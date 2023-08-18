SMITHFIELD — It was a night for offense Friday at Sky View.
The Bobcats didn’t flinch and in fact did much more damage than the visiting 5A Wasps. Sky View scored eight touchdowns on its 11 offensive possessions and rolled to a wild 56-35 victory over Wasatch to stay perfect on the young season.
“We knew coming in that these guys (Wasatch) had a super, high-scoring offense and play fast, so we had to be ready to go on offense,” said Bobcat quarterback Carson Thatcher, who passed for 439 yards and four TDs. “... This a huge momentum game. We did not want to lose this one.”
A year ago the Bobcats were stung by the Wasps, 45-20, in Heber City. The current team was reminded of that and knew it was going to be a dogfight.
“This is a huge win and gives us a ton of momentum going forward,” said SV running back Brevin Egbert, who finished with 216 yards rushing, 128 yards receiving and four TDs. “But obviously the most important game is the next one. ... I think we flipped the switch from last year and came out hard.”
Sky View (2-0) finished with 690 yards of total offense and 30 first downs. Wasatch (0-2) had 422 yards of offense and 19 first downs.
“I’m so freaking proud of our team right now,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “We talked this week about this game being a toughness game, and it definitely was. We struggled on defense to get some stops, but our offense answered every single time and found a way to make sure we held that two-score lead pretty much throughout the game.”
The Bobcats only trailed once, late in the first quarter, 7-6. A snap got away from the holder on an extra point and the play turned into a pass that fell incomplete. Sky View went for two the next time it scored and then was on track in its kicking game the rest of the way.
Thatcher completed passes to eight different teammates, completing 27 of 35 attempts for the game. Bryton Williams hauled in 12 passes for 160 yards and two scores, while Egbert caught four balls for the 128 and a TD. Egbert carried the ball 30 times and started busting off big runs as the game wore on.
“They (Wasps) were some big, physical guys and played really hard,” Egbert said. “Props to them, because they held us for a little bit. ... Carson was killing it and our receivers were getting open. Our line gave incredible protection and has the last two weeks. They just make holes and I run through them.”
That starting offensive line consisted of Connor Dean, Landon Elsner, Preston Smith, Carter Andrews and Seth Toolson and also drew praise from Thatcher and the coach.
“Offensively, our guys were lights out,” Howell said. “Two weeks in a row we do not take a sack. Give a ton of credit to our offensive line, and I don’t know that we had a dropped ball either. Hats off to our offensive line, wide receivers and Carson making really good choices.”
Wasatch was led by running back Carter Bucad, who carried the ball 37 times for 240 yards and three TDs.
“He (Bucad) was a load,” Howell said.
Interestingly enough, the game started off with some defensive plays. The Bobcats lost a fumble on their first possession, but held the Wasps and forced punts the first two times they had the ball.
Sky View would drive 85 yards on its second possession in 11 plays. Williams caught his first TD from nine yards out, and the scoring had commenced with 3:22 left in the opening quarter.
Wasatch took its brief lead with Bucad scoring from three yards out and kicking an extra point.
However, just 13 seconds later the Bobcat faithful were going nuts. Egbert caught a swing pass from Thatcher, picked up a key block from wide receiver Jace Favero and was gone for an 80-yard score.
“Jace Favero just kicked his guy in and I was off to the races,” Egbert said.
The Wasps would tie it up on another Bucad run, but the hosts then finished off the first half with a pair of TDs. Thatcher threw a perfect pass to Williams over the top for 25 yards. Then just before halftime Thatcher scrambled and took off on a third-and-10 play and ended up reaching the end zone for a 15-yard score.
“We did some good things tonight, but we still have some things to work on,” Thatcher said. “You can always make improvement.”
Sky View took a 28-14 lead into the break.
Wasatch pulled within a score on several occasions, but each time the Bobcats answered. Wide receiver Liam Guthrie caught Thatcher’s last TD pass of the game from 45 yards out.
Then Egbert went to work. The senior had gained 37 tough yards on 14 carries in the first half, but scored from 27, 10 and 74 yards in the second half to put the game away.
