MILLVILLE — Two hard practices and a focus on being more physical paid off big time for the Bobcats Friday night at the expense of the Riverhawks.
Sky View ruined Ridgeline’s Homecoming and in the process ended a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats joined the crowded group atop the Region 11 standings with a 30-6 win.
“Losing four games in a row sucks; that’s the worst feeling in the world,” said SV running back Brevin Egbert, who rushed for two touchdowns. “We needed a victory bad. We prepared so well. We prepared super hard and just came out with a different mindset. We started fast and were able to carry that through the second half.”
It certainly looked like a different Bobcat team. Sky View (2-4 overall, 1-1 region) rushed for 286 yards and held Ridgeline (3-3, 1-1) to 90 yards on the ground.
“After last week (a 20-14 loss to Logan), we really challenged our kids to be more physical,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “That was our mantra all week. Honestly, we focused on them (Riverhawks), but we also focused on us a lot. We had to fix our physicality. We had two brutally, physical practices. I was almost nervous we might be too beat up to show up and play physical. I was impressed with what our kids were able to do.”
The Bobcats finished with 385 yards of total offense, while the Riverhawks had 219. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Ridgeline.
“We got our butts kicked,” Riverhawk head coach Travis Cox said. “That’s all there is to it.”
Egbert rushed for 178 yards on 17 carries, but really got going in the second half. The junior ran for 149 yards in the second half on just eight carries. Back-to-back runs of 56 and 68 yards certainly helped.
“Our offense was able to eat up some time on the clock,” Howell said. “Then we had those two big runs, which were huge. We had players making plays.”
The 56-yard rush was for a touchdown late in the third quarter. The 68-yard gain was on the final play of the third. Two plays into the fourth, Egbert scored from two yards out for the final TD of the game for the Bobcats.
“That one (68-yard run) hurts, because I thought I was gone, but credit to their defense,” Egbert said.
Kason Spackman picked up some hard-earned yards on the ground for the Bobcats, spelling Egbert. The senior rushed for 48 yards on 10 carries. Boston Hall also got some carries, mostly in the fourth, finishing with 42 yards on six carries.
“We have started running Kason some more because we know he is physical and can make plays,” Howell said. “He (Spackman) and Boston Hall both did a nice job.”
Sky View also gained 99 yards through the air as Carson Thatcher completed 11 of 20 pass attempts.
Defensively, the Bobcats were led by Jaxson Bradley with nine tackles and three quarterback hurries. Spackman was a menace on defense as well, recording eight tackles — two for loss — and recovered a fumble that led to the first score. Camron Carling made six stops, while Carver Ballard broke up three passes.
“The trick now is to find some consistency,” Howell said. “... We need to continue to work to get better and focus on the process to get better.”
Ridgeline struggled to get the offense rolling. Quarterback Nate Dahle passed for 129 yards on 15 of 27 pass attempts and had a touchdown. Will Rippstein rushed for 56 yards on 19 carries and also caught four passes for 56 yards.
The Riverhawk defense was led by Owen Munk, who had 10 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Avyn Gore added six tackles.
“We didn’t play good on defense or offense,” Cox said. “We win as a team and lose as a team. We didn’t do a good job in pretty much all areas. We had too many penalties, didn’t tackle well, we just didn’t play well.”
Ridgeline took the opening kickoff and drove 55 yards in 13 plays, converting two fourth downs. But it was the third fourth down that got the hosts. Rippstein got the call on fourth-and-1 and was stacked up for a yard loss, ending that scoring threat.
The Riverhawks got the ball right back, forcing a Bobcat punt. The hosts crossed midfield and lost the ball. Sky View’s Sitili Palmer caused it, and Spackman pounced on the loose pigskin. It was the lone turnover of the game by either team, but seemed to energize the visitors.
The Bobcats marched 57 yards in eight plays. On third-and-11, Thatcher found Brooks Rigby over the middle for 12 yards and a TD early in the second quarter. The extra point was blocked by Fred Malouf.
A sack by Bradley forced a Riverhawk punt, and the Bobcats put together an 11-play drive. Calebe De Quadros booted a 41-yard field goal to give Sky View a 9-0 lead at haftime.
The Bobcats got the ball to start the second half and drove 60 yards to paydirt. With Michael Furgeson running the wildcat, he scored from a yard out on third down to give Sky View a 16-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
“We knew it was their Homecoming, so they (Riverhawks) would come out firing, so we needed to act like it was 0-0 at halftime,” Egbert said. “They don’t want to lose on their Homecoming.”
A costly penalty on third down hurt the Riverhawks, allowing the Bobcats to keep their next drive alive. Egbert then ripped off his 56-yard TD run on third-and-15 late in the third quarter.
“There was a huge gap for me to cut back because my line moved the entire defense out of the way,” Egbert said. “My line makes the holes, and I just hit them.”
There was a scary moment on the ensuring kickoff. Bobcat Malcolm Young was injured covering the kickoff and had to be taken from the field on a cart and in obvious pain. His status was not known after the game.
The Riverhawks drove 76 yards for their only score of the game. A screen pass to Rippstein for 43 yards sparked the hosts. Under heavy pressure, Dahle found Carson Cox for a 10-yard TD toss. Ridgeline went for two, but a pass was intercepted.
Sky View responded to start the fourth quarter. Egbert broke free for the 68-yard gain to set up his second score. The Bobcats scored on their first three possessions of the second half to take control.
Now there is a six-way tie for first in the region.
“This region is wide open,” Howell said. “The thing Ridgeline has that the rest of us need is some swagger. That’s what happens when you go 13-0 last year. We used to play with swagger, but it was taken away. It’s our job to get it back.”
———
BOBCATS 30, RIVERHAWKS 6
Friday at Millville
Sky View 0 9 14 7 — 30
Ridgeline 0 0 6 0 — 6
Second Quarter
SV — Brooks Rigby 12 pass from Carson Thatcher (kick failed), 10:16
SV — FG 41 Calebe De Quadros, 2:19
Third Quarter
SV — Michael Furgeson 1 run (De Quadros kick), 6:07
SV — Brevin Egbert 56 run (De Quadros kick), 2:12
R — Carson Cox 10 pass from Nate Dahle (pass failed), :08
Fourth Quarter
SV — Egbert 2 run (De Quadros kick), 11:27