There will be a new football champion in the 4A ranks.
Two-time defending champion Sky View went south to play Dixie in St. George in a quarterfinal game of the 4A Football Championships on Friday. The Bobcats forced overtime with a wild finish, but fell in the extra period to the Flyers, 36-35, to have their 2021 season come to a close.
“We talked after the game about how else would you like to go out but on the last play,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “These seniors have had an unbelievable three years. They have been part of a really special run, and I love and appreciate them, their dedication and commitment to the program and Sky View High football.”
Trailing 28-21 with just 42 ticks left on the clock in regulation and two timeouts, the Bobcats (7-5) had a nice kickoff return from Cole Watterson to start on their own 38-yard line. Absorbing a sack put them in even more dire straits.
But three straight passes from quarterback Garrett Zollinger to wide receiver Davis Hall, including a 15-yarder on fourth-and-4, gave the visitors new life. Brooks Rigby caught a 7-yard pass to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Zollinger was sacked again, but an unsportsmanlike penalty was thrown on the Flyers (8-3).
With five seconds to play, Sky View had the ball on the Dixie 24. With the Flyers keeping five defensive players near the goal line before the ball was snapped, Zollinger put up a pass that reached the end zone. A Dixie player tipped it, but the deflection fell right to Watterson for a touchdown with no time left. Kasen Erickson kicked the all-important extra point to send the game to overtime.
“I was really proud of how hard our kids played today and all season,” Howell said. “I felt like we got better as the year went on, and we fought until the last play.”
Sky View got the ball first in OT and marched the 25 yards to paydirt in four plays. Zollinger had runs of eight, eight and then two for the go-ahead TD. Zollinger led all Bobcats in rushing with 35 yards on 20 carries.
When the Flyers got their chance to get the ball in the extra period, it took them just two plays to reach the end zone. Quarterback Bronson Barben scrambled away from pressure and just kept right on running down the sidelines for an 18-yard gain. On the next play, wide receiver Derek Kesterson took a handoff and scored from seven yards out.
Dixie sent its kicker on, but there was confusion and the Flyers had too many players on the field. They called timeout. After talking it over, the home team elected to go for two. Kesterson took another fly sweep handoff and was being forced sideways by the Bobcat defense when he pulled up and hit a wide open teammate in the back corner of the end zone for the winning points.
It was the sixth straight win for Dixie, which advances to the semifinals.
It was a defensive battle in the early going. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the opening quarter. Both teams came up with interceptions as Davis Hall had one for the Bobcats that helped set up the first score of the game.
Sky View drove 48 yards in 12 plays, converting two third downs. Zollinger capped the march with a 1-yard TD plunge at the 8:30 mark of the second quarter.
Dixie missed a 30-yard field goal, but got the ball back on the Sky View 39 with less than a minute before halftime on a shaky Bobcat punt. A 29-yard pass on fourth and 10 set up the scoring pass from 10 yards when Barben hit Kesterson with 15 seconds left in the opening half. The game was knotted at 7-7 at the break.
The third quarter was more defense until Zollinger was able to hit Michael Furgeson for a 49-yard TD strike with 42 seconds left. The Bobcats took a 14-7 lead into the fourth.
Both teams got offensive in the final period.
Barben tied the game up with a 4-yard scoring run with 10:17 left in the fourth.
Hall broke free and outrun the Flyer secondary for a 77-yard TD off an intermediate pass from Zollinger with 9:20 to play, putting Sky View back in front.
Dixie’s Shea Anderson scored off a fly sweep from four yards out to tie the game up again at 21-21 with 6:56 left in regulation.
The Bobcats were forced to punt, and the Flyers drove 90 yards in just over three minutes. Seth Takau scored from 15 yards out to give the hosts their first lead of the game, 28-21.
Then the crazy finish ensued.
Zollinger passed for 346 yards on 26 of 36 attempts. He completed a pass to nine different teammates. Hall caught five passes for 116 yards, while Watterson hauled in six for 71 yards. Furgeson also caught five balls, totaling 67 yards.
Defensively, Dee Wilde made a team-best eight tackles. Truman Moser made seven stops.
Erickson finished his career with 210 extra points at Sky View. That is the second most in the state in any classification, just nine away from the record.
———
FLYERS 36, BOBCATS 35 (OT)
Friday at St. George
Sky View 0 7 7 14 7 — 35
Dixie 0 7 0 21 8 — 36
Second Quarter
SV — Garrett Zollinger 1 run (Kasen Erickson kick), 8:30
D — Derek Kesterson 10 pass from Bronson Barben (Jonathan Bibiano kick), :15
Third Quarter
SV — Michael Furgeson 49 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), :42
Fourth Quarter
D — Barben 4 run (kick), 10:17
SV — Davis Hall 77 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), 9:20
D — Shea Anderson 4 run (Bibiano kick), 6:56
D — Seth Takau 15 run (kick), :52
SV — Cole Watterson 24 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), :00
Overtime
SV — Zollinger 2 run (Erickson kick)
D — Kesterson 7 run (pass from Kesterson)