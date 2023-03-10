It’s been nearly 20 years since Craig Anhder hasn’t patrolled the sidelines as a head football coach at the high school level.
Anhder has been a staple coaching football at the northern end of Cache Valley since 2000 as he was at the helm of Sky View’s program for 12 seasons — he was an assistant for the Bobcats from 2000-04 — before taking over the same position at Green Canyon when the school first opened its doors prior to the 2017-18 academic year.
However, the 2023 season will be a bit different for the long-time North Logan resident as his coaching career will continue just north of the Utah border. Green Canyon parted ways with Anhder following a challenging 2022 campaign and he was able to find a landing spot as the offensive coordinator at Preston High School. Anhder will continue teaching business and weightlifting classes at Green Canyon.
“I am as eager as a young, brand new coach,” Anhder said. “I’m excited and I have a lot of energy and so I’m hoping we can come up and just add to the good things they’re already doing. (Preston) had a lot of new players last year. We’ve got a lot returning this year. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but those kids are in the weight room and they’re working hard, and I think they’re hungry, so it’s going to be fun to see what we can do.”
Anhder exited the ’22 season with the anticipation of remaining at Green Canyon and said he was taken “off guard” by the administration’s decision to go a different direction.
“After being let go, I sat back and evaluated where do I go from here and what are my options, and it just felt like I’ve got more to give and I love working with the kids and going to football with them,” Anhder said. “So, I had to keep going and (Preston head) coach (Craig) Cunningham called me up and it was a great fit. Coach Cunningham’s a great individual.”
Green Canyon entered this past season as one of the favorites to win the Region 11 title after returning a strong nucleus from the 7-3 squad of 2021. Unfortunately for the Wolves, injuries to several starters, including all-state wide receiver Caden Stuart and starting quarterback Jack Stephens, took their toll. The Wolves went 1-9 in ’22, with their lone victory taking place against Bear River. Green Canyon did lose four games by seven or fewer points, including to eventual 4A state runner-up Crimson Cliffs, plus Region 11 co-champions Sky View and Ridgeline.
“I was so proud of the ones that were able to stay healthy and play,” Anhder said. “That senior group, you never would have thought we had lost so many games because they are such high-character individuals, that last senior group. So, it was a joy to be around them. As we had these challenges, they stayed positive and they are going to do great things in their life, those boys are.”
The Wolves went 28-35 during Anhder’s six years at the helm, including 13-17 in region play. The Mountain Crest and Utah State University graduate helped start a Green Canyon program that only had four seniors that had played football in its inaugural season.
“It was a lot of fun, I really enjoyed it,” Anhder said. “You know, it wasn’t quite completely starting a new program because it was half the kids I was already coaching. The hardest thing was the separation from Sky View. That was harder than starting the (GC) program because those were a lot of kids that I just love and care for, and I had to say goodbye to them and come to Green Canyon. Now, I loved going to Green Canyon and I love the kids there, but that was a hard transition.”
“(It was) very challenging and he did a great job,” said Melissa Stuart, Green Canyon’s athletic director, when asked about Anhder and his staff starting a new program. “He kept the kids focused and motivated and happy. … He’s leaving a great culture and legacy at Green Canyon.”
Prior to his time at Green Canyon, Anhder helped propel Sky View to 12 mostly successful seasons. The Bobcats finished with a winning record in nine of them, captured three region championships — two outright — and finished second two other times. Sky View went 90-46 with the former Snow College player as their head coach. The Bobcats went 11-1 and 10-3 in back-to-back seasons in the 2006 and 2007.
And while winning has been gratifying for Anhder, it’s not the biggest reason he has coached for more than two decades.
“You know, I’ve just loved working with those players,” he said. “I got into coaching because I love football. I stayed in coaching because I love being with the kids and having an impact on their lives.”
What does the Cache Valley native ultimately hope his teams will be remembered by?
“I think in football we always played hard,” said Anhder, who was a standout senior on a Mountain Crest team that made it to the 3A state championship game in 1991. “Our teams always played very hard, gave great effort, gave everything they had. I hope they remember me that I cared about them, that we played hard, that we tried to do it right. You know, we didn’t take shortcuts, we didn’t try to cheat the system, we did it right and we can be very proud of that.”
Melissa Stuart praised the former Sky View boys head track & field coach for “his passion for everything that he does. He puts his all into everything.” Stuart, a former girls tennis and track & field head coach at Sky View, referred to Anhder as “a player’s coach.”
“He just loves being a coach,” Stuart said. “He’s got a passion for it and he’s going to be great (at Preston). … I just want to thank Craig for all he has done for Green Canyon football."
