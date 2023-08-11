fbb mc hurricane MAIN

Mountain Crest running back Cole Jones (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Hurricane Friday night in Hyrum. The Mustangs opened the season with a 35-0 win.

HYRUM — It was just the kind of opener the Mustang coaching staff can smile about.

There were plenty of good things to be happy about, some areas to work on to improve before the next game and the 2023 campaign began with a victory. Mountain Crest scored early, got through an offensive lull and never really let up on defense for a gratifying 35-0 win Friday night against Hurricane.


