t wasn’t the offensive performance Mountain Crest was hoping for in its home opener, but it didn’t matter.
That’s because the Mustangs were downright stingy defensively — just like they were in last week’s 27-0 road victory over Hurricane.
Kolton Kirby hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Casey Crofts in the opening quarter and that was enough offense for Mountain Crest, which defeated 5A Payson by a 7-3 scoreline in a non-region football game on Friday night at Lynn R. Miller Field.
“We knew we had some really good athletes out there playing (on defense) and we’ve got some really good team speed,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “We’ve got a good scheme that the boys know and can play fast. ... It’s obviously, especially at the beginning of the season here, it’s a great thing to have in your back pocket to hopefully not rely on the defense all of the time, but right now as we get going at the beginning of the season to definitely rely on a really strong defense.”
In addition to scoring Mountain Crest’s lone touchdown, Kirby was once again a difference-maker on defense. The senior cornerback shut down Hurricane’s 1,000-yard receiver from a year ago in Week 1, and he put the clamps on Payson standout Cooper Swasey one week later.
“Another shout out to Kolton Kirby,” Visser said. “... He shut down (our opponent’s) No. 1 receiver again. Cooper Swasey, No. 1 for them, he had 215 yards and four touchdowns last week, and Kirby, I think, held him to one or two catches. So, he had another heck of a game and it’s awesome to have that kind of athlete out there at corner.”
The Mustangs (2-0) have now intercepted six passes in two games as Thatcher Phelps and Will DeKorver came through with picks against the Lions (1-1) — just like they did a week ago against the Tigers. Mountain Crest’s defense also recovered a pair of fumbles — one by Jaky Bitton and the other by Josh Gordon.
Payson prevented Mountain Crest from recording back-to-back shutouts, thanks to a 40-yard Brandon Judd field goal early in the second quarter.
The Mustangs had other opportunities to score Friday, Visser said, headlined by a methodical eight-minute drive in the second half. A couple of penalties loomed large for Mountain Crest on that possession.
“A win’s a win and I know, again, it was kind of an ugly one, but Payson’s a good team and I think they’re going to turn some heads in their region in 5A,” Visser said. “You know, I told the boys, ‘I’m never going to apologize for a win. You guys know it’s hard to win in high school football. You know that from the last couple of years, so have fun with this.’ And we had a really fun, packed house, a lot of students and a lot of community members. It was really fun to see that and it was a really great atmosphere.”
Cole Jones filled in for the injured Dontay McMurtey at running back and did a good job for the hosts.
“He ran the ball really hard,” Visser said. “We got a little nicked up between last week and this week at the running back position, and Cole Jones came in there and really ran the ball really well, and had some good carries for us to extend some possessions and take some time off the clock.”
Mountain Crest hasn’t won its first three games of the season since getting of to a 5-0 start in 2017. The Mustangs can accomplish that feat with a victory over Box Elder next Friday in Brigham City.
GRIZZLIES BOUNCE BACK
Logan came storming back from a 8-7 second-quarter deficit by scoring 32 unanswered points on its way to a 39-14 road triumph over 3A Juan Diego (0-2). In the process, the Grizzlies (1-1) were able bounce back from a season-opening setback to 5A Viewmont.
“I feel really good about (our performance),” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “You know, it’s always tough coming off a loss. We wanted our kids to bounce back, we wanted them to fight and I felt like we came out, we were physical, we played great team defense, we executed on offense, scored in the red zone. You know, it was a team win. I felt like we played really well in all facets of the game. Obviously, we still have some things that we’ve got to fix, but this is the time to get those things fixed, in the preseason.”
It was a big night for Logan quarterback Keaton Pond, who tossed four touchdown passes — three to Andrew Thornley. Thornley scored from 17, 17 and 75 yards out, and David Audd turned a short pass from Pond into a 80-yard jaunt to paydirt. The Grizzlies also got a two-point conversion throw from Tytan Mason to Reed Olsen, plus a 25-yard field goal from Isaac Lopez.
“It was really nice to see it happen,” Bowen said of his team’s aerial attack. “Our game plan going in was we knew we could throw the ball (against them), so we wanted to execute there. Our pass protection did a really good job of keeping Keaton clean. He did really good of stepping up in his pocket. ... On a couple of his throws, the receivers did 90 percent of the work. ... David Audd broke three tackles on a short, quick screen and took it to the house. And so we’re really proud of how our kids played. I can’t say enough about them.”
Logan’s other touchdown was a 17-yard pick-six by safety Cooper Redd.
“We played lights out defensively,” Bowen said. “You know, they shut down Juan Diego’s offense, which is a not an easy thing to do. We gave up one big play (a 64-yard scoring pass) and then they had a sustained drive where they came away with points, but other than that I thought we executed really well. We have some tough kids playing both ways, didn’t come out of the game and we’re just happy to be healthy.”
In addition to allowing a 64-yard TD pass, the Grizzlies’ only other big mistake was a muffed punt they lost in the opening quarter.
Logan will now aim to start a winning streak when it squares off against Bonneville (Idaho) next Thursday at Utah State’s Maverik Stadium.
———
GRIZZLIES 39, EAGLES 14
Friday at Draper
Logan 7 18 14 0 — 39
Juan Diego 0 8 0 6 — 14
First Quarter
L — Andrew Thornley 17 pass from Keaton Pond (Isaac Lopez kick), 1:05.
Second Quarter
JD — Carlos Calata 64 pass from Hayden Mezenen (Angelo Lewis run), 11:47.
L — David Audd 80 pass from Pond (Reed Olsen pass from Tytan Mason), 11:18.
L — Thornley 17 pass from Keaton Pond (Lopez kick), 7:21.
L — Lopez 25 FG, :14.
Third Quarter
L — Thornley 75 pass from Pond (Lopez kick), 11:08.
L — Cooper Redd 17 INT return (Lopez kick), 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
JD — Lewis 1 run, 8:46.
MUSTANGS 7, LIONS 0
Friday at Hyrum
Payson 0 3 0 0 — 3
Mtn. Crest 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
MC — Kolton Kirby 18 pass from Casey Crofts (Jud Wells kick), 5:08.
Second Quarter
P — Brandon Judd 40 FG, 11:49.