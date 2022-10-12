PRESTON — A little blood didn’t damper the excitement for the hosts Wednesday afternoon at the Preston Golf and Country Club.
The Preston Invitational cross country meet was run on a picture-perfect day, and the Indians ran to wins in both the girls and boys races. In fact, the girls picked up a perfect score with 15 points as the first eight finishers were wearing Preston uniforms.
“We love to run as a team,” said Tenley Kirkbride, who led the Tribe on Wednesday. “One of us will start running fast, and the others just know we need to stay together. We just really work on running and being together. ... I’m so happy with everybody.”
The Preston boys were led by Luke Visser, who crossed first in 16 minutes, 23 seconds. The Indians were not as dominate on the boys side, but still won the team title.
“I think our team is good,” Visser said. “We had a really good team last year, but if we all run well, we can win district.”
There were 10 teams in the girls race. Rigby took second with 83 points, edging Green Canyon, who ventured north of the border to take third with 90 points. West Side was seventh with 165.
Preston finished with 45 points for the boys. West Side was second with 69 in the 11-team field. Green Canyon was fifth at 138.
“It was great to see the girls do that,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “Our depth is our strength and they like to run in a pack. They just push each other and it carries them along and makes us really good as a team. Tenley has been a good runner for us and a leader, but last week was seventh (among Preston runners) but today was back to being the leader. They make each other better. You just know when one comes in, the whole group is coming.
“Last week they (boys) didn’t have a great meet, but today they really responded. I challenged them today. We are late in the season. We want to be running our best now. They all improved their times, so a big step in the right direction.”
Kirkbride and Visser were both dealing with blood after their races. Kirkbride usually bites her lip and Wednesday was no different.
“Most races end up bloody for me,” said Kirkbride, who covered the course in 19:14. “I guess it distracts my brain. I don’t even notice I’m doing it most days.”
Visser had a bloody big toe on his right foot. A blister that he has been dealing with turned bloody during the race.
“I ran in some spikes Monday for our speed workout and got a blister,” Visser said. “I think my right foot is slightly bigger than my left, so I rub more. The blister just bleed all over.”
Kirkbride didn’t have blood on her lip when she took control of the race. The sophomore jumped out early and led from start to finish.
“I usually have bad starts and play catch up,” Kirkbride said. “Today I decided to start out fast and just hope that I could stay with everybody. I was out by myself for a mile and a half, then Maren (Leffler) and Myah (Atchley) were up by me.”
Leffler, a junior, was 10 seconds behind Kirkbride, crossing in second. The top five Preston runners were within 30 seconds of each other, which is what they normally try and do.
“My legs were burning, but I pushed through and I’m pretty happy,” Leffler said. “... I think the fact that we are all best friends helps. We know there is power in the pack. We train with each other, so we know we can run with each other.”
Leffler focused on Kirkbride and stayed in front of the rest of her teammates. The next six Lady Indians included Atchley (19:29), Elly Jeppsen (19:32), Bethany Moore (19:44), Angelie Scott (19:49), Ashley Scott (20:04) and Corin Leffler (20:09).
“I’m not one that goes out really fast,” Leffler said. “I would rather start slower and then pick people off. I started out good. Our goal was to break 19 (minutes). I’m not sure if we got that, but I’m happy with the race.”
Green Canyon’s Hailey Shakespear was the first non-Preston runner to cross the finish line. The sophomore finished ninth in 20:22. Her twin sister Chelsea Shakespear was 11th (20:30).
“I started out faster than I usually do; I was trying to stay with the Preston girls,” Hailey Shakespear said. “They are great runners. ... I think our team did pretty good.”
West Side was led by Keziah Westover, who finished 10th in 20:29.
The boys race was similar to the girls in that Visser set the early pace and basically ran by himself. The junior beat second-place Kayden Gentry from Soda Springs by 11 seconds.
“There were a couple of fast kids here, so I thought I would let them lead,” Visser said. “I went out and nobody came with me, so I just went. After the first 100 meters, I didn’t see anybody. ... I would much rather run with people.”
Visser chased the golf cart that drove in front of the runners. He said it helped to focus on trying to catch up to it.”
West Side’s Bradyn Noreen was third in 16:47. The Pirates have been coming on at the end of the season. Noreen has been strong all fall. The senior kept Visser in his sights and tried to stay out in front.
“My goal was to contend at the front to help set me up for a good district race next week,” Noreen said. “... I feel like our team is doing pretty good. Everyone is pretty solid. I feel like we are looking really good.”
Caleb Campbell was the top Green Canyon runner, finishing 10th in 17:36.
Preston and West Side will now prepare for district meets next week. The Indians will compete in Pocatello, while the Pirates head west to Malad.
“We just need to keep getting better and staying healthy is huge for us,” Jones said. “We just need to finish the season strong.”
MOUNTAIN CREST AT RIDGELINE
In a dual meet at Millville, the Riverhawks won both the boys and girls team titles against the Mustangs.
The Ridgeline girls flirted with a perfect score, finishing with 19 points. The Mustangs came in at 41. On the boys side, Ridgeline scored 23 to Mountain Crest’s 38.
Ridgeline’s Sydnee Walton won the girls race in 20:48, while Mountain Crest’s Lauren Smith came in second 15 seconds behind. The Riverhawks had their top five runners among the top six finishers.
Hyrum Staffanson won the boys race for the Mustangs in 17:19. Ridgeline’s Mason Olsen came in second at 17:34. The top five Riverhawks were among the first seven finishers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.