured enough bonus points to stay within striking distance of the hosts. Mountain Crest got pins from Easton Evans (120) and Wyatt Coulam (138), plus wins by major decision from Luke Schroeder (126), Terrell Lee (144) and Jace McBride (150).
Lincoln Lofthouse (132), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Brock Guthrie (175) and Hunter Hammer (215) all prevailed by decision for the Mustangs. Guthrie dominated River Smith, 4A’s top-ranked 175-pounder, 9-2 to avenge a 5-2 setback to the Bear River grappler last month at the Richardson Memorial.
“We love the way Brock is wrestling right now," Tovey said. "He has been working hard in the room and is a great leader.”
Meanwhile, Ridgeline was triumphant in nine of the 13 contested bouts against Sky View, including five by fall and two by technical fall. The Riverhawks got pins from Hudson Mosher (120), Cameron Craney (144), Owen Munk (165), Ronan Melani (190) and Daimien Boehme (285), and technical falls from Daxon Flygare (150) and Jack Semadeni (113).
Ridgeline’s Sam Pirtle (157) continued his late-season surge with an impressive 16-8 triumph over Hans Herrmann, while Ty Winward outlasted Sky View’s Kade Croft, 8-5, in a much-anticipated showdown at 138 pounds. Croft was up by a point midway through the third round, RHS head coach Jarrett Morrill said.
“The boys wrestled well tonight,” Morrill said. “We're doing a good job of making progress. The match of the night was definitely Ty vs. Kade. It was a real back-and-forth match. ... It was a hard-fought match. ... The boys fought well tonight.”
Sky View got pins from Collin Miller (126), Parley Thacker (132) and Izeja Torres (215), plus Conner Wabel (175) edged RHS’s Caleb McMullen 1-0 in a battle of attrition.