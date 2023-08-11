It took a while for Sky View and Ridgeline, the Region 11 co-champions from a year ago, to find their groove offensively in their 2023 season openers, but both football teams rolled in the second half and earned convincing Friday night road victories.
Sky View stormed back from a 14-7 second-quarter deficit in its 44-20 triumph over fellow 4A program Salem Hills, while Ridgeline strung together 27 straight points after halftime in its 27-7 win over 5A Bonneville. Meanwhile, a rough second half of the fourth quarter proved costly for Logan in its 44-19 road loss to 4A Pine View.
A balanced offensive attack, coupled with some big plays on the defensive side of the ball, allowed the Bobcats to beat the Skyhawks in their season opener for the second straight year. Standout running back Brevin Egbert rushed for 222 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while quarterback Carson Thatcher threw for 275 yards — 125 of them on a pair of scoring passes to star wide receiver Bryton Williams.
Egbert’s found paydirt on scampers of 3, 8 and 59 yards. A blocked punt by Andre Hernandez set the stage for Egbert’s third rushing touchdown, which pushed Sky View’s advantage to 31-14 less than four minutes into the third quarter. The Bobcats outscored the Skyhawks 27-6 after halftime, including 21-6 in the third quarter.
Williams TD receptions went for 63 and 65 yards, and tailback Dean Phillips capped off the scoring for Sky View with a 6-yard run late in the final quarter. Phillips chipped in with 49 yards on six carries. Williams racked up 153 yards on his six catches.
Several different Bobcats made big plays on defense, headlined by Cash Howell’s two interceptions. Additionally, Cort Rigby picked off a pass for Sky View, which got sacks from Connor Dean and Seth Toolson and pass breakups from eight different players.
“The first half was a struggle,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “We started slow and made some critical mistakes, but we still made enough plays to go into halftime up three. The second half we were able to start fast and make a number of explosive plays. Defensively, we were able to get some pressure on the quarterback and get three interceptions and a blocked punt. Overall, it was a good start (to the season). We have a clear understanding of what we have to improve on in all three phases of the game. Really proud of how our guys responded in the second half.”
Meanwhile, Ridgeline’s defense set the tone in a revenge victory over the Lakers as Aidan Anderson intercepted a Bonneville pass on the first play from scrimmage. Trace Dustin also picked off a pass for the Riverhawks, who got sacks from Bode Hansen and Cooper Clark, eight solo tackles from Charlie Booth and seven tackles from Hunter Knighton. Ridgeline held Bonneville to 238 yards of total offense.
“I thought our kids played a great game tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “Defensively, we flew around all night and made a ton of plays. We had a lot of kids rotating and they all stepped up and played great. Offensively, we had a couple tough breaks early that prevented us from scoring. We talked a halftime about doing the simple things and someone just needed to make a play and it would open the game up, and that’s exactly what happened. Nate (Dahle) made some clutch throws on third and fourth down early in the third quarter, and that was the difference. It was great to see our offense get in a great rhythm. We still have a long way to go and will learn a lot from this game.”
Indeed, Ridgeline quarterback Nate Dahle got the job done, particularly in the third quarter, where he tossed TDs of 27 and 10 yards to Carson Cox, and 14 yards to Graham Livingston. Dahle completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, while Livingston hauled in eight receptions for 126 yards and Cox seven for 83.
Dahle plunged his way into the end zone from 1 yard out in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring for the Riverhawks, who got 81 yards on 20 carries from JT White. A bad snap on a Bonneville punt gave the Riverhawks good field position after their first touchdown, and they quickly cashed it in for another TD.
For a while it looked like Region 11 might go undefeated on Week 1 — Mountain Crest, Green Canyon and Bear River also reigned supreme — as Logan only trailed by three points midway through the fourth quarter against Pine View. However, the Panthers went on a 21-0 run to slam the door. A 48-yard pick-six by the hosts loomed large.
The Grizzlies scored the first 14 points of the second half to pare their deficit to 22-19. Cooper Pond snared a 5-yard scoring pass from Keaton Pond in the third quarter, and Pond sprinted 20 yards to paydirt in the fourth. Logan’s other trip to the end zone was a 2-yard pass from Pond to Connor Peters.
———
BOBCATS 44, SKYHAWKS 20
Friday at Salem
Sky View 7 10 21 6 — 44
Salem Hills 7 7 6 0 — 20
First Quarter
SV — Brevin Egbert 3 run (Caleb de Quadros kick), 6:29.
SH — Aiden Haskell 8 pass from Jedi Nelson (kick good), 2:40.
Second Quarter
SH — Peyton Higginson 4 pass from Nelson (kick good), 3:40.
SV — Bryton Williams 63 pass from Carson Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 1:44.
SV — 28 FG de Quadros, :02.
Third Quarter
SV — Williams 65 pass from Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 11:01.
SV — Egbert 8 run (de Quadros kick), 8:46.
SH — Roper Kay 7 run (kick failed), 6:39.
SV — Egbert 59 run (de Quadros kick), 1:43.
Fourth Quarter
SV — Dean Phillips 6 run (kick failed), 1:36.
RIVERHAWKS 27, LAKERS 7
Friday at Washington Terrace
Ridgeline 0 0 21 6 — 27
Bonneville 0 0 7 — 7
Third Quarter
R — Graham Livingston 14 pass from Nate Dahle (Aaron Young kick), 9:15.
R — Carson Cox 27 pass from Dahle (Young kick), 8:46.
R — Cox 10 pass from Dahle (Young kick), 1:45.
Fourth Quarter
R — Dahle 1 run (kick failed), 6:43.
B — Jaxon Johnson 5 run (kick good), 3:34.
PANTHERS 43, GRIZZLIES 19
Friday at St. George
Logan 7 0 6 6 — 19
Pine View 12 10 0 21 — 43
First Quarter
PV — Quincy Jones 3 run (kick failed), 8:47.
L — Connor Peters 2 pass from Keaton Pond (Hector Lopez kick), 4:27.
PV — Jones 17 pass from Adam Moore (run failed), 1:28.
Second Quarter
PV — Adam Moore 8 run (kick good), 4:40.
PV — 36 FG Kimball Swift, 1:25.
Third Quarter
L — Cooper Redd 8 pass from Pond (kick blocked), 5:15.
Fourth Quarter
L — Pond 20 run (run failed), 8:55.
PV — Matt Costa 19 pass from Moore (kick good), 6:25.
PV — Costa 48 INT return (kick good), 5:26.
PV — Quincy Jones 30 pass from Moore (kick good), 2:51.
