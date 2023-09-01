It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Bobcats were hoping for heading into Region 11 play.
Sky View scored at least one touchdown in every quarter and pitched a first-half shutout en route to a 35-7 victory over 6A Fremont in a non-region football game on Friday night in Plain City.
The Bobcats improved to 4-0, in the process, as did two other Region 11 programs in Ridgeline and Green Canyon. Coverage of wins by the Riverhawks, Wolves and Logan can be found in another story on hjnews.com.
It ended up being an undefeated Week 4 of the Utah high school football season for teams from Region 11 as Mountain Crest (2-2) traveled to Rupert, Idaho, and left with a 19-18 triumph over Minico (1-2) in a game that featured a lengthy lightning delay, while Bear River (2-2) hammered 3A Carbon (1-3) by a 58-0 scoreline at home. The Bears raced out to a 30-0 first-quarter lead.
Both Franklin County programs lost as defending Wyoming 3A state champion Star Valley dispatched of Preston by a 26-14 scoreline in the Indians’ home opener, while West Side (1-1) fell on the road to Layton Christian Academy (1-3), last year’s 1A state champions in the Beehive State, 54-44.
Here is what transpired in the Sky View, Mountain Crest, Preston and West Side games:
SKY VIEW
The Bobcats put together their best defensive performance of the season against the Silverwolves (0-4), who couldn’t stop Brevin Egbert in the first half. Sky View’s standout running back sprinted his way to rushing touchdowns of 24, 14 and 60 yards during the first 30 minutes of action. Egbert finished with 185 yards on 21 carries, while Dean Phillips chipped in with 67 yards on 11 carries.
Carson Thatcher tossed a pair of TD passes in the second half — the first one a 17-yarder to Carver Ballard and the second one an 11-yarder to Bryton Williams. Thatcher ended up completing 17 of 25 passes for 148 yards for the Bobcats, who racked up 455 yards of total offense.
Ramsey Vicars led a balanced defensive effort for the Bobcats with an interception and a sack. Hans Herrmann paced the visitors with six tackles, and Seth Toolson contributed with a sack.
“Really proud of our effort tonight in all three phases of the game,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “Offensively, we had a really balanced attack. Our offensive line played really well again and Carson Thatcher made really good decisions. Defensively, we played our most complete game. We gave up a couple of big plays, but played well in the red zone, goal line area. We still have plenty of room for improvement, but pleased with where we are right now.”
MOUNTAIN CREST
It was another late night nailbiter as Mountain Crest’s Thompson Flippence recovered a muffed punt with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter to slam the door. The Mustangs were able to bleed out the final 96 seconds in victory formation.
Mountain Crest quarterback Casey Crofts powered his way into the end zone on a pair of short runs in the opening half, and connected with Jaky Bitton on a 61-yard scoring pass in the third quarter. The Mustangs were successful on their first PAT, but had their next two blocked.
The Spartans scored all three of their touchdowns on explosive plays, but missed their first PAT and failed on a pair of two-point conversions. That ultimately was the difference in the game.
“Third game in a row it went right down to the end,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “Really crazy game with the long lightning delay and weather conditions, but the boys really battled and made enough plays to get the win. We really had to rely on the running game to get us going with the weather, and Cole Jones and Dax Benson really ran hard behind the offensive line that played a heck of a game. Our defense came up with a couple huge stops, including a fumble inside the 5 and stopping a two-point conversion. Proud of the effort and fight from these fellas heading into region play.”
Zyan Fougler and Karsten Buttars both forced fumbles for the Mustangs, who got fumble recoveries from Kaden Hess and Thatcher Phelps.
PRESTON
Turnovers plagued Preston as Star Valley (2-0) intercepted four passes and jumped out to a 26-0 lead. To their credit, the Indians (0-3) finished strong as they found paydirt twice in the final 5:22 of the fourth quarter.
Signal caller Reggie Larsen eluded pressure and kept the ball for a 8-yard scoring run, and then standout linebacker Karson Winder brought back an interception 67 yards to the house a few minutes later.
“Another slow start, which was disappointing,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “We played inspired defense in the second half. For the third week in a row, we won the second half. We just need to do it for four quarters.”
Jaxon Merrill had another strong defensive performance as he accumulated 15 tackles for Preston, which got nine tackles from Tucker Hatch and eight each from Winder and Cruz Harris, who came through with an impressive 4.0 tackles for loss.
WEST SIDE
It was a shootout Friday in Ogden as there was only one defensive stop the entire game, but it was a big fourth-down stand by Layton Christian just outside the red zone in the third quarter. The Eagles were nursing a 39-30 lead at the time. Layton Christian also recovered a West Side fumble late in the second quarter that led to a 40-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the first half.
It was a far cry from last year’s game between these two teams, which was a West Side 12-0 win at home.
“We lost to a good team, but we had chances to win,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “We made two crucial offensive mistakes and you can’t win games like that with mistakes.”
Layton Christian amassed 502 yards of total offense, while West Side was not far behind with 458. Layton Christian signal caller Marcus Miles was the star of the contest as he threw for 373 yards and six TDs on 19 of 22 passing, plus added a TD with his feet.
Parker Moser rushed for 151 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 28 carries for the Pirates, who churned out 259 yards on 51 rushing attempts. Quarterback Eli Brown went 11 of 21 for 199 yards and a touchdown for West Side. The TD was a 7-yarder to Trayce Stone on the final play from scrimmage.
Colten Gundersen chipped in with a pair of short rushing scores for the Pirates, who got 74 yards on five receptions from Stone and 70 yards on two catches from Lincoln Henderson. Crew Sage contributed with a trio of two-point conversion runs for the Pirates, plus snared a two-point conversion pass from Brown.
This was the Eagles’ first win of the season, although two of their loses were to last year’s 2A state finalists in San Juan and Beaver, plus they were edged by a team from California. Layton Christian is competing at the 2A level this season.
BOBCATS 35, SILVERWOLVES 7
Friday at Plain City
Sky View 7 14 7 7 — 35
Fremont 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
SV — Brevin Egbert 24 run (Caleb de Quadros kick), 3:33.
Second Quarter
SV — Egbert 14 run (de Quadros kick), 10:07.
SV — Egbert 60 run (de Quadros kick), 1:08.
Third Quarter
SV — Carver Ballard 17 pass from Carson Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 8:04.
F — Bring Grange 6 pass from Slade Parker (kick good), 5:27.
Fourth Quarter
SV — Bryton Williams 11 pass from Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 11:50.
MUSTANGS 19, SPARTANS 18
Friday at Rupert, Idaho
Mtn. Crest 7 6 6 0 — 19
Minico 6 0 12 0 — 18
First Quarter
M — 69 run (kick failed), 7:09.
MC — Casey Crofts 1 run (Jaren Jessup kick), 1:29.
Second Quarter
MC — Crofts 2 run (kick blocked), 2:39.
Third Quarter
M — 80 run (pass failed), 11:36.
MC — Jaky Bitton 61 pass from Crofts (kick blocked), 6:39.
M — 47 pass (run failed), 3:26.
EAGLES 54, PIRATES 44
Friday at Ogden
West Side 8 16 6 14 — 44
La. Christian 7 17 15 15 — 54
First Quarter
WS — Parker Moser 3 run (Crew Sage pass from Eli Brown).
Second Quarter
WS — Moser 2 run (Sage run).
WS — Moser 1 run (Sage run), 1:55.
Third Quarter
WS — Colten Gundersen 6 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
WS — Gundersen 1 run (run failed).
WS — Trayce Stone 7 pass from Moser (Sage run).
