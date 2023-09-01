Juan Diego Logan Football MAIN

Logan’s Alan Lazzari (1) Reed Olsen (6) and Jak Strubhar celebrate after Olsen recovered a fumble against Juan Diego Friday night at Crimson Field. The Grizzlies beat the Soaring Eagle, 14-7.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It’s often said that defense wins championships.

There was no title on the line Friday night, but the Logan D certainly got the job done in a non-region game at Crimson Field. The Grizzlies cashed in on two of the three turnovers they came up with and beat Juan Diego, 14-7.


