It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Grizzlies were hoping for heading into the postseason.

Keaton Pond threw four touchdown passes — to four different targets — and Logan exploded for 42 points during a 18-minute stretch of the middle two quarters on its way to a 49-13 victory over Cottonwood in a non-region football game Wednesday night in Murray.

