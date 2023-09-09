SMITHFIELD — When two undefeated teams square off, it should come down to the final minute to decide a winner.
And it did Friday night.
In a game that featured two high-octane offenses, it was the play of the defense on both sides that ultimately ended up deciding the game. Sky View was able to make one more big play on defense, making its Region 11 opener against Ridgeline a memorable one in front of packed stands on both sides of the field. The Bobcats edged the Riverhawks by the narrowest of margins, 23-22.
“Obviously, I want us to play good in all phases, but I’m a defensive guy,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “I really wanted our defense to rise to the occasion, and I thought for the most part we did a pretty good job. ... It’s nice to have the Ridgeline game over with and be 1-0 and not 0-1.”
Ridgeline (4-1 overall, 0-1 region) did have its chances. The Riverhawks scored with 1:09 minutes to play when quarterback Nate Dahle sold a handoff and scooted around the edge diving into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run. Ridgeline elected to go for two, trailing by a point.
Dahle faked a handoff and found himself surrounded by Bobcats (5-0, 1-0)m barely getting off a pass that came close to being picked off. Sky View celebrated, but there was still 69 ticks left on the clock.
The Bobcats sent out their hands team for the ensuing kickoff. Running back Brevin Egbert got lit up on an onside kick, and Riverhawk Tyson Bradley ended up with the pigskin.
“I felt Brevin got way-laid and nothing,” Howell said. “They (Riverhawks) executed that play really well and got the ball. I’m just proud of our kids making some plays down the stretch.”
Ridgeline got the ball 49 yards from the end zone with 1:04 to play. Running back JT White broke free for a 9-yard gain on the first play, but then the Riverhawks had to use their final timeout. Facing a fourth-and-three, White caught a short pass from Dahle, but Sky View linebacker Hans Herrmann led a host of Bobcats in stopping White for a yard gain. White was shaken up on the play as the visitors turned the ball over on downs with 27 seconds to play.
Herrmann and Easton Ballard each made 13 tackles to lead the Bobcat defense and each came up with big turnovers.
“Holy cow, we had so many opportunities on defense,” said Ballard, who returned an interception 34 yards for a score late in the third quarter. “Those fourth-down stops helped us out so much. We have some boys that are big and we knocked that ball back. In those critical situations we stepped up, and that’s what we needed.”
Sky View came into Friday’s game averaging 45.0 points a game, while Ridgeline was scoring 32.3 an outing. Both were obviously held below their averages.
“Tough loss,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “I thought our defense played well and did a good job against a good offense. Offensively, we just didn’t make enough plays.”
The Riverhawks did finish with 387 yards of total offense as Dahle completed 21 of 36 passes for 260 yards through the air. Graham Livingston caught eight passes for 89 yards. White rushed for 95 yards on 23 carries. On defense, Charlie Booth made eight stops, and Krew Jones finished with six tackles.
“I thought the kids battled all the way until the end and showed a lot of toughness,” Cox said. “We will learn from it and move on to the next one.”
The Bobcats finished with 250 yards of offense. Egbert rushed for 130 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Thatcher completed 12 of 30 pass attempts for 104 yards.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the hosts began their first scoring drive of the game at the end of the opening quarter. Sky View drove 73 yards in 16 plays, converting two fourth-down plays, including a fourth-and-10 when wide receiver Liam Guthrie caught an 11-yard pass. Egbert bulled his way in from two yards out four minutes into the second quarter.
Herrmann forced and recovered a fumble to give the Bobcats the ball at midfield. The hosts drove down to the 17, but the Riverhawk defense made a play when Trace Dustin made a pick and returned it 18 yards.
The Ridgeline offense then drove 77 yards in 10 plays, converting one fourth down play. Dahle scored from a yard out, but the snap on the extra point got away from the Riverhawks. Sky View took a 7-6 lead into the break.
Ridgeline took the kickoff to start the second half and drove to the Sky View 10, but a sack by Egbert on third down forced a field goal. Aaron Young gave the Riverhawks their first lead of the game, 9-7, with a 40-yard field goal with 8:55 left in the third.
The Bobcats were driving late in the third, but failed to pick up a yard on fourth-and-1 at the Riverhawk 35. However, three plays later Ballard was picking off a screen pass and going the other direction for a 34-yard TD. Egbert ran in the extra point, giving Sky View a 15-9 lead with 2:30 left in the third.
“I saw the quarterback staring JT down and I knew that ball was mine,” Ballard said. “I saw that end zone and nothing stopped me.”
“I have so much respect for coach Cox and coach (Jeremy) Livingston (Ridgeline offensive coordinator),” Howell said. “Every time we play coach Livingston, I have to prepare harder than for anybody else around because he is so smart and good at putting his guys in position to be successful. ... That play was all Easton right there.”
After a 31-yard kickoff return by Cooper Clark, the Riverhawks marched 68 yards to paydirt in nine plays and got two 15-yard penalties on the Bobcats to help out. Dahle rolled out and found Livingston for a 3-yard TD pass and catch early in the fourth quarter. Young booted the extra point, and the Riverhawks were back in front, 16-15.
The Bobcats responded with a 39-yard kickoff return by Bryton Williams. On third-and-10, Guthrie came through again with an 11-yard catch from Thatcher. Sky View drove 60 yards in seven plays, highlighted by Egbert breaking free for a 33-yard TD run. Egbert ran in the extra points, and the hosts led 23-16 with 9:08 to play.
“We went for two because we wanted to keep the score at six or seven,” Howell said. “For them, the old saying is if your are on the road you go for two, if you are at home you play for the tie. ... They have a really good team and two-and-a-half yards isn’t much for the athletes they have. Our kids just found a way to make a play.”
Before scoring at the end, Ridgeline had another opportunity. The Riverhawks reached the Sky View 3 with five-and-a-half minutes to play. White took a pitch on fourth-and-goal, but was strung out. Egbert pushed the Riverhawk back out of bounds, and the Bobcats celebrated.
But Ridgeline wasn’t done and had its chances. In the end, however, Sky View made just enough plays to win.
“If you read the articles, they said Ridgeline wasn’t going to be tested until week 10 (at Orem),” Ballard said. “It’s incredible that we beat them. We knew we would come out and play hard.”
Sky View now leads the all-time series with Ridgeline, 7-1. Friday’s contest was the closest as the Bobcats had averaged a winning margin of 26.7 points, while the Riverhawks won by 25 in their lone victory.
———
BOBCATS 23, RIVERHAWKS 22
Friday at Smithfield
Ridgeline 0 6 3 13 — 22
Sky View 0 7 8 8 — 23
Second Quarter
SV — Brevin Egbert 2 run (Calebe De Quadros kick), 8:00
R — Nate Dahle 1 run (kick failed), :21
Third quarter
R — FG 40 Aaron Young, 8:55
SV — Easton Ballard 34 interception return (Egbert run), 2:30
Fourth Quarter
R — Graham Livingston 11 pass from Dahle (Young kick), 11:16
SV — Egbert 33 run (Egbert run), 9:08
R — Dahle 8 run (pass failed), 1:09
