HYRUM — It was just the kind of opener the Mustang coaching staff can smile about.
There were plenty of good things to be happy about, some areas to work on to improve before the next game and the 2023 campaign began with a victory. Mountain Crest scored early, got through an offensive lull and never really let up on defense for a gratifying 35-0 win Friday night against Hurricane.
“Every week we have different goals and our goal this week was to start fast both halves, get three-and-outs and score and we did that,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “Now we need to clean up the rest, particularly the middle of the game. The first game is going to be a little messy. ... But I’m pleased. It was a good opener.”
The Mustangs used a balanced offensive attack, finishing with 360 yards of total offense. Quarterback Casey Crofts passed for 178 yards on 11 of 21 pass attempts with two touchdowns — both to Will DeKorver, who hauled in five passes for 126 yards. Mountain Crest had 182 yards on the ground, led by Cole Jones with 76 yards on 10 carries and a score.
“It was the perfect first game,” Visser said. “The boys played hard with a good effort. That’s what you ask for. ... We returned a lot of skill dudes, so a big shout out to our offensive line because a lot of them are new and starting their first game. But it was a positive. The skill guys played well and made some big plays for us.”
Crofts completed a pass to six different teammates and several passes were dropped. DeKorver was a handful, making some big yards after catching the ball.
“I’ve been working on some moves in the offseason,” DeKorver said. “... One of my main goals in this offseason has been yards after catch and becoming more shifty.”
The Tigers were held to 131 yards of offense with 74 of that coming on the ground on 33 carries.
“We have play makers all over on defense,” said DeKorver, who also starts in the Mustang secondary. “The D-line get home, the linebackers are studs and are big hitters. The secondary is lock down.”
Mountain Crest did commit 11 penalties on the night for 89 yards. That definitely had the attention of the coach.
“We had a lot of mental mistakes, a lot of penalties we need to clean up,” Visser said. “... It felt like they (penalties) came in bunches. Those are killers. We’ve got to clean that up.”
The opener couldn’t have begun any better for the hosts. The defense held Hurricane to three-and-out. The offense took over and drove 61 yards in eight plays to paydirt. DeKorver caught a 30-yard pass from Crofts on the first play of the season, and Jones capped off the march with a 5-yard TD jaunt off the left side untouched.
“We made a couple of mental mistakes in the first half, but we cleaned it up,” DeKorver said. “When we played clean, we moved the ball effortlessly.”
The defense continued to contain the Tigers, but the Mustang offense struggled some until just before halftime.
After the MC defense stopped Hurricane on its own 3-yard line on a fourth-down play, the offense seemed to come to life. The Mustangs covered 97 yards in just four plays. Dax Benson ran over some Tigers on his way to a 26-yard gain, and Crofts hit DeKorver down the east sidelines for what turned into a 54-yard score thanks to a move by the athletic receiver. With 2:31 left in the opening half, Mountain Crest held a 14-0 lead.
“He (DeKorver) is not a secret any more, but you still have to stop him,” Visser said.
Twenty-six seconds later the Mustangs were celebrating again. A bad snap on a punt ended up in the end zone where Porter Kennington pounced on the loose pigskin.
“We have playmakers all over,” DeKorver said. “PK getting that recovery in the end zone was exciting.”
The Mustangs took a 21-0 lead into the break.
Mountain Crest came out and scored on its first two possessions of the second half to put the game away. The Mustangs got a 29-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter. The offense then drove 63 yards in eight plays. Benson busted up the middle for a 2-yard TD with 8:46 left in the period.
“We got the momentum back just before half and kept it rolling,” DeKorver said.
On the ensuing possession, Mountain Crest marched 75 yards in seven plays. Jones busted loose for a 31-yard gain, and Crofts turned a bad snap into a 10-yard gain as everything seemed to be going the hosts way. Crofts found DeKorver over the middle to cap the drive with a 9-yard TD strike at the 2:55 mark of the third quarter.
With a running clock, the Mustangs were able to keep the ball for the final 7:12 of the contest to seal the shutout.
“I know it’s cliché, but I’m one of those coaches that believes you make a big jump from week one to week two,” Visser said. “Hopefully we are ready to clean up some stuff and be ready to go against a really good Box Elder team.”
GREEN CANYON
The Wolves started a new era with a bang. They ended a five-game losing streak with a 14-0 win against 5A Hunter in North Logan in both teams openers.
Green Canyon went 1-9 a year ago, but have some new enthusiasm with first-time head coach JT Tauilili. The Wolves are also healthy and hungry.
The hosts scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarter and got four turnovers from their defense against the Wolverine offense. Green Canyon held a team scoreless for the first time in 36 games. The last time the Wolves kept an opponent off the scoreboard was in 2019 when they did it twice.
Dewey Egan had a big night for Green Canyon, hauling in a TD pass from junior quarterback Payton Wilson from 27 yards out for the first score of the night late in the first half. The Wolves took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Egan picked off two passes from his cornerback position on defense. Tanner Ferrin also had an interception for Green Canyon.
Late in the game the Wolves scored an insurance TD. Running back Eric Oates scored from three yards out with 2:58 to play. Caleb Butterfield booted both extra points.
———
MUSTANGS 35, TIGERS 0
Friday at Hyrum
Hurricane 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mountain Crest 7 14 14 0 — 35
First Quarter
MC — Cole Jones 5 run (Boyd Oakey kick), 7:26
Second Quarter
MC — Will DeKorver 54 pass from Casey Crofts (Mason Eastin kick), 2:31
MC — Porter Kennington recover bad punt snap in end zone (Oakey kick), 2:05
Third Quarter
MC — Dax Benson 2 run (Eastin kick), 8:46
MC — DeKorver 9 pass from Crofts (Oakey kick), 2:55
WOLVES 14, WOLVERINES 0
Friday at North Logan
Hunter 0 0 0 0 — 0
Green Canyon 0 7 0 7 — 14
Second Quarter
GC — Dewey Egan 27 pass from Payton Wilson (Caleb Butterfield kick), 4:10.
Fourth Quarter
GC — Eric Oates 3 run (Butterfield kick), 2:58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.