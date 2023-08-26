One local high school football team continues to terrorize opposing defenses on the ground and through the air, while another continues to stymie opposing offenses.
Both teams kept there undefeated records intact with nice Friday evening wins at home.
Sky View found paydirt in every quarter on its way to a 45-28 victory over defending 3A state champion Morgan, while Green Canyon’s defense came through with a whopping six takeaways in a 16-3 triumph over 5A Highland. Meanwhile, Logan lost on the road to fellow 4A program Timpanogos, 41-14, while Preston was edged on the road by fellow Idaho 4A program Bonneville, 34-27.
SKY VIEW
It was another efficient offensive outing for the Bobcats, who got a pair of rushing and passing touchdowns from quarterback Carson Thatcher, plus 185 yards and two scores on a workman-like 31 carries for running back Brevin Egbert, who is averaging more than 200 yards rushing in his team’s first three games.
Thatcher threw for 248 yards on 17 of 25 passing as Sky View racked up 459 yards of total offense. Thatcher tossed TDs of 76 yards to Carver Ballard and 4 yards to Garrett Zahmel, plus found the end zone on a pair of short runs. Egbert’s two scoring runs covered 1 and 19 yards.
Bryton Williams finished with a team-high 89 yards on a team-high seven receptions for Sky View, which got a 24-yard field goal from Calebe de Quadros in the first quarter. The Bobcats (3-0) never trailed against the Trojans (1-2), who blew out Bear River by a 59-24 scoreline a week ago.
Easton Ballard got the job done defensively for the Bobcats as he made a career-high 17 tackles. Sky View sacked Morgan signal caller Beck Sheffield seven times, which included 3.0 sacks by Jace Lillywhite and 2.0 by Sitili Palmer. Like Thatcher, Sheffield threw for and ran for a pair of TDs.
"Really proud of how hard our guys played tonight," SV head coach Christopher Howell said. "Our defensive front did a really good job and the offense continues to improve. A really good effort in all three phrases."
GREEN CANYON
It was another memorable defensive performance the Wolves, who limited the Rams (2-1) to a 35-yard field late in the third quarter. Highland scored 35 points in each of its first two games of the season.
Carter Stembridge, Collin Gibson and Tyler Gerber each intercepted a pass for the Wolves, who also recovered a trio of fumbles by the Rams, including one by Will Wheatley, who continues to wreak havoc. Additionally, Dewey Egan deftly broke up a fourth-down pass deep in Green Canyon territory late in the fourth quarter to slam the door.
Green Canyon quarterback Payton Wilson plunged his way into the end zone from 1 yard out in the first quarter for the only points of the opening half. The Wolves extended their lead to 9-0 midway through the third quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Caleb Butterfield. The hosts took advantage of outstanding field position caused by a bad Highland snap and, then a couple of plays later, a shanked punt.
Eric Oates busted off a 44-yard scoring scamper with 5:28 remaining in the final quarter to keep the Rams at bay. Meanwhile, Green Canyon has only allowed a measly 11 points in its first games of the 2023 campaign.
“I’m really proud of the heart that our boys play with,” GC head coach JT Tauilili said. “They leave everything on the field, and I am grateful that they respect all of their coaches. Defense was fantastic. I think it’s a credit to the defense as a whole all buying in to their own job. It’s a credit to the athletes on the field making big play after big play. And it’s a credit to coach (Cam) Johnson and his staff. People don’t see the hard work they put in behind the scenes to make sure the boys are prepared.”
LOGAN
The Timberwolves (2-1) found paydirt on their first possession of the game and never looked back against the Grizzlies (1-2). Timpanogos took a 24-0 lead into the half and extended it to 31-0 in the third quarter. The hosts scored in every quarter.
Logan signal caller Keaton Pond threw a pair of second-half touchdowns — the first one a 62-yard bomb to Cooper Redd and the second one a 5-yarder to tight end Reed Olsen. Olsen also hauled in a two-point conversion pass on a nifty play that completely fooled the T-wolves.
“Too many missed assignments and mental errors,” LHS head coach Carson Mund said. “Need to clean up the mistakes. We have to stop beating ourselves. Once we do that, we will be a good football team. Need to learn from this and get better.”
