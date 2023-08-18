A 15-point second-quarter deficit was not about to deter the Riverhawks in their home opener.
Ridgeline held 6A Riverton scoreless over the final 33-plus minutes of action and rallied its way to a 25-21 victory in a non-region football game on Friday night in Millville.
Ridgeline had no answer for Riverton’s Easton Hicks in the early going as the senior running back strung together touchdown runs of 32, 7 and 60 yards — the final of which gave the visitors a 21-6 advantage with 9:54 remaining in the second quarter. To their credit, the Riverhawks (2-0) put the clamps on Hicks and the Silverwolves (0-2) the remainder of the game.
"That was a great game and we learned a lot about our team," Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. "We got down in a hole early tonight with some unfortunate plays, but I loved how the kids responded and just kept believing in one another."
The Riverhawks statistically dominated the contest as they outgained the Silverwolves by 299 yards — 513-214 — including by a 330-52 margin through the air. It was a balanced offensive attack by Ridgeline, which got 330 yards on 23 of 33 passing from quarterback Nate Dahle and an impressive 174 yards on a workman-like 40 carries from JT White.
For the second time in as many weeks, the opposition struggled mightily to contain Ridgeline wide receiver Graham Livingston, who racked up a career-high 191 yards on a career-best 13 receptions. Hunter Knighton chipped in with 111 yards on six catches for the hosts.
"I thought offensively tonight we played extremely well," Cox said. "JT showed his toughness and willingness to compete with 41 carries. Nate played his best game of his career. He was extremely poised all night, even after the early pick. His leadership and command of the offense really carried us throughout the game, and Graham just continues to make big after big play when we need them to most. And lastly, you don't get over 500 yards in offense without great play on the offensive line. We challenged them a bit this week and they answered the call tonight."
Dahle tossed a pair of TDs — the first of which was a 3-yarder to freshman tight end Crew Jones in the first quarter, and the second a 22-yarder to Livingston with eight seconds remaining in the opening half. White found paydirt on two short runs — the second of which was a 1-yard with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter that proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
Charlie Booth paced the Riverhawks in tackles with five, while Will Graham and Dante Bond teamed up for a sack. Both teams intercepted a pass as Aidan Anderson came up with a pick for the hosts.
"We didn't put our defense in an easy spot early and they struggled a bit," Cox said. "But they got better after the first quarter and really relied on just doing the simple things, and it really paid off. They made some big plays when we needed them down the stretch.
"Overall, just a great game to be a part of. Riverton had some impressive players and I thought the running back was as good as you will see."
GRIZZLIES 47, HAWKS 3
It was a gratifying home opener for Logan, which took it to 3A North Sanpete (0-2) on both sides of the ball. Signal caller Keaton Pond tossed a trio of touchdowns for the Grizzlies, who came through with a trio of defensive scores. The hosts put at least 13 points on the scoreboard in each of the first three quarters and called off the dogs during the final 12 minutes of action.
Pond’s connected with Connor Peters, Reed Olsen and Caleb Thornley for scoring passes of 57, 41 and 3 yards, respectively. Olsen, a tight end and defensive end, also contributed with a 68-yard pick-six in Logan’s 20-point second quarter.
Logan’s other two defensive touchdowns were courtesy of Nate McAllister, who had a 10-yard pick-six in the first quarter and brought back a fumble 59 yards to the house one quarter later. Logan’s other TD was a 10-yard scamper by freshman running back Kedin Avila for the first points of the contest.
The Grizzlies (1-1) limited the Hawks to a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter on their way to their first victory of Carson Mund’s tenure as head coach.
BEES 21, MUSTANGS 20
It came down to the wire in Hyrum as Box Elder standout tailback Dax Sumko sprinted into the end zone from 18 yards out with 19 seconds remaining in the final quarter to lift the Bees to a nailbiting win. Both teams found paydirt three times, but the Bees were successful on all three of their PATs.
“Really hard-fought game,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “Box Elder is well coached and plays hard. Really proud of the boys for battling all night. We were so close on so many plays to finishing it off with a win at the end. We need to regroup and focus on having a good week of practice to play a talented Pocatello team next week and not let this outcome beat us twice.”
The Bees (2-0) raced out to a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter before the Mustangs (1-1) bounced back with 20 straight points spanning the second and third quarters. All three of Mountain Crest’s forays into the end zone were courtesy of Dax Benson, who hauled in a 52-yard pass from Casey Crofts, plus had scoring runs of 14 and 2 yards.
Benson finished with 94 yards on 17 carries and 52 yards on two catches. Crofts threw for 205 yards for Mountain Crest, which got 86 yards receiving from Jaky Bitton.
It was nearly a huge Mountain Crest win over a veteran Box Elder team that went 9-4 a year ago and nearly upset now two-time reigning 5A state champion Lehi in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Lehi went undefeated last season.
———
RIVERHAWKS 25, SILVERWOLVES 21
Friday at Millville
Riverton 14 7 0 0 — 21
Ridgeline 6 13 6 0 — 25
First Quarter
Riv — Easton Hicks 32 run (kick good), 10:07.
Riv — Hicks 7 run (kick good), 5:42.
Ridge — Crew Jones 3 pass from Nate Dahle (kick failed), :51.
Second Quarter
Riv — Hicks 60 run (kick good), 9:54.
Ridge — JT White 2 run (kick failed), 3:39.
Ridge — Graham Livingston 22 pass from Dahle (Aaron Young kick), :08.
Third Quarter
Ridge — White 1 run (pass failed), 1:18.
GRIZZLIES 47, HAWKS 3
Friday at Logan
N. Sanpete 0 3 0 0 — 3
Logan 13 20 14 0 — 47
First Quarter
L — Kedin Avila 10 run (kick failed), 8:37.
L — Nate McAllister 10 INT return (Hector Lopez kick), 8:18.
Second Quarter
NS — 45 FG Rafael Contreras, 7:40.
L — Connor Peters 57 pass from Keaton Pond (Lopez kick), 5:10
L — McAllister 59 fumble recovery (Lopez kick), 1:56.
L — Reed Olsen 68 INT return (kick failed), 1:06.
Third Quarter
L — Olsen 41 pass from Pond (Lopez kick), 10:01.
L — Caleb Thornley 3 pass from Pond (Lopez kick), 2:58.
BEES 21, MUSTANGS 20
Friday at Hyrum
Box Elder 7 7 0 7 — 21
Mtn. Crest 0 14 6 0 — 20
First Quarter
BE — Kason Anderson 11 pass from Ryan Griffin (kick good), 2:23.
Second Quarter
BE — Damon Rodriguez 67 pass from Griffin (kick good), 6:31.
MC — Dax Benson 52 pass from Casey Crofts (Jackson Oakey kick), 4:31.
MC — Benson 14 run (Mason Eastin kick), 2:51.
Third Quarter
MC — Benson 2 run (kick failed), 3:09.
Fourth Quarter
BE — Dax Sumko 18 run (kick good), :19.
