It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Grizzlies were hoping for heading into the postseason.
Keaton Pond threw four touchdown passes — to four different targets — and Logan exploded for 42 points during a 18-minute stretch of the middle two quarters on its way to a 49-13 victory over Cottonwood in a non-region football game Wednesday night in Murray.
The Grizzlies will find out later this week who they will be facing in next week’s opening round of the 4A state tournament.
“We got everyone reps and seven different players scored,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “I’m really proud of how our kids played.”
Pond’s first TD toss was an 8-yarder to David Audd in the first quarter, followed by a trio of scoring passes in the second quarter — the first a 32-yarder to Kai Laing, the second a 43-yarder to Andrew Thornley and the third a 34-yarder to Andrew Crookston with 29 seconds remaining in the opening half.
Logan (5-5) took a commanding 35-13 lead into the half and promptly found paydirt twice during the first six minutes of the third quarter to slam the door. Defensive lineman James Wang returned a fumble 27 yards to the house with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter, followed by a 47-yard scoring scamper by Ethan Bracken less than four minutes later.
Logan’s other TD was a 24-yard run by Tytan Mason in the second quarter. The sophomore also picked off a pass for the Grizzly defense.
Lincoln Martinez scored both Cottonwood (2-8) touchdowns during the second quarter.
BEES 28, RIVERHAWKS 14
Ridgeline (6-4) hung tough on the road against a good 5A opponent in Box Elder, but the hosts finished strong. The Bees (7-3) outscored the Riverhawks 14-0 during the final nine minutes of action and iced the win with a 2-yard TD run by Daxton Sumko with 34 seconds remaining — Sumko’s second foray into the end zone during the game.
The Riverhawks put together a promising drive late in the fourth quarter, but the Bees came through with an interception in the end zone. Box Elder then marched 80 yards to paydirt, capped off by Sumko’s aforementioned run.
“Great high school game,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “Loved how our kids competed. We had a chance to win at the end and just fell short. It was a great game for us to figure some things out heading into the playoffs.”
Ridgeline jumped out to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, courtesy of a 11-yard pass from Nate Dahle to Mason Criddle. The Bees scored the next 14 points before the Riverhawks pulled even at 14-14 on a 3-yard run by Will Rippstein late in the third quarter.
Rippstein fared well for the visitors as he racked up 127 yards on 30 carries. Dahle completed 11 of 21 passes for 155 yards, but was picked off twice. Graham Livingston hauled in three of those Dahle passes for 51 yards. Conversely, Box Elder played turnover-free football.
All four Box Elder touchdowns came on the ground as the hosts accumulated 284 yards on 42 rushing attempts. In addition to Ridgeline, Box Elder defeated two other Region 11 teams this season in Mountain Crest and Bear River.
Owen Munk led the way defensively for the Riverhawks with 14 tackles, including eight of the solo variety. Ashton Macfarlane and JT White chipped in with nine tackles apiece for Ridgeline.
OTHER LOCAL TEAMS
Sky View (5-4) and Green Canyon (1-8) elected not to play on the final week of the regular season, while Bear River (3-7) held off 5A program Salem Hills (2-8) at home by a 34-31 scoreline.
———
GRIZZLIES 49, COLTS 13
Wednesday at Murray
Logan 7 28 14 0 — 49
Cottonwood 0 13 0 0 — 13
First Quarter
L — David Audd 8 pass from Keaton Pond (Isaac Lopez Morales kick), 3:23.
Second Quarter
L — Kai Laing 32 pass from Pond (Lopez Morales kick), 11:17
L — Andrew Thornley 43 pass from Pond (Lopez Morales kick), 9:42.
CW — Lincoln Martinez 32 pass from Roman Caywood (kick failed), 6:16.
L — Tytan Mason 24 run (Lopez Morales kick), 2:42.
CW — Martinez 2 run (Ryan Nielson kick), 1:09.
L — Andrew Crookston 34 pass from Pond (Lopez Morales kick), :29.
Third Quarter
L — James Wang 27 fumble return (Lopez Morales kick), 9:43.
L — Ethan Bracken 47 run (Lopez Morales kick), 6:10.
BEES 28, RIVERHAWKS 14
Wednesday at Brigham City
Ridgeline 7 0 7 0 — 14
Box Elder 0 7 7 14 — 28
First Quarter
R — Mason Criddle 11 pass from Nate Dahle (Aaron Young kick), 2:25.
Second Quarter
BE — Mason Jeppsen 21 run (Cole Mortensen kick), 9:01.
Third Quarter
BE — Daxton Sumko 9 run (Mortensen kick), 7:20.
R — Will Rippstein 3 run (Young kick), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
BE — Damon Rodriguez 13 run (Mortensen kick), 8:09.
BE — Sumko 2 run (Mortensen kick), :34.