Timpanogos standout Easton Bretzing scored on runs of 15 and 13 yards, plus booted impressive field goals of 40 and 47 yards to lead the way for the hosts.
PRESTON
The Indians (0-2) nearly came storming back from a horrific start and a 21-0 second-quarter deficit before falling to the Bees (1-0). Preston trailed 14-0 just 80 seconds into the game as Bonneville brought back the opening kickoff to the house, and then the visitors promptly threw an interception inside their own 10-yard line.
Preston quarterback Reggie Larsen finished with 295 yards and a trio of TDs on 19 of 43 passing, but was picked off three times. However, the Indians offset those INTs with three takeaways of their own, including an INT by Caiden Leetham and fumble recoveries by Parker Bodrero and Karson Winder.
Larsen would have had four scoring passes, but one of his wide receivers fumbled at the 1-yard line. Fortunately for the Indians, the ball was scooped up in the end zone by fellow wideout Jake Schumann, who snared a 15-yard TD pass from Larsen in the third quarter. Larsen’s other two scoring passes were a 16-yarder to Cruz Harris and a 41-yarder to Kolter Moffitt. The visitors found paydirt three times in the second half, but just weren’t quite able to get over the hump.
“Found ourselves down 27-7 before we started figuring things out to mount a comeback,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “I was proud of our team and how we fought through adversity. They gave a tremendous effort. We just ran out of time and came up short.”
Moffitt contributed with 76 yards on five receptions for Preston, which got 56 yards on four catches from Klayton Hobbs and 72 yards one two catches from Harris. Bonneville limited Winder, Preston's standout running back to 46 yards on 20 carries.
However, Winder was beast defensively with 15 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, and the aforementioned fumble recovery. Jaxson Merrill chipped in with 10 tackles, including nine of the solo variety, for the Indians.
———
WOLVES 16, RAMS 3
Friday at North Logan
Highland 0 0 3 0 — 3
G. Canyon 6 0 3 7 — 16
First Quarter
GC — Payton Wilson 1 run (kick failed),.
Third Quarter
GC — 35 FG Caleb Butterfield, 6:59.
HL — KJ Williams 35 FG, 2:12.
Fourth Quarter
GC — Eric Oates 44 run (Butterfield kick), 5:28.
BOBCATS 45, TROJANS 28
Friday at Smithfield
Morgan 0 7 0 7 — 28
Sky View 10 14 7 14 — 45
First Quarter
SV — Brevin Egbert 1 run (Calebe de Quadros kick), 5:22.
SV — 24 FG de Quadros, 2:22.
Second Quarter
M — Brogan Garrett 35 pass from Beck Sheffield (kick good), 7:08.
SV — Carver Ballard 76 pass from Carson Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 6:10.
SV — Thatcher 1 run (de Quadros kick), :27.
Third Quarter
SV — Egbert 19 run (de Quadros kick), 6:09.
M — Sheffield 8 run (kick good), 3:38.
M — Lincoln Gilson 35 pass from Sheffield (kick good).
Fourth Quarter
SV — Garrett Zahmel 4 pass from Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 10:41.
M — Sheffield 5 run (kick good), 8:13.
SV — Thatcher 1 run (de Quadros kick), 2:51.
T-WOLVES 41, GRIZZLIES 14
Friday at Orem
Logan 0 0 8 6 — 14
Timp. 14 10 10 7 — 41
First Quarter
T — Easton Bretzing 15 run (kick good), 9:15.
T — Dash McCann 15 pass from Luke Livingston (kick good), 6:11.
Second Quarter
T — 40 FG Bretzing, 11:19.
T — Livingston 9 run (kick good), 4:32.
Third Quarter
T — Bretzing 13 run (kick good), 3:53.
L — Cooper Redd 62 pass from Keaton Pond (Reed Olsen catch), 3:05.
T — 47 FG Bretzing, 1:03.
Fourth Quarter
L — Olsen 5 pass from Pond (kick failed), 7:25.
T — Jaden Robinson 15 run (kick good), 6:17.
