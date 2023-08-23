Support Local Journalism

MILLVILLE — Times were slower than most wanted, but it’s early and the heat certainly could have had something to do with that Wednesday as three Region 11 teams gathered for a cross country meet.

Host Ridgeline nearly pulled off the sweep. The Riverhawk girls dominated, while the boys were edged by Sky View by a single point — 35 to 36. It was the second meet of the young season for all the teams as Mountain Crest joined the fun.


