A potent passing attack, spearheaded by standout three-year starting quarterback Carter Fortin, was something that had West Side head coach Tyson Moser concerned, but his Pirates were more than up to the challenge.
West Side kept Cole Valley Christian’s explosive offense off the scoreboard in the first half and found paydirt on three of its first four possessions en route to a 47-14 drubbing of the Chargers in a non-district football game on Friday night in Dayton.
It was another impressive performance by the Pirates, who extended their winning streak to 25 and handed the Chargers their first loss of the season, to boot. Two-time defending 2A state champion West Side shut out a pair of 3A opponents in its previous two games — convincing victories over Snake River, 27-0, and Marsh Valley, 28-0.
“Yeah, I thought our kids played extremely well tonight,” Moser said. “It’s Homecoming week and some other distractions, and we had to play a few new kids tonight, but they stepped up and did a great job. Defensively ... that’s the first spread team we’ve played this year, so I was really, really happy with our secondary and how they were able to stop that passing game.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Fortin aired it out for five touchdown passes in Cole Valley’s 43-20 victory over Payette earlier this season, but only managed to complete 11 of 22 passes for 129 yards and zero TDs against West Side. Additionally, Fortin was intercepted by Jacob Stokes in the third quarter, and the Pirates turned that takeaway into six points.
West Side’s defense didn’t allow a single point for 10 straight quarters and, while that streak came to an end in the third quarter, it was still another dominant defensive performance by the Pirates. The hosts also got the job done offensively as they advanced the pigskin inside the red zone on all four of their opening-half possessions.
West Side (4-0) took a commanding 21-0 lead into the half and never looked back.
“Especially when a team travels five, five-and-a-half hours to get here, it’s probably going to take them a minute to get their legs under them, so you have to jump on them early,” Moser said. “And you’re playing a team that’s 3-0, so you just have to jump on them early and not let them get that early momentum.”
It was another big night for West Side all-state running back Cage Brokens, who racked up 133 yards on 13 carries and found the end zone three times. The senior scored from 28, 2 and 10 yards out.
Parker Moser also eclipsed the 100-yard barrier on the ground for West Side, which amassed 329 yards on 42 rushing attempts. Parker Moser chipped in with 108 yards on 13 carries and found paydirt from 15 yards out in the third quarter.
West Side signal caller Blaize Brown wasn’t as accurate as he typically is, but still kept Cole Valley’s defense honest by throwing for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 5 of 13 passing. The senior found Bryler Shurtliff for a 24-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, and connected with Parker Henderson on a 42-yard catch-and-run to the end zone in the third quarter.
Colten Gundersen provided the exclamation point with a 4-yard scoring run for the Pirates with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. West Side rested its starters for the entire fourth quarter.
Cole Valley (3-1) was coming off an impressive 26-21 victory over traditional 3A power Fruitland, but was ultimately no match for West Side.
———
PIRATES 47, CHARGERS 14
Friday at Dayton
Cole Valley 0 0 6 8 — 14
West Side 14 7 20 6 — 47
First Quarter
WS — Cage Brokens 28 run (Cristian Plancarte kick).
WS — Bryler Shurtliff 24 pass from Blaize Brown (Plancarte kick).
Second Quarter
WS — Brokens 2 run (Plancarte kick), 2:51.
Third Quarter
CV — 7-yard run (kick blocked), 9:18.
WS — Parker Henderson 42 pass from Brown (Plancarte kick).
WS — Brokens 10 run (kick failed), 6:15.
WS — Parker Moser 15 run (Plancarte kick), :48
Fourth Quarter
CV — 10-yard run (pass good) 9:15.
WS — Colten Gundersen 4 run (run failed), 1:15.