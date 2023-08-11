Support Local Journalism

It took a while for Sky View and Ridgeline, the Region 11 co-champions from a year ago, to find their groove offensively in their 2023 season openers, but both football teams rolled in the second half and earned convincing Friday night road victories.

Sky View stormed back from a 14-7 second-quarter deficit in its 44-20 triumph over fellow 4A program Salem Hills, while Ridgeline strung together 27 straight points after halftime in its 27-7 win over 5A Bonneville. Meanwhile, a rough second half of the fourth quarter proved costly for Logan in its 44-19 road loss to 4A Pine View.


