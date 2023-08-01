Editor’s note: This is the second in a seven-part series profiling the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
The first year of the Ryan Visser era was a memorable one for Mountain Crest’s football program, which won as many games as the previous three seasons combined.
The next objective for the Mustangs, who advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 4A state tournament and lost to eventual champion Desert Hills, is achieving sustained success. Simply put, Mountain Crest is hungry to build on its 8-5 record from a year ago.
“Last year was obviously an awesome first year here and the seniors were awesome and really bought into the culture and bought into all of the changes, and they definitely set the example,” Visser said. “And there were some really good players and athletes in that group, but they definitely kind of showed the way. … And we had a lot of juniors that had a lot of playing time last year, so it’s been now more of the, ‘OK, we don’t need the rah rah speeches, we don’t need these confidence builders.’ We know we’re good, we know we’ve got talent. Now, (it’s about) let’s build on it, let’s not be satisfied with just making it to the semifinals.”
Replicating last year’s success will be a challenge for the Mustangs, who graduated half of their starters, including seven all-state performers. Nevertheless, the cupboard is hardly bare at the Hyrum-based school. Mountain Crest returned four athletes who garnered all-state accolades in Will DeKorver (second team), Porter Kennington (second team), Dax Benson (honorable mention) and Casey Crofts (HM).
DeKorver was arguably the most versatile player in Region 11 last season as he was selected as the co-Offensive Player of the Year, plus contributed with 58 tackles and four interceptions on defense. DeKorver, who finished with 739 yards receiving and six touchdowns as a junior, will once again start as a wide receiver and safety.
“This time last year if you were to say, ‘Hey, coach Visser, what’s kind of one of your weaknesses, I would have told you bluntly, maybe not for a newspaper but in person, I would have told you, ‘I don’t know who our playmakers are,’” Visser said. “… After a couple of games it became apparent that Will was going to step up and be one of those to make plays, and obviously he did all year. And to be frank … I wish we would have found some more creative ways to get the ball in his hands a few more times because he is very dynamic and he is a good playmaker. And the thing I’ve enjoyed probably the most about Will is you were never know that he had the season that he did last year. He’s definitely not living in the past. He’s worked very hard to improve this offseason and has definitely been a leader — more much than last year.”
DeKorver has a proven quarterback to get him the ball in Crofts, who completed 55.8 percent of his passes as a junior for 2,120 yards and 12 touchdowns, vs. 13 interceptions. Crofts played his best football at the end of last season.
“That’s a very good, dynamic quarterback to have to deal with,” Visser asserted.
Crofts will be backed up by sophomore Brayden Larsen.
Mountain Crest graduated its formidable one-two running back duo of tackling machine Carson Olsen and Dontay McMurtrey. However, Cole Jones started a game at tailback a year ago and fared well. He will be the featured back this season, with Benson, Karston Buttars and Lincoln Lofthouse also figuring into the mix. Benson is one of the most versatile athletes on the team.
In addition to DeKorver, fellow senior Owen Ryan will start at outside receiver for the Mustangs, while Benson, Porter Johnson and standout basketball player Joseph Hunsaker will also get plenty of snaps. Benson will be the tight end when Mountain Crest uses one in its spread offense.
The Mustangs have a couple of bona fide playmakers in the slot in seniors Thatcher Phelps and Jaky Bitton, who has “some blistering speed that’s hard to contend with,” Visser said. Phelps might miss a game or two as he recovers from a MCL injury.
“He’s just a dynamic playmaker everywhere we put him,” Visser said of Phelps. “Offense and defense, he just makes plays.”
Arguably the biggest question mark for the Mustangs is in the offensive trenches as they lost four of their five starters, including all-state performers Nik Tolbert and Jorgen Miller. Senior Exander Miller is the lone returning starter and the captain — along with Crofts, Benson, Buttars and DeKorver — will man the left tackle position in 2023.
Mountain Crest’s other starters on the offensive line will be seniors Harper Walker (right guard), Kennington (right tackle), junior Seth Burbank (center) and sophomore Siaosi Tupuola (left guard). Visser is anticipating big things from Tupuola and his twin brother, Kekoa. Kekoa, twin brothers Andrew and Anthony Langsdorf, Emilio Reyes and Jaxon Velis add depth in the offensive trenches.
“Replacing four offensive linemen is very tough any year and they were obviously four very good linemen, had a really good year, were big boys and we’re going to miss those guys,” Visser said. “But to be honest, I’ve been very happy with the summer progress. … I think mentally — and that’s part of being in the same program and the same philosophy a couple of years in a row — I feel like mentally we’re actually ahead of where we were last year. They’ve got calls down really well, they’ve been working well with one another and now the biggest thing with that group is trusting one another and getting that confidence of, ‘this is varsity football.’”
The Mustangs welcomed back six starters from last year’s defense, which ranked third in 4A in fewest points allowed at 17.15 an outing. Kennington, who contributed with 62 tackles and seven sacks a year ago, has moved from defensive tackle to defensive end. Kaden Hess will be Mountain Crest’s other starter at D-end.
“We have some really good length, especially on the ends,” Visser said. “You know, Kaden Hess is 6-6 and PK — Porter Kennington — is 6-3.5 with I feel like long arms for a 6-3 kid. So, they’re going to make it hard for quarterbacks to throw it over them, and they’re just good athletes. They’ve got good timing, good rhythm and we’ve actually had to tell them to chill out a little bit from batting down Casey’s balls in practice. So, we’ll be happy to see that against different teams.”
Tough-as-nails undersized senior Joseph Pedry and sophomore Santiago Huerta will start at defensive tackle in Mountain Crest’s 4-2-5 base defense, with Jake Constantineau figuring into the mix at D-end. All of the aforementioned O-linemen could and probably will see playing time in the defensive trenches.
The Mustangs have two very good linebackers in Buttars and Benson, who ranked second on the squad in tackles last fall with 106. Visser raved about that duo, plus Kennington.
“All three are thumpers, have really, really good motors,” Visser said. “They never show that they’re tired and really get after ball carriers and quarterbacks, and we’re excited about all three of those guys on the defensive side to make plays all over the field.”
Zyan Fougler will be Mountain Crest’s primary hybrid linebacker/nickelback, with Carter Egbert providing valuable depth. In addition to Benson and Buttars, the Mustangs will be counting on contributions from Lofthouse, Dylan Buist, Justin Constantineau and Preston Arambel at the linebacker position.
The Mustangs have both of their starting safeties back in DeKorver and Phelps, plus Bitton as a starting cornerback. Ryan will be Mountain Crest’s other starting corner — at least until Johnson returns from his injury.
Other Mustangs who are primed for playing time in the secondary are Mason Geary, Luke Freeman, Adrian Garfuss and Thompson Flippence.
“I think we’ve got really good team speed on defense, really good team speed,” said Visser, who praised his team for its dedication in the weight room in the offseason. “… If we have any missed tackles, I feel really confident we’re going to have two or three guys right behind him to clean it up.”
Mason Easton and Jackson Oakey, a standout goalkeeper on MC’s soccer team, are battling it out to be the team’s starting kicker, while Oakey and Karston Bohn are vying for the starting punting spot.
Mountain Crest will kick off its 2023 campaign next Friday at home against fellow 4A program Hurricane. Other non-conference opponents this season are 5A Maple Mountain and Box Elder, and Idaho 4A programs Pocatello and Minico, which went 10-2 a year ago. The Bees went 9-4 in ’22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.