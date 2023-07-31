Editor’s note: This is the first in a seven-part series profiling the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
SMITHFIELD — It was an interesting 2022 season for the Bobcat football team.
Sky View lost four in a row early on, then won five straight and finished in a tie atop the Region 11 standings with Ridgeline, who the Bobcats beat, 30-6. The season ended with a 35-21 loss at Desert Hills in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs. Desert Hills went on to win the state title.
With 16 starters back, the Bobcats are looking to improve on their 6-5 record from a year ago. Having won back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020, they would like to be back in the mix again when playoff time rolls around in a much more bigger 4A in 2023.
“We have a good junior and senior class,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “We also have several sophomores that I really like.”
The 4A classification has more than doubled as 27 teams will be competing this fall.
“I love it,” Howell said. “I hated the 13 teams. I thought that was a disservice to all the kids that play at that level. ... You aren’t going to play a team from your own region in the first round of the playoffs.”
Sky View has added a few wrinkles to match personnel, but the coordinators remain the same as do the base schemes. Brandt Reese will be in charge of the offense, while Howell will once again be in charge of the defense.
“It always helps when there is consistency on the staff,” Howell said. “Kids know what to expect.”
A good offseason has the coach optimistic. It started in the weight room and carried over to a spring camp.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve had our best offseason weight training program,” Howell said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that have gotten really strong. Since January, we have had 89 percent weight room attendance. That’s for every kid in our program from incoming freshmen to our seniors.”
Entering the 2023 campaign, the biggest concern the head coach has is the Bobcat secondary, where three of the four starters are gone. Sean Tempest did not have a touchdown thrown on his side all last year, but graduated.
“We had some great safeties,” Howell said. “We do have some depth at those spots, so it’s a dogfight right now.”
With four starting offensive lineman coming back and “killing it in the weight room,” that will certainly help anchor the offense.
“I think that will be a strong point for us,” Howell said of his offensive line. “Plus, we have Brevin Egbert back, who will be really good, especially with that offensive line.”
The four starters back on the offensive line are seniors Carter Andrews, Seth Toolson, Conner Dean and Landon Elsner. Dean earned all-state honorable mention last season. Junior Preston Smith played a lot last year. Added to the mix is junior Jacob McUne.
Egbert rushed for more than 900 yards on 153 carries last year and scored 10 touchdowns. The senior was named first-team all-state. He also was second on the team in receptions with 32 for 174 yards.
“We are excited to have Brevin back,” Howell said.
Seniors Ramsey Vicars and Hans Herrmann, junior Dillon Bird and sophomore Xander Stokes are expected to see some time at running back.
Carson Thatcher is back at quarterback. Last year the senior passed for 1,379 yards on 115 of 224 attempts with 11 TDs and seven interceptions. Backing him up will be senior Jace Favero, who played some last year, and sophomore Jack Clark.
“I expect Carson Thatcher to have a really good year,” Howell said. “... He has a really strong arm. I’m definitely excited about him.”
The top two players in receptions are back in wide receiver Bryton Williams and Egbert. Williams, a senior, led the team with 54 catches for 703 yards and five TDs. Senior tight end Garrett Zahmel, who caught 20 passes for 221 yards an a score, is also back.
“Bryton is back and had a great season last year,” Howell said. “He has worked really hard in the offseason. Garrett Zahmel also had a great offseason. ... We have a bunch of kids, a bunch of weapons that will be joining those two.”
Joining Williams and Zahmel in the receiving corps will be Favero, seniors Carver Ballard, Easton Ballard, Taylor Lindley and junior Liam Guthrie, who just moved to the valley from Las Vegas.
“I think Liam Guthrie has a chance to be really special,” Howell said. “He is big and strong and has good ball skills. He can block on the perimeter.”
A lot of athletes at Sky View play on both sides of the ball. The Bobcats only lost one defensive lineman from last year’s squad.
Lindley and Toolson were “staples” in the defensive trenches for Sky View, finishing with 30 and 24 tackles, respectively. Dean and sophomore Sitili Palmer also saw a lot of time last year. Smith, McUne and Elsner add depth.
“We have enough depth that we can rotate them on defense,” Howell said. “... Sitili Palmer does not look like a sophomore. He is a big, strong, physical kid.”
The linebacker position has players back like Herrmann, who was third on the team with 66 stops. Zahmel is also back. Junior Jace Lillywhite has moved from line to outside linebacker. Juniors Tyson Bradley, Chance Wilson, senior Payden Hellstern and sophomore Mason Marchant are all battling for time.
“Hans Herrmann had a great year last year and has worked really hard,” Howell said.
In the secondary, cornerback Carver Ballard, who made 22 tackles and intercepted a pass, is the only returning starter. Williams has played some and is joined by Favero and junior Cort Rigby who are competing for free safety duties. Easton Ballard, Egbert and junior Cash Howell are all battling for the strong safety spot. Rigby did start two games last year.
“We have depth, just not a lot of kids with a ton of varsity experience,” Howell said.
Senior placekicker Calebe De Quadros, who earned honorable mention all-state, is back to handle the kicking duties. He booted eight field goals last year. Junior Brandon Jamison handled kickoffs last year.
“We feel strong about the kicking game,” Howell said.
With the exception of punting duties, which are “up in the air right now.”
Vicars and Williams will return kicks.
Less than two weeks before the season opener, the Bobcats are healthy. When region play rolls around, Howell expects some stiff competition.
“Ridgeline and Mountain Crest both made it to the semis last year and have a lot of kids coming back, so they are going to be really good,” Howell said. “We return a lot of guys, so we have a chance to be in the mix as well. Then there some unknowns with the two new coaches (at Logan and Green Canyon). Green Canyon always plays tough, and Logan beat us last year. Bear River will be better. I think it will be better than last year. I’m excited to see how it shakes out.”
Sky View was tabbed second in a preseason coaches poll for the region and received multiple votes on the statewide poll.
“That’s great, but I don’t pay attention to any of that stuff,” Howell said. “I tell people we want to be ranked at the end of the season, not the first.”
