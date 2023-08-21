Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams.
It’s fair to say the Pirates won’t be sneaking up on anybody during the 2023 high school football season, but they also won’t necessarily have the biggest target on their back.
That distinction probably goes to Bear Lake, West Side’s district rival and the defending 2A state champions. The Bears were ranked first in the most Idahosports.com media poll, immediately followed by the Pirates, whose only two loses during the 2022 campaign were to Bear Lake by one point in overtime by identical 28-27 scorelines.
In other words, long-time West Side head coach Tyson Moser can kind of play the underdog role this fall, which is something he prefers.
"Yeah, it's kind of nice not to be the one at the top to start the season,” Moser said. “You know, that also gives our kids a little bit of fuel. They obviously want to beat Bear Lake, but being ranked second or third, or I think the one poll I saw we were in a three-way tie for first in our district with Aberdeen and Bear Lake, so I think that adds some fuel to the kids. ... Over the past couple of years, we've had to focus on not letting our kids get too confident and I think this year we're going to maybe get to play a bit of that underdog role again, which we've always thrived and done well in that role.”
Make no mistake about it, though, West Side is a strong contender to capture its fourth state championship in a five-season span. After all, the Pirates welcomed back seven offensive and defensive starters from last year’s 9-2 squad. That ’22 squad beat several really good teams, including 2A state runner-up Firth, 2A semifinalist and district rival Aberdeen and Utah 1A state champion Layton Christian Academy.
Among West Side’s returning starters is one of the premier players in the Gem State’s 2A classification in reigning 2A Fifth District Offensive Player of the Year Parker Moser. The running back amassed 1,782 all-purpose yards and scored a single-season school record 23 touchdowns as a junior.
No. 22 carried a lot of the offensive load a year ago, but coach Moser is optimistic there will be more balance in ’23 in West Side’s renowned Wing-T base scheme.
"I'm really hoping we can have a more balanced backfield,” coach Moser said. “… I mean, our fullbacks did a great job, too. We didn't get our wingback incorporated as much as we'd like to, but I'm really hoping we can have a pretty balanced backfield with 12 to 15 carries apiece, instead of one guy getting 20 or 25. I really think our tight end can get more involved this year and I'd like to see us getting our quarterbacks running more this year."
All-state fullback Easton Shurtliff graduated, but the Pirates have two very capable replacements in junior Crew Sage and senior Colten Gundersen, who teamed up for 617 yards rushing last fall. Sage was a breakout star as a sophomore as he found paydirt 10 times, plus made 60 tackles and recovered three fumbles on defense.
West Side’s wingback is Trayce Stone who, like Parker Moser, was one of the best sprinters in the district during the ’23 track & field season. The Pirates have better team speed than they did a year ago, coach Moser asserted.
Stone is also the team’s backup quarterback and he is very capable in that department.
“Our backup quarterback situation is really good; we feel really comfortable with that,” coach Moser said.
West Side has one of the top signal callers in 2A in senior Eli Brown, who completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,003 yards and nine TDs, vs four interceptions, in his team’s run-first offense. Brown sparkled in the playoffs a year ago.
"He's gotten a little faster, he might have gotten a little taller,” coach Moser said of Brown. “He definitely seems more comfortable, so we look for him to take charge of that offense and his job is to complete those play-action passes when we need him to ... and don't throw interceptions. And that's what we need him to do and he did a good job of that last year. He had one bad game with some interceptions, but other than that, he only had one pick the rest of the year.”
Coach Moser is anticipating a big season from tight end Lincoln Henderson, who is a returning starter on both sides of the ball. Garrett Robinson, the team’s most productive true wide receiver a year ago, is also back. McKay Mumford and Gavin Waechtler add depth at the the split end (wide receiver) position, and Ivan Campbell is the backup tight end.
West Side’s offensive line is relatively experienced, led by returning all-district performers Brenden Ballif (right tackle) and Trae Priestley (right guard), plus fellow returning starter Dallas Nelson (left tackle). However, Priestley was injured during summer camp and will miss approximately the first month of the season, coach Moser said.
Judd Selley, West Side’s JV fullback, will start at right guard at least until Priestley returns. Coach Moser raved about the potential of this sophomore.
"I know (Selley) wasn't totally on our radar for being a varsity player until we had our camp at the end of July, and he might have had a better camp than anybody,” coach Moser said. “So, when we had a spot open up on the line, even though he wasn't a linemen, he was the most aggressive, toughest player that we could think of in the program that could do it.”
West Side’s other two starters in the offensive trenches are brothers Raef Graves (left guard) and Redick Graves (center). Other offensive linemen that will rotate in are tackle Aaron McDaniel, guard Ryker Morgan and center Ben Jensen.
“We feel good about our eight linemen that we've got, so there's definitely some depth there,” coach Moser said.
Gavin Waechtler will handle the punting duties for the Pirates, while Nelson will be the kicker and Jack Olson the long snapper. Parker Moser, Henderson and Sage will be the team’s primary return specialists.
West Side typically has one of the top defenses in 2A and this year should be no exception. The Pirates run a 5-3 base defense to account for the more run-heavy offenses in their district and classification.
Baliff and McDaniel, an all-state selection a year ago, return as starting defensive tackles, as does Nelson as the starting nose guard. Raef Graves and Campbell will start at defensive end, with Jensen and Reddick Graves providing valuable depth in the defensive trenches. McDaniel, a standout wrestler, contributed with 51 tackles, 6.0 sacks and a safety last fall.
The Pirates returned two of their top three linebackers from last season in state wrestling champ Gundersen and Henderson, who teamed up for 126 tackles and 8.0 sacks. Seeley and Blayton Roche will be West Side’s two other go-to athletes at linebacker.
Sage has moved from safety to cornerback this season and West Side’s other starting corner is also a veteran in Robinson. Stone will start at safety for the Pirates, who will also utilize Moser and Mumford in the secondary. Robinson picked off a pair of passes a year ago.
“I think our down defensive linemen should be very solid,” coach Moser said when asked about the strengths of his defense. “They're back from last year and they were a good defensive front last year. They're not huge kids, but they're big enough kids that they're going to be tough to move and they're explosive off the ball. ... Last year we were really green in the secondary and having Crew and Bean (Garrett) back, that gives us two experienced players back there, and so having that experience in the secondary's going to help a lot, too.”
Per usual, the Pirates have a very challenging schedule, highlighted by the other three 2A semifinalists from a year ago in Firth, Bear Lake and Aberdeen, plus Layton Christian Academy. In addition to Firth (home) and LCA (road), West Side has non-district games against 3A Marsh Valley (road) and traditional 2A power Declo (home) — a team the Pirates beat twice last season, including in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
