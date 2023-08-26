Defense was the name of the game in the second and final game of the Rocky Mountain Kickoff Friday night at Maverik Stadium.
Mountain Crest and Pocatello both came up with big defensive stops, but in the end the Thunder were able to make the game-deciding offensive play. Pocatello was able to leave town with a 16-9 win in a game that finished well after 11 p.m.
“We are looking real good, but we have some stuff to clean up,” Pocatello’s Carson Christensen said. “We are real excited for the season and chasing a ring.”
Christensen tried to share the spotlight with his teammates, but it was the senior who was named MVP of the game. He made two huge plays in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball that proved to be the difference.
Midway through the fourth, Christensen made a diving play on a deep pass by Mountain Crest quarterback Casey Crofts and came up with an interception. At the time, the Mustangs (1-2) held a 9-7 lead.
“We had been battling all night and knew they (Mustangs) had to do something, and we were just ready for it,” Christensen said. “It’s 11 guys doing their job, it’s not just one person. It (interception) happened to go to me, but it was everyone doing their job.”
Three plays later on third-and-10, Christensen went up and hauled in a pass from Dreyson Confreras under tight coverage. Christensen made the catch, shed the Mustang defender and was gone for a 47-yard touchdown. A run for the extra points didn’t work, but the Thunder (1-0) had the lead, 13-9 with 6:53 to play.
“We knew we needed something and it happened to come to me, so I made a play,” Christensen said. “... I saw it up in the air and thought I could make something happen if I could catch it. I thought it was going to go over me.”
The Mustangs got a 36-yard kickoff return from Will DeKorver and then a 10-yard run from Dax Benson, but the drive stalled and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. It was that kind of night for Mountain Crest.
“We had some big moments, some big plays, but we couldn’t capitalize and keep things going,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “That’s a huge part of what we need to figure out this next week and work on. We need some consistency and sustain some drives.”
Pocatello had the ball at midfield with four-and-a-half minutes to play. The Mustang defense held strong after allowing running back Ryken EchoHawk to break free for a 23-yard gain. The Thunder had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Garett Keller, that hit the crossbar and fell over to give Pocatello a 16-9 lead with 2:01 to play.
Once again the Mustangs got a spark from special teams when Benson brought back a short kickoff 43 yards, giving Mountain Crest one more chance to tie or win the game. The drive started on the Pocatello 37-yard line. But four plays later a pass was picked off by the Thunder’s Tyshon Harrell to end the threat.
“We had some explosive plays, but again, just couldn’t capitalize,” Visser said. “Against good teams, you’ve got to finish, and we just didn’t tonight.”
The Mustang defense came up with three interceptions in the game. Mason Geary had one in the second half that helped set up a 13-yard TD run by Benson with 1:43 left in the third quarter. The extra point was blocked, but the Mustangs had a 9-7 lead.
In the first half, Zyon Foulger and Karsten Buttar came up with interceptions. Buttars also had a big sack in the second half.
“I couldn’t ask more from the D,” Visser said. “They played their butts off, and that’s a really good Poky team with some really good athletes with some (college) offers. We knew they were pretty explosive, so a heck of a job by our defense. They battled. They (Thunder) made a couple of plays, but you can’t hold them the whole time.
“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out some things offensively. They (Thunder) have a good D, but we still need to get it rolling on offense.”
Pocatello took a 7-3 lead into halftime. The Thunder scored on a 22-yard pass in the second quarter after trailing 3-0. The Mustangs got a 28-yard field goal from Jackson Oakey in the first quarter.
THUNDER 16, MUSTANGS 9
Friday at Maverik Stadium
Pocatello 0 7 0 9 -- 16
Mountain Crest 3 0 6 0 -- 9
First Quarter
MC - FG 28 Jackson Oakey, 8:21
Second Quarter
P - 22 pass from Dreyson Confreras (Garett Keller kick), 9:03
Third Quarter
MC - Dax Benson 13 run (kick failed), 1:43
Fourth Quarter
P - Carson Christensen 47 pass from Confreras (run failed), 6:53
P - FG 35 Keller, 2:08
