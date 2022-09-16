Sky View Ridgeline Football

Sky View running back Brevin Egbert (12) carries the ball as Ridgeline's Maximus Maile is in pursuit Friday night in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — Two hard practices and a focus on being more physical paid off big time for the Bobcats Friday night at the expense of the Riverhawks.

Sky View ruined Ridgeline’s Homecoming and in the process ended a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats joined the crowded group atop the Region 11 standings with a 30-6 win.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

