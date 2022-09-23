Mountain Crest Logan Football

Mountain Crest's Brayden Tannahill (44) returns a fumble for a touchdown against Logan Friday night. The Mustangs beat the Grizzlies, 38-7.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night.

They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

