NORTH LOGAN — Logan High School, temporarily borrowing Green Canyon’s football field, fell to Viewmont in its season opener Friday night, 30-16.
The Grizzlies, in their crimson helmets, jerseys and pants threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, kicked a field goal and forced five turnovers in their loss to the 5A Vikings.
Logan had two short-field chances early in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize against the stout Viking defense.
On the first snap of the game, Logan forced a fumble and recovered on Viewmont’s 20-yard line. The Grizzlies were unable to find the end zone, but still struck first, settling for a 18-yard field goal by Andrew Thornley to start the game up 3-0.
On the next drive, the Vikings went three-and-out, but when they attempted the punt, they muffed the snap and had to scramble. The Grizzlies were able to get into the backfield and forced a turnover on downs, giving the ball to their offense on the Viewmont’s 15-yard line. Again, Logan couldn’t find the end zone and missed a field goal attempt.
Missing an opportunity to set the tone early, the Grizzlies fell behind as the Viewmont offense was able to settle in more effectively than the Logan offense. After the two quick turnovers, the Vikings threw for a touchdown and rushed for another TD. Both Viking drives were bolstered by a pass interference penalty against the Grizzlies.
Down 14-3 in the second quarter, Logan answered with a solid drive and capped it off with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Pond to Thornley.
With Viewmont in possession, a pass interference penalty moved the ball from the 30 to the 15-yard line. Viewmont couldn’t gain any yardage in their next three downs and kicked a field goal. The two teams would trade punts to end the half as the Vikings took a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Logan didn’t turn the ball over during the first half and was moving the ball pretty well. The Grizzlies came out in the second half swinging, but was unable to get any sustained momentum. They did rush for a touchdown to cap their first dive when Ethan Bracken scored from five yards out, but the extra point was missed. This brought them within striking distance, but 17-16 is the closest they would get.
The Vikings answered when yet another pass interference penalty moved the Vikings from the 40 to the 25. They scored a touchdown on that drive to extend the lead to eight points.
Logan threw an interception on its ensuing possession. Viewmont threw three consecutive interceptions — separated by two Logan punts. When the Grizzlies grabbed the third of those interceptions, they were deep in their own territory, but the game was still very much in reach. The Viewmont defense forced a turnover on downs and gave the ball back to its offense. The Vikings scored again for the final points and putting the game just out of reach.
With the clock winding down, Logan fumbled the ball and Viewmont recovered deep in Grizzly territory. The Vikings took victory formation.
Both teams played like it’s early in the season as each had big plays and also made big mistakes.
The Viewmont offense was feast or famine and the Logan defense despite making some big plays, couldn’t keep up. Logan grabbed three interceptions in the half but twice had to punt and turned the ball over in downs once.
The Logan offense had some big plays, but couldn’t come up when it needed to, missing some great opportunities, especially early in the game.
For the Grizzlies, both sides of the ball had great moments, but they weren’t able to string enough big plays together to establish any momentum. Logan did a lot of things well but ultimately, missed opportunities, penalties in the secondary and giving up explosive plays put the Grizzlies in a tough spot.
———
VIKINGS 30, GRIZZLIES 16
Friday at North Logan
Viewmont71076—30
Logan3760—16
First Quarter
L — Andrew Thornley 18 FG, 9:05.
VM — Scott Noel 20 pass from Luke Jacobs (kick good), 3:04.
Second Quarter
VM — Miles McGrath 2 run (kick good), 8:50.
L — Thornley 68 pass from Keaton Pond (Thornley kick), 6:49.
VM — Britton Christensen 39 FG, 2:29.
Third Quarter
L — Ethan Bracken 5 run (kick failed), 8:29.
VM — Scott Neal 19 pass from Jacobs (kick good), 4:41.
Fourth Quarter
VM — Noel 22 pass from Jacobs (kick failed), 3:24.