“We wore them (Wasps) down and they are freaking huge and physical,” Howell said. “I’m really proud of how hard our kids played.”
The last scoring run came as Sky View was just trying to milk the clock, but a hole opened and Egbert broke several tackles and was gone.
“If you can break it, most of their team was up close,” Egbert said. “It was a lot of good blocking.”
That final Bobcat score came after the lone turnover by the Wasps as Williams picked off a pass. Williams had chances to intercept two other passes, but couldn’t bring in the ball.
Hans Herrmann and Easton Ballard led the defense with 10 tackles each. Jace Lillywhite made six stops, including four for a loss and a sack.
“Defensively, we got just enough stops to hang in there,” Howell said. “... This was a statement game and hopefully it can push us forward going on through the year.”
GREEN CANYON
Once again the Wolves got some big plays on defense and were able to make enough on offense to pick up an attention-grabbing win on the road.
Green Canyon held former 5A Stansbury scoreless for three-and-a-half quarters. The Stallions reached the semifinals a year ago and are now in 4A.
That didn’t seem to bother the Wolves who picked up a big road win, 23-8.
“I’m so proud of the heart of our players,” GC head coach JT Tauilili said. “All the boys played their guts out for us.”
The only scoring of the first half was a 27-yard field goal by Caleb Butterfield just before halftime. Green Canyon (2-0) took the lead into the break.
The Wolves got off to a great start to start the second half. Wide receiver Dewey Egan hauled in a 76-yard touchdown pass from Payton Wilson less than a minute into the third quarter as the visitors took a 10-0 lead.
Then the defense came up big against Stansbury (1-1). Tanner Ferrin picked off a pass and returned it 20 yards to quickly make it 16-0 with 11 minutes left in the third.
Three minutes later Carter Stembridge picked off another Stallion pass and took it to the house for a 58-yard score and a 23-0 lead.
“Our big players made big plays when we needed them,” Tauilili said. “Carter Stembridge and Tanner Ferrin had big interceptions. Dewey Egan had a big TD reception, and Will Wheatley led the charge on defense.”
Stansbury scored its lone points on a 29-yard pass with 7:46 left in the game. But like the first week of the season, the Wolves were able to run the clock and secure the win.
“Our O-line came up big as we were able to run the ball better than week one,” Tauilili said.
———
BOBCATS 56, WASPS 35
Friday at Smithfield
Wasatch 7 7 14 7 — 35
Sky View 14 14 7 21 — 56
First Quarter
SV — Bryton Williams 9 pass from Carson Thatcher (pass failed), 3:22
W — Carter Bucad 3 run (Ashton Southam kick), 1:26
SV — Brevin Egbert 80 pass from Thatcher (Egbert pass from Thatcher), 1:13
Second Quarter
W — Bucad 8 run (Southam kick), 11:27
SV — Williams 25 pass from Thatcher (Branoc Jamison kick), 7:37
SV — Thatcher 15 run (Jamison kick), :43
Third Quarter
W — Jojo Hyer 38 pass from Mack Kelson (Southam kick), 9:07
SV — Liam Guthrie 45 pass from Thatcher (Jamison kick), 1:13
W — Hyer 21 pass from Kelson (Southam kick), 0:0.2
Fourth Quarter
SV — Egbert 27 run (Jamison kick), 9:05
W — Bucad 7 run (Southam kick), 7:14
SV — Egbert 10 run (Jamison kick), 5:52
SV — Egbert 74 run (Jamison kick), 1:35
WOLVES 23, STALLIONS 8
Friday at Stansbury Park
Green Canyon 3 0 20 0 — 20
Stansbury 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
GC — 27 FG Caleb Butterfield, 0:33.
Third Quarter
GC — Dewey Egan 76 pass from Payton Wilson (Butterfield kick), 11:03.
GC — Tanner Ferrin 20 INT return (kick failed), 11:00.
GC — Carter Stembridge 58 INT return (Butterfield kick), 7:52.
Fourth Quarter
S — Kanden Hadlock 29 pass from Coleman Dearden (pass successful), 7:46.
