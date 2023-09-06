SMITHFIELD — Having run at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday in Soda Springs, Idaho, the Bobcats, Grizzlies and Bears took different approaches to Wednesday’s scheduled tri-meet hosted by Sky View.
The Bobcats took it the most serious and took both the girls and boys titles on a sunny and warm afternoon. Logan didn’t run all of its varsity boys, and Bear River didn’t run any varsity athletes. In fact, the Bears didn’t even receive a team score in either race.
Sky View edged Logan in the girls race, 25 to 30. In the boys race, the Bobcats once again beat the Grizzlies, 25 to 33.
The Bobcats had three of the top four finishers on the girls side and the five runners that count toward the team score were among the first nine runners to cross the finish line.
“I think we are doing pretty good as a team, because we lost a good chunk of seniors last year,” SV junior Bekah Crookston said. “But we have a lot of freshmen, so we are training them. ... I love running and it runs in the family.”
Crookston set the pace right from the start. She led throughout the race and crossed in 20 minutes, 52 seconds.
“I was just hoping to do well because I haven’t had a good race these past couple of weeks,” Crookston said. “I wanted to stay mentally strong the whole time, dig deep and finish strong. ... I like to start out strong and use hills (to widen the gap).”
Staying positive is a big part of what the Bobcat runner has been working on.
“The goal is to block out the negative and just enforce the positive and hype yourself up from the inside,” Crookston said.
Twenty-four seconds behind the Bobcat was Grizzly senior Aubrey Khan. She crossed in second with a time of 21:16.
“It felt pretty good today, and it was definitely our hottest race of the season as all of our races have been in the morning,” Khan said. “It’s not that bad today, but it is our warmest. Sky View was really strong today and their top runner was really fast.”
The Logan harrier kept Crookston in her sights, but could never overcome her. She did hold off Sky View’s Brinley Bodily (21:44).
“I was wondering, should I die right now or wait,” Khan said. “It was a fun race. ... I wanted to be competitive in this race. My goal was to be near the top, so I’m satisfied with second.”
Rounding out the top five girls were Sky View’s Hailie Knight in fourth (22:30) and Logan’s Taylor Laney in fifth (22:46).
“We have a lot of new people, which is great,” Khan said. “I love our team, but we are not super strong yet.”
In the boys race, Trey Davidson was not happy with his race on Saturday and instead of resting on Wednesday he ran. The senior cruised to the win in 16:38.
“I ran pretty rough in the Cardinal Classic, so this race for me was a confidence builder,” Davidson said. “I know I can come to these small races and dominate. I needed some confidence before Cache-Box because I haven’t raced much.”
The Grizzly jumped to the front at the start and stayed there.
“I went out there and let them know I’m Trey Davidson,” Davidson said.
The Logan senior was joined by teammate Christian Smith, who made a move at the end of the 5K race to move into second, crossing in 16:59.
“The Logan boys are a good team,” Davidson said. “I really think we have a good team this year.”
Sky View’s Bentley Stephens was third in 17:05. The senior led a pack of Bobcats as the top five were among the first eight to cross the finish line.
“I wanted to have fun today and do as well as I possibly could,” Stephens said. “I wanted to run with the top two Logan kids. I feel like I did pretty well with that.”
Rounding out the top five were Bear River’s Braxton Craven in fourth (17:23) and Sky View’s Easton Haskell in fifth (17:26).
“I feel like we have a good team with some good freshmen,” Stephens said. “This year might not be our year in region, but there are some good young runners coming up. ... Me, Easton Haskell and Jack Irvine have been trying to be the leaders, but we also want to have fun because cross country isn’t worth it if you are not having fun.”
Next up for valley cross country runners will be the Cache-Box meet next Wednesday at the American West Heritage Center.
“We will go out and try and do our best at Cache-Box,” Stephens said.
