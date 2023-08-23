MILLVILLE — Times were slower than most wanted, but it’s early and the heat certainly could have had something to do with that Wednesday as three Region 11 teams gathered for a cross country meet.
Host Ridgeline nearly pulled off the sweep. The Riverhawk girls dominated, while the boys were edged by Sky View by a single point — 35 to 36. It was the second meet of the young season for all the teams as Mountain Crest joined the fun.
“I felt like today went well,” Ridgeline head coach Owen Mendenhall said. “... There are some mid-race strategies we need to work on. We will keep training hard and hopefully get on top on the boys side as well.”
The boys race turned into a nailbitter. The Riverhawks had their top five runners that count toward the team score finish among the top 12, while the Bobcats had their top five in the first 14. However, Sky View had the top two finishers.
Jack Irvine and Bentley Stephens ran with a Mustang and two Riverhawks for a good portion of the race but were able to create a gap with a mile to go in the 3.1-mile course. Irvine edged Stephens in a sprint finish by a second. Irvine clocked in at 18 minutes 1 second, while Stephens was right behind in 18:02.
“Me and Bentley just started pushing each other the last half mile,” Irvine said. “The last 400 (yards) was pretty brutal. ... I try to PR each meet and I want to keep trying to surprise myself.”
Mustang freshman Justus Liechty prevented a tie in the team score by finishing third in 18:09. Ridgeline then had the next three finishers as Cameron Clark (18:13), Merrick McClellan (18:25) and Carson Snyder (18:28) crossed.
“I just tried to run my race today and not let it get in my head when those guys passed me,” said Clark, a senior. “It was a good race. I’m happy with my time in the heat. ... In the last race, he (Snyder) beat me by 45 seconds, so my goal was to stay within 10 seconds of him. At the end I was able to pass him. ... Sky View has two great runners.”
Clark and Snyder had run at the front of the race early and were still in the lead at the midway point. But Irvine was planning a late surge and was able to execute it.
“I like to have 15 people ahead of me and then after the first mile I start picking it up and picking people off,” Irvine said. “I eventually caught up to everyone. ... We have a pretty good team after loosing a really good runner in Isaiah (Crookston). We are looking good.”
Irvine, a junior, and Stephens, a senior, needed help in order for the Bobcats to win the team title. They got it from Eastin Haskel (7th, 18:37), Exra Buttars (11th, 19.30) and Will Krambule (14th, 19.40).
“Bentley won last week and it was nice to have Jack step up this week,” SV head coach John Womack said. “Jack has made a huge jump from last year. He is a testament to miles. He has put in a lot of miles and it’s paid off. ... The sky is the limit for the boys.”
The Mustang boys were distant third with 53 points. Kelton Wright was the second Mountain Crest runner to finish, crossing in 18:46 for eighth.
The girls race was mostly an all-Riverhawk affair. Out of the top seven finishers, five were from Ridgeline. Riverhawk junior Liberty Stolworthy pulled away for the individual win in 20:41.
“This race was harder than the first one, mentally, because it was so hot,” Stolworthy said. “... I started off a little slower than I should have, but caught up on the hills.”
Just under a mile Stolworthy moved into first and stayed there. Did she realize the gap she had?
“No, I try not to look behind me,” Stolworthy said. “... We have a really good team this year, a lot of fast girls. I think this team is going to be competitive.”
Mountain Crest’s Lauren Smith was second in 21:28. The senior ran a good portion of the race by herself after passing the early leader, who was a Bobcat. She never could bridge the gap to Stolworthy.
“This race was much better than last week,” Smith said. “I want to try and improve my time a little bit each week. Honestly, I’m bad with strategy, but time is my motivator. ... Our team is awesome this year. We have a lot of freshmen and some girls that have stuck with it.”
Joining Stolworthy in scoring for the Ridgeline team were Laney Castleton (third, 21:58), Elise Wright (fifth, 22:39), Sydnee Walton (sixth, 22:56) and Eden Edwards (seventh, 23:09).
“Our girls went out super strong,” Mendenhall said. “They have worked super hard and I’m super proud of them. I’m proud of the boys as well, but we have a few things to work on. The girls excelled today and represented Ridgeline well today.”
The Riverhawk girls totaled 22 points, while Sky View and Mountain Crest tied for second with 54 points each.
Rebekah Crookston was the top Bobcat, finishing fourth in 22:06.
Many of the Bobcats had a name written on their shoulders. It was the name of assistant coach Todd Campbell’s 2-year-old son who is in the hospital. Some Sky View runners said they drew inspiration from it.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Todd and his son and his family,” Womack said.
