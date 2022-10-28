A new high school football rule in Idaho's 2A classification prevented the Pirates from getting a top five seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, and the motivated three-time defending state champions proceeded to take their frustrations out on Cole Valley Christian.
The sixth-seeded Pirates racked up 463 yards of total offense and went off for 49 points in the opening half on their way to a 61-14 drubbing of the 11th-seeded Chargers in the first round of the 2A state tournament on Friday night at Lyle S. Henderson Field in Dayton.
West Side (8-1) would have been seeded first and received a bye under the previous system, which used the season-ending maxpreps rankings. However, a new rule, pushed by the Boise-area schools, was instituted prior to the 2022-23 academic year, and now the five district champions receive first-round byes and are all seeded in the top five. West Side's lone loss this fall was to 2A Fifth District rival Bear Lake in overtime. The Bears (7-1) are seeded first.
"We were extremely motivated to show the Boise schools that not only do they not deserve two automatic (bids to state), but they definitely don't deserve to host. Our kids had a chip on their shoulder and we believe we play a different brand of football in the south. That was on display tonight."
The Chargers (5-4) blew out their final two opponents of the regular season, but were no match for the Pirates, who scored five touchdowns in the second quarter and took a statement-making 61-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Easton Shurtliff rushed for 106 and a trio of touchdowns on 10 carries for the Pirates, who got 88 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Parker Moser and three more TDs from Crew Sage. Shurtliff found paydirt with his feet from 2, 12 and 29 yards out, while Moser and Sage each scored twice with their feet and once on passes from Eli Brown. Moser's TD's covered 2, 25 and 7 yards, and Sage scored from 3, 14 and 20 yards out.
Brown was very efficient through the air as he completed 9 of 11 passes for 163 yards and the two aforementioned TDs. The Pirates have averaged 43.2 points an outing during their current five-game winning streak and have only allowed 8.4 during that stretch.
This is the third straight year West Side has blown out Cole Valley as the Pirates dispatched of the Chargers by a 50-0 scoreline in 2020 and a 47-14 scoreline in 2021. Cole Valley finished with 218 yards of total offense Friday.
Jackson Beckstead paced the Pirates defensively with eight tackles. Colby Bowles contributed with seven tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. Sage also pounced on a Cole Valley fumble.
Up next for West Side is a quarterfinal showdown with No. 4 Declo. Coach Moser said that game will likely take place next Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho. The two teams squared off earlier this season and the Pirates prevailed, 21-6.
THUNDER 35, BOBCATS 21
A big third quarter was more than enough for No. 2 Desert Hills to advance to the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs. The Thunder (8-3) outscored the seventh-seeded Bobcats 21-3 in the quarter and three different players found paydirt.
Sky View's defense came through with a pair of turnovers in the first quarter — fumble recoveries by Shez Hulce and Connor Dean — but weren't fully able to capitalize on those takeaways. The Bobcats (6-5) took a 3-0 lead on a 10-yard field goal by Caleb de Quadros. The junior booted a 30-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to pare Sky View's deficit to 14-6.
The Thunder executed on a handful of explosive plays to take control during the middle two quarters. The final chunk-yardage play, a 50-yard run by Tyden Morris, set up a 9-yard TD pass from Simon Fuailetolo to give the hosts a commanding 35-6 advantage late in the third quarter. It was one of two scoring passes for Fuailetolo, who also found paydirt once with his feet.
To their credit, the Bobcats continued to battle, despite facing what was essentially an insurmountable deficit. Sky View scored the first of its two fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 58-yard pick-six by Ramsey Vicars, who read the out route and was off to the races. Vicars also contributed with a 50-or-so-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.
Sky View's final TD was a 3-yard run by Michael Furegson out of the wildcat formation one play after quarterback Carson Thatcher was injured on a roughing the passer penalty. Furgeson and Brevin Egbert turned short passes from Thatcher into explosive plays on that scoring drive.
"This game was pretty simple: They executed better than we did in all three phases," SV head coach Chris Howell said. "We gave up too many big plays on critical downs. We didn't do a good job playing field position. We moved the ball at times on offense, but lacked consistency in the red zone. I felt like our kids continued to play hard to the end. I really appreciate the seniors and the effort/leadership that they played with throughout the year."
Sky View linebacker Camron Carling contributed with a huge tackle for loss on a fourth-and-goal play by Desert Hills midway through the third quarter. The Bobcats nearly had another goal-line stand in the opening half, but the Thunder were able to punch it in on fourth and goal.
Desert Hills, winners of six of its last seven games, will square off against No. 6 Mountain Crest next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Southern Utah University for a spot in the 4A state title tilt.
