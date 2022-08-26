It’s been 10 years since Logan shut out an opponent on the football field.
That is in the past tense now as of late Thursday night at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State University. The Grizzlies played the second of two high school games at USU in the Rocky Mountain Kickoff and got downright nasty on defense in a 14-0 victory over Bonneville (Idaho).
“I’m really proud of how we fought,” Logan head coach Bart Bowen said. “Coming out with a 14-0 win, I’ll take it. I want to score more points, but old school football works too. … Being 2-1 feels good.”
The offense held its own as well for Logan (2-1), but three first half interceptions terminated potential scoring drives. That did not sit well with the coach.
“We’ve got to score in the red zone,” Bowen said. “That’s been an Achilles heel for us this year. If we make too many mistakes in the red zone, it’s going to kill us later in the season.”
Logan finished with 261 yards of total offense and was balanced. They had 139 of those yards through the air and 122 on the ground. A bad snap accounted for a negative 19 yards or it would have been nearly identical in both phases of the game offensively.
“The offensive line was blocking great and the run game was just working, so we kept to it,” said Grizzly running back Tytan Mason, who was named the MVP of the game. “We are not satisfied. We need to keep working.”
The sophomore rushed for a team-high 69 yards on 14 carries and scored his first touchdown as a varsity player. Mason also had a big pass break up late in the game that helped seal the win.
“This was a great team win,” Mason said. “The defense played great and held them (Bees) to 0 (points), so just a great team win. … Luckily I made that play (to break up the pass).”
“Tytan is an animal,” Bowen said. “Being only a sophomore, he is going to do damage in the future too. He plays hard on both sides of the ball.”
Logan quarterback Keaton Pond threw for 139 yards on 12 of 21 passing, but did get picked off three times. Reed Olsen caught five passes for 61 yards, while Andrew Thornley hauled in four balls for 41 yards. Ethan Bracken provided a 1-2 punch out of the backfield as he rushed for 68 yards on 18 carries.
“Our running backs did a great job tonight,” Bowen said. “Our O-line, for the most part, did a really good job. There were some mental breakdowns. We’ll clean it up.”
The Grizzly defense held the Bees (0-1) to 199 yards of total offense. A good chunk of that came on their first drive of the game.
“I can’t be more proud of the defense,” Bowen said. “We did not have game film and had very little information to go on. … We played fundamental football and ran to the ball.”
Logan’s D came up with a fumble, recovered by Bracken, The Grizzlies also recorded five sacks and Cooper Redd had an interception early in the fourth quarter.
Playing in their first game of the 2022 season, the Bees drove 53 yards on eight running plays and one short pass. It took a while for the Grizzlies to adjust to the way Bonneville was running the ball. The Bees missed a 34-yard field goal wide left and would never really threaten to score the rest of the game.
“We came in and knew we would struggle on the first series,” Bowen said. “Our defensive staff does an excellent job of making adjustments. They didn’t do much later after that first drive. … We fixed it, and our guys played tough. I loved everything they did after that first drive.”
On their second possession of the game, the Grizzlies had the ball in Bee territory thanks to a shanked punt. However, Pond had his first interception of the game.
Logan got the ball again in Bonneville territory and this time drove 49 yards to paydirt. Pond hooked up with Olsen for a 16-yard gain through the air, and Mason ripped off an 11-yard run. Mason then capped the math with a 12-yard TD run, where he started left and cut back across the field to score. Mason threw a pass to Olsen for the two-point conversion and a 8-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.
The next two Grizzly drives ended with picks. Logan took a 8-0 lead into the break.
---
GRIZZLIES 14, BEES 0
Thursday at Maverik Stadium
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Logan 0 8 3 3 -- 14
Second Quarter
L -- Tytan Mason 12 run (Reed Olsen pass from Mason), 11:06
Third Quarter
L -- FG 32 Isaac Lopez Morales, :10
Fourth Quarter
L -- FG 23 Lopez Morales, 4:42