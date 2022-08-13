Support Local Journalism

NORTH LOGAN — Logan High School, temporarily borrowing Green Canyon’s football field, fell to Viewmont in its season opener Friday night, 30-16.

The Grizzlies, in their crimson helmets, jerseys and pants threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, kicked a field goal and forced five turnovers in their loss to the 5A Vikings.

