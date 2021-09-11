It was a wild night in Cache Valley for high school football.
A weather system blew in with high winds and lightening just before planned kickoffs. Games at Smithfield and Hyrum were delayed, but did go on as planned.
Up in Idaho, the Franklin county teams headed north for road games and didn’t see any delay. Both teams were successful as West Side ran its winning streak to 24 with a blanking of 3A Marsh Valley, 28-0. Preston won at Bonneville, holding on for dear life in the final minutes, 28-21.
In Region 11 action when games did get underway, Logan beat Mountain Crest, 26-7, and Sky View pulled away in the final quarter for a 37-21 victory against Bear River.
At Hyrum, the Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0 region) bounced back from their first setback of the season in a big way. However, it was the Mustangs (1-4, 0-1) who scored first to take an early 7-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Casey Crofts to Cooper Gardner.
Logan quickly responded to tie up the game less than two minutes later. Matthew Mason, who would end up rushing for 136 yards, scored from six yards out to knot the game.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight; we have to clean it up,” Grizzly head coach Bart Bowen said. “I’m proud of our guys for not losing focus during the delay.”
Mason gave Logan the lead late in the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. Quarterback Kody Kirk added a 5-yard TD scamper just before halftime.
Kirk would find running back Jaelin Hoth for a 53-yard TD pass to finish off the scoring.
“Our defense played really well again tonight,” Bowen said. “Offensively, we are a few missed blocks and dropped balls away from being a really tough football team.”
At Smithfield, The Bobcats (3-2, 1-0) scored first against the Bears (0-5, 0-1) when running back Truman Moser reached paydirt from four yards out late in the opening quarter.
Bear River stayed close for most of the game. Sky View took a 14-7 lead into the break after a 2-yard TD run by Dee Wilde.
Quarterback Garrett Zollinger hooked up with wide receiver Davis Hall for a 13-yard score in the third quarter and then a 12-yard TD to start the fourth, as the Bobcats built a 28-14 lead.
The Bears scored late in the game to try and make it interesting as Ryker Jeppsen threw his second TD pass of the game. However, after the Bobcats got good field position on ensuing onside kick, Zollinger broke free for a 45-yard TD run with less than a minute to play. A safety in the closing seconds finished of the scoring.
“Really proud of how well our offense played tonight,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “We were able to execute well in the run game and passing game. Our kids did a great job staying focused with the delay.”
Zollinger passed for 167 yards and rushed for a team-best 80 yards on 12 carries. Wilde picked up 53 yards on the ground on 12 carries, and Moser had 40 on four rushes. Hall caught five passes for 42 yards
Carson Dunkley had seven tackles, while Camron Carling had six stops for the Bobcats.
At Idaho Falls, Preston (3-1) scored three TDs in the first quarter to jump on the Bees (0-3) early and hand Bonneville it’s 14th straight loss. The Tribe added a fourth score for a 28-0 lead after three quarters.
Just when it looked like the Indians were going to cruise to victory, the Bees made it interesting with three TDs in the last five minutes of the game.
“It’s great to get a win on the road,” Preston head coach Eric Thorson said. “We definitely need to work on playing to our potential, when we are full throttle and when we are running clock. Going into a bye week, it’s nice to have a win.”
Brecker Knapp completed 17 of 22 passes for 228 yards and two TDs for Preston. Emery Thorson rushed for 71 yards on nine carries.
At Arimo, the Pirates (3-0) beat a bigger 3A school for the second straight week.
“The defensive effort tonight was unbelievable,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “Holding Marsh Valley to 80 total yards of offense was completely unexpected. Great job this week by our defensive staff and great job by the kids executing the plan.”
Parker Henderson got the Pirates started with a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter against the Eagles (1-2). Forty seconds later Bryler Shurtliff was picking off a pass and bringing it back to give the visitors a 15-0 lead after one quarter.
Cage Brokens made it 21-0 at the break with a 2-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.
Shurtliff showed he can also score on offense with a 20-yard reception from Blaize Brown in the third quarter.
———
GRIZZLIES 26, MUSTANGS 7
Friday at Hyrum
Logan 7 13 6 0 — 27
Mountain Crest 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
MC — Cooper Gardner 15 pass from Casey Crofts (Jud Wells kick), 6:05
L — Matthew Mason 6 run (Noe Moreno kick), 4:08
Second Quarter
L — Mason 1 run (Moreno kick), :49
L — Kody Kirk 5 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
L — Jaelin Hoth 53 pass from Kirk (kick failed), 4:23
BOBCATS 37, BEARS 21
Friday at Smithfield
Bear River 0 7 7 7 — 21
Sky View 7 7 7 16 — 37
First Quarter
SV — Truman Moser 4 run (Kasen Erickson kick), 4:30
Second Quarter
BR — Alec Callister 1 run (Jarom Nelson kick), 10:39
SV — Dee Wilde 2 run (Erickson kick), 5:43
Third Quarter
SV — Davis Hall 13 pass from Garrett Zollinger (Erickson kick), 4:48
BR — Gage Hansen 80 pass from Ryker Jeppsen (Nelson kick), 4:36
Fourth Quarter
SV — Hall 12 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), 11:06
BR — Jace Roberts 9 pass from Jeppsen (Nelson kick), 1:14
SV — Zollinger 43 run (Erickson kick), :56
SV — Safety, :22
INDIANS 28, BEES 21
Friday at Idaho Falls
Preston 21 0 7 0 — 28
Bonneville 0 0 0 21 — 21
PIRATES 28, EAGLES 0
Friday at Arimo
West Side 15 6 7 0 — 28
Marsh Valey 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
WS — Parker Henderson 1 run (Cage Brokens run), 3:34
WS — Bryler Shurtliff interception return (Easton Shurtliff kick), 2:54
Second Quarter
WS — Brokens 2 run (kick failed), 6:09
Third Quarter
WS — Bryler Shurtliff 20 pass from Blaize Brown (Easton Shurtliff kick), 6:38