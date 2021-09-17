Every time Bear River made a big play on its brand new sprinturf field, Logan responded with a clutch play of its own, much to the delight of head coach Bart Bowen.
Jaelin Hoth powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out with 44 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, propelling the Grizzlies to a very entertaining 46-42 victory over the Bears in a Region 11 football game on Friday night in Garland.
There were six lead changes in the second half as the two programs traded touchdowns the entire way. In the process, Bowen improved to 2-1 against Bear River, his alma mater, as Logan’s head coach. All of those games have been decided by three or four points.
“They don’t get down when there’s a challenge,” Bowen said of his team, which was missing star running back/safety Matthew Mason due to a knee injury. “... I’m just really proud of how they respond to anything that comes their way. This whole season has been that way.”
Bear River, playing at home for the first time this season, surely would have notched its first win had Logan not made three massive special teams plays. The Grizzlies brought back two kickoff returns for touchdowns — a 98-yarder by Josh Thomsen in the second quarter and a 97-yarder by Hoth in the fourth — and blocked a punt that ultimately resulted in a touchdown in the second quarter. Michael Cabrera busted through the line for the punt block and it was recovered by teammate James Wang.
Additionally, Noe Moreno booted a 22-yard field goal for the Grizzlies (5-1, 2-0) and was successful on all of his PATs. Indeed, Logan’s prowess on special teams made the difference Friday.
“Our special teams coordinator has been losing sleep wondering why we have not gotten a kick return (for a touchdown) in the last year and a half,” Bowen said. “And we got two of them tonight, so I’m really happy with that. The blocked punt, we saw something on film we thought we could go after, and I’m almost disappointed we didn’t scoop and score because there wasn’t anybody within 10 yards of us when we got it. And then Noe just does his job. We don’t worry about Noe. We just let him do his thing and he goes and gets it done.”
Logan quarterback Kody Kirk connected with Payton Cox for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second half, and also scored with his feet in the opening quarter. Logan’s other touchdown with a 2-yard run by backup tailback Alex Tiew, who garnered the praise of Bowen.
“I thought Alex Tiew ran the ball really well tonight coming in as a back-up, and I thought our freaking offensive line was great and they got the job done,” Bowen said. “So, I’m really proud of how we played and just kept fighting. It’s stressful and honestly every game I’ve coached against Bear River has been decided by four or less points.”
Gage Jenson and Porter Douglas each had an interception for the Grizzly defense, and Douglas’ pick essentially iced the game in the final minute.
Bear River’s Alec Callister had a big night running the ball as he scored from 2, 37 and 55 yards out. Bear River signal caller Ryker Jeppsen had scoring runs of 1 and 32 yards, plus tossed a 21-yard TD to Gage Hansen.
The Bears (0-6, 0-2) played their first five games on the road this season while their new field was getting installed. It was also Homecoming for Bear River.
———
GRIZZLIES 46, BEARS 42
Friday at Garland
Logan 7 18 7 14 — 46
Bear River 0 21 7 14 — 42
First Quarter
L — Kody Kirk 1 run (Noe Moreno kick), 3:03.
Second Quarter
L — Moreno 22 FG, 9:21.
L — Payton Cox 10 pass from Kirk (Kirk pass), 7:27.
BR — Gage Hansen 21 pass from Ryker Jeppsen (Aamon Nelson kick), 6:08.
BR — Alec Callister 2 run (Nelson kick), 1:47.
L — Josh Thomsen 98 kickoff return (Moreno kick), 1:33.
BR — Jeppsen 1 run (Nelson kick), :13.
Third Quarter
BR — Callister 37 run (Nelson kick), 6:47.
L — Alex Tiew 2 run (Moreno kick), 5:32.
Fourth Quarter
BR — Jeppsen 32 run (Nelson kick), 7:50.
L — Hoth 97 kickoff return (Moreno kick), 7:33.
BR — Callister 55 run (Nelson kick), 5:52.
L — Hoth 1 run (Moreno kick), :44.