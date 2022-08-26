Bonneville Logan Football

Logan running back Tytan Mason gets tackled by Bonneville's Briggs Hansen (22) and Koah Ta'aga Harrigfeld Thursday night at Maverik Stadium. Mason scored the only touchdown of the game as the Grizzlies won, 14-0.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s been 10 years since Logan shut out an opponent on the football field.

That is in the past tense now as of late Thursday night at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State University. The Grizzlies played the second of two high school games at USU in the Rocky Mountain Kickoff and got downright nasty on defense in a 14-0 victory over Bonneville (Idaho).

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you