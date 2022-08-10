Editor’s note: This is the fifth of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams.
The 2022 high school football season has already been a bit of an adventure for the Grizzlies, even before they have played any games.
Logan has been practicing all summer on natural grass while waiting for the new track to be installed at Crimson Field. It’s a project that won’t be finished before the Grizzlies’ home and season opener, thus they will be squaring off against Viewmont on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Green Canyon High School.
Fortunately for Logan, everything should be in order for all of its Region 11 showdowns at Crimson Field.
“With the (game at) Utah State (University) in Week 3 and then we don’t play another home game until Week 6, I feel pretty confident that we’ll get the rest of our (home) season after this Week 1,” said Logan head coach Bart Bowen, who is entering his fourth season in charge of the program. “It’s been fine. We go out to the grass and I kind of like the grass better. It’s not as hot and our kids are going to feel like they’re moving 100 miles an hour once they get on turf because they move a lot slower on grass.”
Logan has some stability under Bowen and his coaching staff, but there are a lot of unknowns heading into the 2022 campaign. The Grizzlies were a very solid football team a year ago before suffering some key injuries. Logan won five of its first six games, including a big victory over eventual 5A state semifinalist Stansbury, but ended up losing four of its final five contests.
The Grizzlies will be replacing the lion’s share of their offensive starters and more than half of their defensive starters. Logan graduated a good two-year starting quarterback in Kody Kirk, plus dynamic skill position players Matthew Mason, Jaelin Hoth, Gage Jenson and Josh Thomsen — guys that were difference-makers on both sides of the ball. They will also need to fill the shoes of solid defensive performers such as Porter Douglass, Bryce Garlick and Michael Cabrera, who paced the team in tackles as a sophomore with 111. Unfortunately for Logan, Cabrera’s family moved.
Indeed, the Grizzlies have some questions to answer, starting this Friday, but Bowen is confident he has a group of kids that are hungry and up to the challenge.
“We’ve spent since January in the offseason working these kids extremely hard,” Bowen said. “We got really good buy-in from our key guys. We want to keep them healthy, obviously, because once injuries started happening to us last year, it was pretty tough. So, the goal is to keep kids healthy, play tough football and we want to compete in the region this year. We’ve got a pre-region schedule where we think we can compete really well with those teams. The last two years we’ve finished fourth (out of six teams) in the region and we’ve struggled with those top three teams, and we want to go in and we want to play tough with them.”
Logan will be breaking in a new signal caller this season in junior Keaton Pond, who attempted 10 passes at the varsity level as a sophomore. Bowen asserted “Keaton can make some plays with his arm and his legs,” but establishing their rushing attack will be the Grizzlies’ primary objective offensively in ’22. Pond’s backup will be sophomore Tytan Mason.
“We’re going to be tough-nosed, run the ball and take time off the clock,” Bowen said when asked about his team’s offensive identity. “We’re not going to be a hurry up, take-big-chunks-of-yards team this year. It’s going to be very methodical, just work the ball down the field, take as much time off the clock as we can.”
The Grizzlies pride themselves on running the ball effectively and efficiently, and they will be relying on guys like seniors Kai Laing and Ethan Bracken, plus Mason, to get the job done this season. Laing is one of Logan’s top returning performers on the defensive side of the ball, and Bowen also raved about his ability to break tackles.
“You’re going to have to have a couple of guys taking him to the ground,” Bowen said.
Andrew Thornley is the most experienced of Logan’s wide receivers. Fellow seniors David Audd and Andrew Crookston are the Grizzlies’ other primary wideouts, while sophomore Reed Olsen will line up at tight end.
Logan’s offensive line will be anchored by senior right tackle Tilose Tupou, a returning starter who is an all-state caliber performer. Center Riley Peterson, also a senior, saw a lot of action a year ago. Other O-linemen the Grizzlies are counting on are left tackle Boede Rudd, left guard James Wang, right guard Kru Kennington and versatile junior Makiya Denny. Rudd. Wang and Kennington were among Logan’s top defensive players last season, but are not as experienced on the offensive side of the ball.
Wang returns as a starter at defensive end for the Grizzlies in their 3-4 base defense. Olsen will also start at defensive end, with Tupou holding down the fort at nose guard. Bowen is anticipating a breakout season from Olsen.
“I have a lot of high hopes for Reed Olsen,” he said. “I mean, he’s a 6-5 kid, tough kid and it’s really tough to block him.”
Denny will rotate in at nose guard for the Grizzlies, with sophomores Jak Strubhar and Alston Roach, plus Bracken, adding depth in the defensive trenches.
The Grizzlies have a trio of proven linebackers in Rudd, Kennington and Laing. Rudd finished with 92 tackles, 4.0 sacks and two interceptions last season, while Kennington and Laing — who “is a run stopper all the way,” Bowen proclaimed — teamed up for 102 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Mason will be Logan’s other starting linebacker.
Twin brothers Alan and Ryan Lazzari will be Logan’s starting cornerbacks, with Brock Brown and Cooper Redd patrolling the secondary at the two safety spots. All four of these athletes are sophomores or juniors, so the future appears to be bright for Logan’s secondary.
“The Lazzaris are really tough kids,” Bowen said. “They’ll fight for a play. They’re not going to give up on a play, so we’re excited to see what they do. Brock Brown has a ton of potential.”
Other defensive back who should see substantial playing time for the Grizzlies are sophomore Tomas Nielsen, Audd and potentially Thornley, who is battling it out with standout soccer player Isaac Lopez to be the team’s starting kicker. Thornley will also likely be the team’s go-to punter, although Mason is also in the mix. Thornley and Audd will return kickoffs.
In addition to Viewmont, Logan’s other non-region games are on the road against Juan Diego, Woods Cross and Cottonwood, and in Week 3 against Bonneville (Idaho) in USU’s Maverik Stadium. Three of Logan’s five region outings should take place at Crimson Field.
“We’re excited for the season,” Bowen said. “After eight months of lifting weights and running, our kids are ready to go play some football.”