Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a seven-part series profiling the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
The 2022 high school football season was an unpredictable one for the Logan Grizzlies, who handed Sky View its lone loss in Region 11 action, plus only lost by a field goal to region co-champion Ridgeline, but were also soundly beaten by Mountain Crest and Bear River.
As a result, more consistency is one of Logan's primary objectives heading into the 2023 campaign. This will definitely be a motivated group of Grizzlies, inasmuch as they were picked to finish last in the preseason region coaches poll. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies have high hopes heading into their season opener, which will take place Friday evening at fellow 4A program Pine View.
"With us being picked last, obviously we’re being overlooked, but competing for a region title is hopefully your goal year in and year out," new Logan head coach Carson Mund said. "It doesn’t matter where you’re at, in my opinion, you want to compete for a region title."
It's been a gratifying offseason for the Grizzlies, who are currently "sitting at 102 kids in the program," Mund said. That is twice as many players as Logan had at the conclusion of the '22 campaign, asserted the former Logan assistant and West Jordan head coach.
Indeed, there is plenty of excitement within the program, which will need to rely on several newcomers and former backups to improve on last year's record of 5-6. For the second straight year, the Grizzlies will need to replace the lion's share of their offensive starters.
Only three offensive starters return from last season, although, unlike last fall, Logan won't be breaking in a new quarterback. Keaton Pond is back as the signal caller after completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,440 yards and 13 touchdowns, vs. seven interceptions, as a junior.
Mund, who also serves as the team's offensive coordinator, is eager to air the ball out more this season and is confident he has the right QB for the job. Pond will be backed up by freshman Easton Favero.
"The biggest thing is his leadership," Mund said of Pond. "He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached. He’s a competitor, he competes in everything that he does, and so that tells me right there that he’s going to be a great leader at quarterback for our team. He’s gotten stronger, faster, the ball’s flying out of his hand way better than it was last year and, in my opinion, I think we have one of the best quarterbacks in the region with us this year at Logan High."
Another one of Logan's returning starters is junior tight end Reed Olsen, who caught 21 passes for 226 yards and a trio of TDs as as sophomore. Olsen is Logan's top returning target by a long way, but Mund doesn't feel like he's lacking options in the passing attack. Cooper Redd, a standout defensive back from a year ago, is primed to have a breakout season as a wide receiver, Mund proclaimed.
"Those two are going to be a dynamic duo for Keaton," Mund said. "You know, you’ve got Reed Olsen, whose 6-6, fast, strong, big. He’s going to cause, I think, a lot of issues there in the interior side of things. And out wide, Cooper’s been awesome. Bringing in a new receivers coach, Francisco Llanos has got those guys progressing at an extremely fast rate and I’m expecting nothing but great things from those two."
Redd, a star wrestler, will start at outside receiver, as will Nate McCallister, with Skyler Jensen, Jalen Argyle and Caleb Thornley providing valuable depth. Thornley is the younger brother of 2023 graduate Andrew Thornley, who was a first-team all-state selection as a wideout for the Grizzlies a year ago.
Veteran Connor Peters will be Logan's starter in the slot and he will be backed up by Jace Pingree. Twin brothers Ryan and Allan Lazzari could also factor into the mix as potential playmakers at the skill positions. Like Peters, the Lazzari brothers were productive defensive starters for the Grizzlies in '22.
Logan had a strong duo at running back last year in Ethan Bracken and second-team all-state honoree Tytan Mason. Bracken has graduated and Mason's family has moved to southern Utah, where he will compete for reigning 4A state champion Desert Hills.
Freshman Kadin Avila will be the Grizzlies' primary ball carrier in '23, while Brock Brown will be the backup.
Logan's lone returning starter in the offensive trenches is senior left tackle Makaya Denny. Juniors Jak Strubhar (left guard) and Rene Nava (center) will join Denny on the offensive line, as will sophomores Max Fenstermaker (right guard) and Cruz Ramos (right tackle). Adding depth on the O-line are Miguel Millan, Jackson Corda, Cheif Toalepai, Josh Sandavol and Britton Slack.
"They’re meshing great," Mund said of his O-line. "The improvement we’ve seen from spring ball ... to now is every day they’re getting better at their craft. So, I think we’re progressing very nicely and they’ve got a good test Week 1 against Pine View, and we’re going to see where we’re at. That’s going to be the real measuring stick of where we’re at is how well we can protect Keaton and run the ball Friday night.
"... Offensively, we're going to go as far as Keaton goes. ... As long as we can protect him, he’s going to have a great year."
The Grizzlies welcomed back several veterans defensively, especially on the back end in their 3-4 base system. Aric Craig is Logan's defensive coordinator.
"We haven’t changed the defense," Mund said. "We’re pretty much running the same stuff they did last year, so that makes it easy for them to not have to learn two different schemes. And so I think they’re just progressing from when they ended the season last year and I think we’re better, and I think we’re going to continue to get better day in and day out, and week in and week out."
Mund raved about his two starting defensive ends in Olsen and Xavier Aguilar, who gives the Grizzlies some significant size as he is 6-foot-3 and around 280 pounds. Logan's main reserves at defensive end are Nolan Abouo and Caleb Argyle.
Anchoring the interior of Logan's defensive line is Ramos, the nose guard, and he will be backed up by Sandavol.
Peters and Karter Jensen will start at inside linebacker for the Grizzlies, with Brown and Allan Lazzari maning the outside linebacker positions. Strubhar will line up as the team's starter at healer (hybrid linebacker/defensive back), with Axel Avendano providing depth. Some other linebackers Logan will be relying on are Josh Elwood, Kammeron Alverado and Avila.
The Grizzlies are talented in the secondary with Redd back at free safety and Ryan Lazzari back at cornerback. Redd, the Lazzari brothers, Brown and Peters each contributed with at least 41 tackles a year ago, plus Redd paced the team with four interceptions.
Logan's other starting cornerback is Jensen, who Mund spoke highly of. Sabastian Cruz and McCallister are also primed for plenty of playing time at cornerback, as is Thornley at free safety.
"I think guys can cover and, as long as we can stay healthy as a program, I feel like we’re going to have a great year," Mund said. "... Really, I feel like we’re really solid on that side of things."
Hector Lopez and Pingree are battling it out to be Logan's starting kicker, and Pond has taken over as the starting punter. Pingree and Redd will be the Grizzlies' main return specialists.
In addition to Pine View, Logan's other non-region opponents are fellow 4A program Timpanogos (road) and 3A programs North Sanpete (home) and Juan Diego (home). Timpanogos went 7-4 at the 5A level a year ago. The Grizzlies played and beat Juan Diego last fall.
