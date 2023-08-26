Mountain Crest Pocatello Football

Mountain Crest quarterback Casey Crofts tries to scramble away from Pocatello’s Robert Reed during the second game at the Rocky Mountain Kickoff Friday night at Maverik Stadium.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Defense was the name of the game in the second and final game of the Rocky Mountain Kickoff Friday night at Maverik Stadium.

Mountain Crest and Pocatello both came up with big defensive stops, but in the end the Thunder were able to make the game-deciding offensive play. Pocatello was able to leave town with a 16-9 win in a game that finished well after 11 p.m.


