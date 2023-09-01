It’s often said that defense wins championships.
There was no title on the line Friday night, but the Logan D certainly got the job done in a non-region game at Crimson Field. The Grizzlies cashed in on two of the three turnovers they came up with and beat Juan Diego, 14-7.
“It’s hard against a team like this because you only get a few possessions on offense,” Logan head coach Carson Mund said. “I wish we would have played a little better offensively, but the defense showed up. We made plays when we needed to and caused a turnover that won us the game. Credit to the defense, but we’ve got to do a better job on offense.”
The Grizzlies (2-2) recovered two of the four fumbles the Soaring Eagle (0-3) had and picked off a pass. Logan’s defense also broke up several other passes and recorded several sacks.
“The speed that they (Soaring Eagle) hit the holes was really hard to deal with sometimes,” Grizzly defensive lineman Reed Olsen said. “We just managed to get them off the field at crucial points.”
Both of the Logan touchdowns came after Juan Diego turnovers. Grizzly quarterback Keaton Pond hooked up with wide receiver Cooper Redd twice for TD passes of 3 and 9 yards.
“Big credit to the defense giving up seven points and forced two turnovers that put us on the other side of the 50 making it really easy for the offense to score,” said Pond, who completed 7 of 11 passes in the game for 72 yards. “I’m also proud of my guys on offense. Things weren’t going right late in the first half, early in the second, but we came back when it was important to score.”
The Soaring Eagle defense sacked Pond six times. Logan finished with 153 yards of total offense. Juan Diego had 221 yards of offense — all on the ground using the split back veer. Soaring Eagle quarterback Hayden Mezenen carried the ball 22 times for 134 yards, but was 0 of 8 in the passing department with an interception.
“The offense they (Soaring Eagle) ran is a great offense to run,” Mund said. “You’ve got to be disciplined. I thought our guys did a good job. We were very much bend, don’t break. They played their guts out and really performed tonight.”
Juan Diego took the opening kickoff back to near midfield and was in Grizzly territory when Olsen came up with a big tackle for loss on a pitch that got away. Then Logan defensive back Skyler Jenson picked off a pass and returned it 32 yards to the Soaring Eagle 38.
Seven plays later on a third-and-1. Pond found Redd at the goal line for a 3-yard TD strike. The extra point by Hector Lopez was good, giving the hosts a 7-0 lead four minutes into the contest.
“Cooper (Redd) made a few plays for us in a key times,” Mund said. “He got a little dinged up, so we didn’t get him in there much in the second half.”
The Soaring Eagle ran 14 plays, reaching the Grizzly 7. The Logan D dug in. Alan Lazzari made a tackle for loss, and Olsen rose up from the defensive trenches and batted down a pass on third down. Juan Diego then missed a 28-yard field goal.
“I was able to knock down that pass, which I felt was huge,” Olsen said. “When we had to stop them, we stopped them.”
Logan’s Axel Avendano Turrubiartes stopped the next Soaring Eagle possession with a fumble recovery. Nathan Mcallister nearly picked off a pass to end another Juan Diego drive just before halftime. Logan took a 7-0 lead into the break.
The Soaring Eagle did score on their first drive of the third quarter. They tied up the game at 7-7 when Antonio Archuleta scored from three yards out on the ground with 6:37 left in the third.
Early in the fourth quarter, Olsen pounced on a loose pigskin, giving the Grizzlies the ball at the Juan Diego 9.
“Tony (Holmes) got through and hit them right when they were exchanging the ball, the ball popped out and I dove on it,” Olsen said.
It took Pond just one play to find Redd for a 9-yard TD pass and the lead again.
Juan Diego marched 65 yards on 12 plays to reach the Logan 12, but turned the ball over on downs with 4:49 to play.
Logan was able to run 4:29 off the clock as Pond hit running back Kedin Avila on a screen pass for 18 yards. Pond also had a big 10-yard run to pick up a first down and keep the clock rolling.
“Big shout out to the O-line for the blocks but Kedin Avila, a freshman, stepped up big tonight and Brock Brown ran the ball hard,” Pond said. “... I read the defensive end and he crashed in a little bit, so I saw the opportunity to pull it and got the first down.”
Avila, a freshman, led the Grizzlies in the rushing department with 14 carries for 65 yards.
Juan Diego got the ball back with 20 ticks left on the clock and 80 yards away from the end zone. Forced to pass, Mezenen was nearly sacked by Jak Strubhar and had to throw the ball away. On the last play of the game, Brock Brown nearly intercepted the pass, but it didn’t matter as the clock had expired.
“We have a tough one next week and have a few guys dinged up that we need to get healthy,” Mund said. “... The boys executed and did what we needed to at the end. They did a great job.”
Next up for Logan is the Region 11 opener at Bear River next week.
