Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite.
The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
“I love racing new people,” Green Canyon’s Clark Campbell said.
The Layton boys finished with 48 points as a team, with the top two finishers in Dalin Holje and Elias Nalder, who were only four second apart on the 5K course. Holje clocked in at 16 minutes, 58.73 seconds, while Nalder crossed in 17:02.35.
Campbell nearly edged Nalder, but had to settle for third at 17:02.95. The senior was the top finisher from Cache Valley.
“I felt like I went out pretty fast,” Campbell said. “It was a really, really good race. I was super happy at the finish line, knowing that I had given it my all. I felt like I had a good pace and a good finish.”
As a team, Green Canyon finished fifth with 119 points. Madison (Idaho) was second at 66, followed by Box Elder (91), Blackfoot (Idaho, 105), Green Canyon, Ridgeline (122), Clearfield (150) and Mountain Crest (155).
For the girls, the top three finishers were Layton runners. Hailey Low crushed the field by 48 seconds, crossing the finish line in 19:30.19.
Chasing the Lancers and nearly catching the second and third place runners was Green Canyon’s Hailey Shakespear. The sophomore finished fourth in 20:53.66, followed closely by Chelsea Shakespear in sixth (21:16.16).
“I just tried to go out hard and stay with the front group,” Shakespear said. “I didn’t want to get too far behind. … Once the race gets going, I just try and catch the next person in front of me. I tried to focus on those in front of me and not get too far behind.”
The Wolves finished third with 74 points. Like the boys, Madison was second (70), followed by Green Canyon, Ridgeline (92), Box Elder (105), Clearfield (135), Blackfoot (166) and Mountain Crest (179).
Campbell tried to run his race and finish strong. The top five boys were separated by just eight seconds.
“I was able to work on some things I’ve been working on in practice, so it went well,” Campbell said. “I’m getting the mentality to stick with people.”
Mountain Crest senior Hyrum Staffanson was fifth, crossing in 17:06.63. The Mustang, who recently finished sixth in the overall men’s division at the Top of Utah Half Marathon, went out fast Saturday and set the early pace.
“I was going to try and start out slower and see if I could catch people in the last mile, but then the gun went off and I don’t know what happened,” Staffanson said. “I just got excited or something and took off.”
The Top of Utah Half Marathon was supposed to be a tempo run, but he got excited in that race a week ago and took off. He was able to calm down some Saturday and still run a good race against some unfamiliar teams.
“I really enjoyed it today,” Staffanson said. “I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did, so that was fun. … I just need to keep working on my kick.”
The top runner from Ridgeline was Tate Hickman. The Riverhawk finished eighth in 17:36.08.
Hailey Shakespear didn’t get caught up in trying to chase down the top Layton runner. She focused on the Lancers that ended up second and third and did close the gap in the final stretch.
“It was fun to come out and see what I could do against this competition,” Shakespear said. “I feel pretty good today. The weather was nice and running in the morning was really nice.”
Watching her teammates do well had Shakespear smiling. The top five runners count toward team score. The Wolves top five were among the first 23 finishers
“Our varsity is pretty close together,” Shakespear said. “It’s fun to run with my sister and the other girls.”
Ridgeline’s Madeline Sonntag led the Riverhawks, edging her teammate Sydnee Walton for eighth place. Sonntag covered the 5K course in 21:16.64.
“My plan was just to go out and run and do as well as I could,” Sonntag said. “It was a great temperature, great time of day, and really good conditions for racing.”
Sonntag didn’t get caught up in the fast pace set by the Layton runners. In fact, she was not the top Ridgeline runner, but worked her way past people as the race progressed, which is her strength.
“We have some girls with a lot of potential,” Sonntag said. “It’s fun this year because we have been switching off who is the top runner.”
Mountain Crest’s top runner pulled up hobbling halfway through the race. The top Mustang to finish was Lauren Smith in 21:45.28, good enough for 13th place.