Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a seven-part series profiling the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
NORTH LOGAN — It seemed like if something could go wrong, it did last year for the Wolves.
Picked to battle for the Region 11 title in 2022, Green Canyon suffered blow after blow during a 1-9 campaign that included losing one of the best all-around players on the team to injury before the season even began and a 3-0 loss to eventual co-region champ Sky View. The Wolves lost to Snow Canyon in the first round of the state playoffs, 26-21.
Despite the tough year, the Wolves are excited about the upcoming season. They will be led by a new head coach. JT Tauilili will be a head coach for the first time, but isn’t a stranger to Cache Valley, Region 11 or even Green Canyon.
Tauilili spent several years on the Sky View staff, then moved to North Logan when the Wolves became a new school. He was on former head coach Craig Anhder’s staff for two years before leaving for Arizona where his wife went to graduate school. The 33-year-old most recently was on the staff at Lehi, the defending 5A champions. The Utah State graduate is happy to be back in the valley.
“I had lived here previously for six years, so we are excited to be back in the valley,” Tauilili said. “... What I’m most excited about is for this to be my first opportunity as a head coach in a community I already know and feel comfortable in. There is already a sense of community here.”
The new head coach will be running the offense with long time coach Perry Christensen helping out in the passing department. Cam Johnson will be in charge of the defense. Implementing his schemes, which includes a multiple offense with specific personnel packages and a 3-3 base defense has taken some time.
“The summer has been fun, but a lot with trying to get a new system installed and learning the ins and outs of the administrative side,” Tauilili said. “Overall, I have loved the energy we have at practice.”
The Wolves return six starters on both sides of the ball, so it’s not like the cupboard is bare. In fact, there are some very experienced players back on defense.
“There are good athletes at Green Canyon,” Tauilili said. “Our best dudes at Green Canyon can compete with anybody else.”
On offense, Tauilili feels like he has many options, so figuring out how to give everyone a chance to shine is a work in progress. The Wolves may line up with multiple running backs or two tight ends or a host of receivers.
“We need to learn to get the right group on the field at the right time,” Tauilili said. “It has been a little tricky with me being new and trying to learn the skill sets of each individual player. ... It’s been great bouncing ideas off coach Christensen.”
When asked his biggest concern, the new coach said building the continuity on offense. He wants to use different groups for certain situations, so getting those groups together and then making sure the right group is on the field will be key.
“It comes down to getting enough reps, especially with the offensive line,” Tauilili said.
The Wolves lost their top three rushers and two quarterbacks from a year ago. As a team, Green Canyon only had two passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. Senior wide receiver Dewey Egan passed for one of those scores and caught the other. He was the leading receiver in 2022 with 42 receptions for 492 yards.
“We love Dewey’s athleticism,” Tauilili said. “He is one that stood out in all of our seven-on-sevens in the summer. He goes and makes big plays.”
Joining Egan in the receiving corps is returning starter Tanner Ferrin, a senior, sophomore Hayden Schramm and junior Carter Stoddard. Senior Carter Stembridge will be at tight end.
“We consider Carter one of our top three athletes in the program,” Tauilili said. “He has been playing a lot of defense, but we want to use him on offense as well.”
Junior Payton Wilson will be the quarterback. A back up is still being figured out.
“Payton is football savvy, is bright and a good athlete,” Tauilili said. “With it being a new system, he is pretty raw, but overall we feel he is giving us what we need at the quarterback position.”
Seniors Ethan Cutler and Eric Oates will head up the running game. Both played last year, and Cutler scored a TD.
“We love their own individual ability, but the two of them together is even better,” Tauilili said. “I feel we have two really capable running backs and they have been fine rotating. They support each other. I truly believe we can use them both.”
Four starters along the offensive line are back in seniors Joe Rubio, Jacob Bast and Abram DeLisle and junior Ty Jensen at center. Senior Ethan Kunzler joins that group.
“Our offensive line is a group that has the most varsity experience,” Tauilili said. “They are more battled tested, so we are really looking to put that to good use.”
In the defensive trenches will be senior Dylan Turner at noseguard and ends Eli Wheatley, a sophomore, and Baxter Martin, a junior. Others will rotate in, including senior Will Wheatley, who was second on the team in tackles last year with 72, including nine sacks. Will Wheatley played mostly on the line and scored a defensive TD. He will move around this season.
“Will is an athlete that offenses have to game plan for specifically,” Tauilili said. “If that is the case, we want to move him around and make it a headache to try and game plan for him.”
Linebackers include Will Wheatley, senior Collin Gibson, who led the team in tackles in 2022 with 75, senior Calvin Wallis and Stembridge, who will also see time at safety.
Egan is back at cornerback, where he picked off four passes last year. Senior Tyler Gerber will be at safety, as will Ferrin, who made 42 tackles and picked off two passes as a junior. Sophomore Bryson Pabst has turned some heads in the secondary.
Will Wheatley and Egan both earned all-state accolades last season.
“The kids know the defense and the expectations with coach Johnson,” Tauilili said. “That’s been huge. ... I feel good about our defense. Historically, what coach Johnson has done on that side of the ball brings me peace.”
Senior Caleb Butterfield will be the kicker, backed up by Tanner Holt. It is punter by committee right now for the Wolves. Egan and Pabst will returning kicks.
With the 4A classification more than doubling, Tauilili likes the added competition. The Wolves are picked toward the bottom of Region 11, but did garner multiple votes in a statewide poll of coaches when considering all of 4A.
“Cache Valley is so competitive,” Tauilili said. “The competition up here gives you a good gauge for 4A. If you are competitive in Cache Valley, then you should hold up fine anywhere in 4A.
“I think there will be a lot of parity with a lot of close ball games in our region. If you are top two in our region, you can play with anyone in the state.
Green Canyon begins the season Friday by hosting Hunter.