“I’m excited for region,” Pond said. “It’s always fun to play the region teams. Region looks really competitive this year.”
RIVERHAWKS, WOLVES WIN
Ridgeline and Green Canyon each kept their unblemished records intact. For the Wolves, though, it came right down to the end in a gutty 15-14 win at Morgan. The Riverhawks didn’t have any late-game drama this week and cruised to a 49-7 win over Cedar Valley, 49-7.
At Eagle Mountain, Ridgeline (4-0) didn’t wait around for the Aviators (2-2) to score first. In the first three games of the season, the Riverhawks had rallied from deficits to win. That was certainly not the case Friday night.
“I thought we played our most complete game of the year,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “We talked about starting fast offensively all week and our offense did just that.”
Ridgeline jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held a 35-7 advantage at halftime. Quarterback Nate Dahle passed for four touchdowns, and running back JT White rushed for two scores as the visitors rolled up 483 yards of total offense. Cedar Valley finished with 223.
Dahle hooked up with wide receiver Graham Livingston three times for scores and tossed his fourth TD to Carson Cox. Dahle was 19 of 28 in the passing department for 294 yards.
“Nate Dahle was extremely accurate all night, and it was fun to watch,” Cox said. “I thought our defense responded well from last week and played great.”
Livingston started the scoring with a 23-yard TD catch in the opening quarter. He added a 33-yard TD reception in the second and a 9-yard scoring catch in the third. Livingston hauled in 10 passes for 145 yards, while Cox, who caught a 32-yard TD pass in the second quarter, finished with six catches for 117 yards.
White rushed for 151 yards on 14 carries, breaking out scoring runs of 80 and 14 yards, respectively. Running back Crosby West capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter. West had six carries for 33 yards.
The Riverhawk defense got interceptions from Trace Dustin and Hunter Knighton. Cooper Clark led the team with seven tackles, including a sack.
Ridgeline will travel to Sky View to open region play in a battle of undefeated teams.
At Morgan, the Wolves (4-0) got a 29-yard field goal from Caleb Butterfield with 3:24 to play that proved to be the winning points against the Trojans (1-3).
“My main thought is just how amazing these kids are,” GC head coach JT Tauilili said. “They played their hearts out, so gritty.”
Morgan had scored on passes for 40 yards and 55 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. The Trojans built a 14-0 lead with five minutes left in the opening half.
Green Canyon got on the scoreboard just before the break when wide receiver Dewey Egan caught an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Payton Wilson. The kick failed, but the Wolves were within 14-6 at halftime.
Early in the fourth quarter Tanner Ferrin scored from two yards out on a fourth-and-goal on a jet sweep. The Wolves went for two, but failed and found themselves still trailing 14-12.
“Their patience was huge,” Tauilili said. “I told them we were going to continue to run the ball and not panic, and they clawed their way back in.”
Calvin Wallis picked off a pass in the fourth quarter to stop a Morgan drive on the next possession when the Trojans were driving. While the Wolves didn’t score on the ensuing drive, they did on the next. Butterfield split the uprights, and the defense dug in again to stop the hosts from answering.
Green Canyon will host Mountain Crest next week in its region opener.
———
GRIZZLIES 14, SOARING EAGLE 7
Friday at Logan
Juan Diego 0 0 7 0 — 7
Logan 7 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
L — Cooper Redd 3 pass from Keaton Pond (Hector Lopez kick), 7:50
Third Quarter
JD — Antonio Archuleta 3 run (Indra Suarjana kick), 6:37
Fourth Quarter
L — Redd 9 pass from Pond (Lopez kick), 10:31
RIVERHAWKS 49, AVIATORS 7
Friday at Eagle Mountain
Ridgeline 14 21 14 0 — 49
Cedar Valley 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
R — Graham Livingston 23 pass from Nate Dahle (Aaron Young kick)
R — JT White 80 run (Young kick)
CV — 80 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
R — Livingston 33 pass from Dahle (Young kick)
R — White 14 run (Young kick)
R — Carson Cox 32 pass from Dahle (Young kick)
Third Quarter
R — Livingston 9 pass from Dahle (Young kick)
R — Crosby West 1 run (Young kick)
WOLVES 15, TROJANS 14
Friday at Morgan
Green Canyon 0 6 0 9 — 15
Morgan 7 7 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
M — Brogan Garrett 40 pass from Beck Sheffield (kick good), 3:43.
Second Quarter
M — Tristan Nelson 55 pass from Sheffield (kick good), 5:00.
GC — Dewey Egan 8 pass from Payton Wilson (kick failed), :10.
Fourth Quarter
GC — Tanner Ferrin 2 run (run failed), 11:54.
GC — 29 FG Caleb Butterfield, 3:24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.