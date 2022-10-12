Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PRESTON — A little blood didn’t damper the excitement for the hosts Wednesday afternoon at the Preston Golf and Country Club.

The Preston Invitational cross country meet was run on a picture-perfect day, and the Indians ran to wins in both the girls and boys races. In fact, the girls picked up a perfect score with 15 points as the first eight finishers were wearing Preston uniforms.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.