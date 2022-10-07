NORTH LOGAN — It wasn’t easy, but the Bobcats achieved one of their primary goals.
Caleb De Quadros booted a 40-yard field goal with 2:27 remaining in the fourth quarter to propel Sky View to a 3-0 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 football game on Friday night.
Sky View and Ridgeline finished atop the final region standings with identical 4-1 record, although the Bobcats did beat the Riverhawks head to head.
“I knew it,” Sky View’s Sean Tempest said, nodding his head and cracking a smile when asked if he thought he would be a region champ.
The senior defensive back was so adamant that he barely waited to hear the entire question.
“I knew it,” he said again, still nodding, his smile growing.
“I’m really proud of our kids. We’ve found different ways to win all year long and tonight was another example of that,” SV head coach Chris Howell said.
That is exactly what the Bobcats (5-4, 4-1) did. In a high stakes, low-scoring game, Sky View found a way to win.
Howell knew it wouldn’t be easy against a stingy Green Canyon defense.
“We knew that they would have a good game plan and we knew that they would play as hard as they played all year, and they absolutely did,” Howell said.
The Bobcats faced extra hurdles when starting quarterback Carson Thatcher came out of the game at halftime with an apparent shoulder injury. The sophomore spent the second half of the game in a sling with ice taped to his shoulder, helping his team from the sidelines, while his backup, sophomore Jace Favero, stepped in to face a formidable Green Canyon defense.
In a game with a low margin of error, Favero did exactly what he needed to. He protected the football, didn’t make mistakes and he didn’t let his offense lose the game, even in the face of a strong Green Canyon defense.
“Jace is one of those kids that’s gonna do whatever you ask him to do,” Howell said. “He’s played a lot of roles for us this year. ... He did a great job just coming in and doing what he needed to, to keep us in the game.”
The first half was played in the middle of the field and controlled by the defenses of both team. Neither team attempted a field goal or got to the red zone in the first half. The only scoring threat and one of only two turnovers of the half happened on the same play when Thatcher attempted a pass to the end zone and was picked off by Andrew Egan. Other than that, the defenses and the punters stole the spotlight.
The game was still tied at zero after three quarters with the clock winding down in the fourth when Sky View’s defense decided they’ve had enough. Jace Lillywhite forced a fumble and gave the Bobcats a short field, setting the stage for De Quadros.
With the first lead of the night, the Sky View defense took the field to protect it. Senior linebacker Jaxson Brady picked off Peyton Johnson’s pass with just 1:21 remaining to stop Green Canyon’s shot at redemption.
Howell gave the Wolves (1-8, 1-4) credit — “they were lights out on defense tonight,” he proclaimed — but when it comes to defensive battles, like this one, Howell’s team has the upper hand.
“We pride ourselves on creating turnovers.” Howell said. “The games that we’ve won this year, we’ve won the turnover battle in every single one of those.”
Sky View’s ability to win games in different ways led them to a hard-fought and well-earned region championship.
“We’re all brothers. We're out there together and we win together and we lose together,” Tempest said.
