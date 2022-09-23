Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night.
They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
“This win is great for us, but I feel for them (Grizzlies) because Homecoming is something that is really rough to lose,” MC senior Brayden Tannahill said. “I heard they haven’t had many home games, so I feel bad for that, but it feels good to win.”
The Mustangs (4-3 overall, 2-1 region) now have more wins this season than the last two years combined. The victory also keeps Mountain Crest in a tie atop the region standings.
“This is a fun region, that’s for sure,” Mustang head coach Ryan Visser said. “... The boys came out and played with purpose from the get go tonight. That was awesome.”
In other region action, Ridgeline beat Green Canyon Thursday night, 21-14, and Sky View nearly blanked Bear River, 27-7, on Friday. The Riverhawks and Bobcats are tied with the Mustangs for first.
Mountain Crest put points on the scoreboard on four of their six first-half possessions. In the second half, a time-consuming drive came up empty, but then the defense came up with two turnovers — one returned for a touchdown and the other setting up a very short field.
“We’ve been talking about it’s time to take the next step,” Visser said. “We are a new coaching staff, a new team and we haven’t been getting off to the fastest starts. Honestly, it’s almost like we have been afraid to take the step and be great. I said, ‘hey, it’s time to try and put it all together.’ And they did. It was obviously our most complete game, and I’m really proud of the boys.”
The Mustangs finished with 244 yards of total offense, but several sacks and a messed up punt took away 35 yards. Quarterback Casey Crofts passed for 137 yards on 7 of 14 passing and had one rushing TD. Will DeKorver caught three passes for 64 yards to lead the receivers.
“Casey Crofts is an awesome kid,” Visser said. “He has put in a lot of work. For us to be successful, we have to be able to pass and run. This was the most balanced our offense has looked.”
Six different Mustangs rushed the ball. Cole Jones led the way with 84 yards on 12 carries. Carson Olsen finished with 41 yards on 13 carries and a score.
“Cole Jones hasn’t played a lot since week two,” Visser said. “We’ve got a lot of good running backs. It’s fun to see who’s week it’s going to be. Cole had the hot hand and got the carries tonight.”
Logan never could get on track offensively. The Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) finished with 114 yards of total offense. Quarterback Keaton Pond was 6 of 11 for 60 yards passing with a TD. Ethan Bracken rushed for 50 yards on 14 carries.
“We really focused on their run offense,” Tannahill said. “We handled it pretty well. We locked it down.”
After forcing a punt to start the game, the Mustangs drove 51 yards in six plays. Crofts found DeKorver on passes of 16 and 35 yards to set up a 3-yard TD run by Dax Benson less than five minutes into the contest.
Logan turned the ball over on downs at midfield when Olsen blew up a fourth-and-1 run by the Grizzlies.
Mountain Crest went 47 yards in seven plays as Crofts found Landon Beus for 22 yards on a second-and-16 to keep the drive moving. Dontay McMurtrey broke free on a 6-yard TD run to give the visitors a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
After a bobbled snap by the Grizzlies, Tannahill made sure Pond stayed down to set up a fourth down. Logan tried a fake punt, but a host of Mustangs met Tytan Mason to give Mountain Crest the ball at the Logan 45.
However, the Mustangs failed to do anything with the good field position and punted the ball away. But Thatcher Phelps picked off a pass and returned it 28 yards to the Grizzly 5. Two plays later Crofts followed his line made up of Nik Tolbert, Jorgen Miller, Taysen Anderson, Hunter Hammer and Exander Miller in for a 3-yard TD run, making it 21-0 late in the first half.
The Mustangs would get the ball one more time before halftime. Trevis Leiser had a big sack to force a Logan punt.
Cooper Gardner hauled in a 26-yard pass to get the Mustangs in scoring range. Jud Wells booted a 22-yard field goal to make it 24-0 at the break.
“It was really good to have our offense show up tonight,” Tannahill said. “We have struggled at times to put up points. It was pretty fun.”
Mountain Crest took the second half kickoff and behind the line ran seven straight plays on the ground, gaining 65 yards. Jones carried the ball six times for 63 of those yards.
“Offensively, our strength has been the O line,” Visser said. “We have a really good line coach and a good line.”
A dropped pass that would have been a TD and then a scoring strike to Porter Kennington was called back due to a penalty. Despite getting pushed down the field, the Grizzlies did bow up and would stop the drive on a big sack by a host of Logan players.
However, four plays later a fumbled snap that seemed to just keep rolling was picked up by Tannahill. The Mustangs scored from 15 yards out to make it 31-0, with 5:09 left in the third.
“I just saw the ball slip out and my teammates are now giving me crap because they were right behind me and are jealous,” Tannahill said with a laugh. “I just picked it up and scored. That’s all there is.”
Adding salt to the wound, the Grizzlies fumbled the ensuing kickoff return. DeKorver recovered for the Mustangs at the Logan 9. Three plays later Olsen scored from a foot out to make it 38-0.
Logan prevented the shut out when Kaimaini Laing came up with the ball on a fumbled snap on a punt attempt. The Grizzlies drove 25 yards in six plays. Pond hit David Audd for an 11-yard TD pass on fourth-and-10, giving the Grizzly faithful something to cheer about.
The Mustangs have now won two in a row.
“We are working hard in practice and staying friends,” Tannahill said. “We are not letting things get to us.”
BOBCATS 27, BEARS 7
Sky View made it two, double-digit road wins in a row Friday night at Garland.
The Bobcats (3-4, 2-1) were never really threatened by the Bears (2-5, 1-2), scoring in every quarter and building a 27-0 lead late in the game. Sky View finished with 413 yards of total offense.
“Offensively, we were able to hit some big plays over the top tonight,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “Brooks Rigby had a big night and Carson Thatcher threw the ball well. Our offensive line continues to improve and do a good job. There is still a ton of room for improvement moving forward.”
Quarterback Carson Thatcher completed 24 of 47 pass attempts for 330 yards and four TDs to four different receivers. Brooks Rigby hauled in eight passes for 124 yards and a score, while Michael Ferguson and Bryton Williams each caught five passes for 88 and 74 yards, respectively.
Rigby caught the first TD pass late in the opening quarter to start the scoring. Thatcher then hit Easton Ballard for a 38-yard scoring strike with four minutes left in the first half. Sky View took a 14-0 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, Williams hauled in a 29-yard TD strike from Thatcher. The extra point was missed. The Bobcats took a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ferguson caught a 19-yard TD pass from Thatcher with 4:06 to play.
On defense, the Bobcats blocked a punt and came up with two interceptions — one each by Carver Ballard and Ferguson. Camron Carling blocked the punt and led the team with 15 tackles, including a sack.
“I thought we played extremely physical on defense tonight,” Howell said. “We were able to get to the QB and create some turnovers.”
Bear River avoided the shutout when running back Jared Jones scored from a yard out with 28 seconds left in the game.
———
MUSTANGS 38, GRIZZLIES 7
Friday at Logan
Mountain Crest 7 17 14 0 — 38
Logan 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
MC — Dax Benson 3 run (Jud Wells kick), 7:10
Second Quarter
MC — Dontay McMurtrey 6 run (Wells kick), 11:26
MC — Casey Crofts 3 run (Wells kick), 2:45
MC — FG 22 Wells, :03
Third Quarter
MC — Brayden Tannahill 15 fumble return (Wells kick), 5:05
MC — Carson Olsen 1 run (Wells kick), 4:01
Fourth Quarter
L — David Audd 11 pass from Keaton Pond (Isaac Lopez Morales), 6:34
BOBCATS 27, BEARS 7
Friday at Garland
Sky View 7 7 6 7 — 27
Bear River 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
SV — Brooks Rigby 8 pass from Carson Thatcher (Calebe de Quadros kick), 2:07
Second Quarter
SV — Easton Ballard 38 pass from Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 4:08
Third Quarter
SV — Bryton Williams 39 pass from Thatcher (kick failed), 2:34
Fourth Quarter
SV — Michael Ferguson 19 pass from Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 4:06
BR — Jared Jones 1 run (Kyver Jensen kick), :28