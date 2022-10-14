DAYTON — It’s a pretty simple formula at West Side.
The Pirate football team has done it for years: Control the ball on offense, bend but don’t break on defense, don’t turn the ball over and limit penalties. West Side checked all of those boxes Friday night in a district game against Aberdeen.
The Pirates scored on three of their first four possessions and didn’t allow the Tigers to find the end zone until late. That added up to a 22-8 victory for the hosts.
“That was West Side football at its finest,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “I think this team is starting to find its identity. We are not a big-play team and don’t have a lot of star power, but we have a lot of gritty kids.”
With both teams running the ball, there were not a lot of possessions Friday. The Pirates (6-1 overall, 2-1 district) had five offensive possessions, which included the last one where they literally ran out the final two minutes to end the game.
“We just need to grind the clock and get a few yards at a time and play West Side defense,” Moser said.
The Tigers (5-2, 2-1) came into the game on a roll and had the Pirates concerned. Aberdeen did finish with 247 yards of total offense with 217 of that on the ground, but the West Side defense came up big throughout the game when it needed to.
“They (Tigers) kind of ran a little on us, but we played tough and go a lot of fourth-down stops in the red zone,” said safety Crew Sage, who led the Pirate D with 13 tackles. “When it really mattered, we made stops.”
Sage had a monster game on both sides of the ball. On offense, he scored twice, once with his legs and the second one with a reception. The sophomore also ran in a two-point conversion when a snap was bobbled.
Penalties also hurt the Tigers as they were whistled for six for 60 yards. West Side was only penalized twice for 20 yards.
The Pirates had 239 yards of total offense with 201 of it from running the ball. Both teams were efficient when they did pass and each averaged more than 5 yards a carry when rushing. West Side was just able to finish drives.
“We like having that three-headed monster (in the running game) and (quarterback) Eli (Brown) was great tonight, making the plays we needed him to make,” Moser said. “If we can run the ball like that, it sure opens up that passing game.”
The game started off with a bang — not counting the fireworks — when Parker Moser took the opening kickoff and returned it 47 yards. West Side drove the remaining 52 yards in eight plays — all runs. Easton Shurtliff capped off the march with an 8-yard touchdown run up the middle, and Sage scored the extra points for an 8-0 lead just three-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
After forcing a punt, the Pirates were back at it again on offense. They drove 67 yards in 13 plays to paydirt, converting two third-and-long plays. Quarterback Eli Brown scrambled for 11 yards when West Side needed 10, and Sage picked up 10 yards when eight was needed.
Sage capped off the drive on fourth-and-2, when he took a pitch and picked up more than enough for the first on a 9-yard TD scamper on the first play of the second quarter. Shurtliff booted the extra point to give the Pirates a 15-0 lead.
“I took the pitch and just knew I could get there,” Sage said. “I just ran.”
It looked like Aberdeen was going to claw back into the game before halftime. The Tigers used 14 plays to drive 69 yards and ate up more than nine minutes from the clock. However, they failed to score and turned the ball over on downs when quarterback Brody Beck was swarmed under at the West Side 10 on a fourth-down play.
“We are playing to win now,” Sage said. “We don’t have to worry about the streak or losing it.”
West Side took a 15-0 lead into the break.
Aberdeen started the second half with the ball and drove 72 yards in nine plays. On fourth and less than a yard, Tiger running back Hiatt Beck was dropped for a 3-yard loss by defensive lineman Aarron McDaniel. Once again the Pirate D had held when it counted.
The hosts then put the game away with a time-consuming 16-play drive that covered 83 yards. On third-and-goal from the 10, Brown rolled out and hit Sage for a 10-yard TD pass. A minute into the fourth quarter, the Pirates held a 22-0 lead.
“No one covered me, so he (Brown) just passed it to me,” Sage said.
Aberdeen converted two fourth-down plays on its final possession of the game that took more than nine minutes and covered 80 yards. On the 16th play of the drive, Brody Beck broke free for a 5-yard TD run to erase the goose egg on the scoreboard with less than two minutes to play.
An onside kick attempt went out of bounds, and the Pirates were able to eat up the rest of the clock.
“Our defense was huge tonight,” Moser. “They (Tigers) usually get big plays. Our goal was to take away the big play and make them drive the whole field to score. We were able to hold that until the end.”
Parker Moser led the Pirate rushing attack with 81 yards on 14 carries, while Shurtliff also carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards. Sage had 31 yards on seven rushes.
Brown completed 4 of 6 passes for 38 yards.
Defensively, joining Sage in double-digit tackles was Shurtliff with 12 and Jackson Beckstead with 12. Colby Bowles and Lincoln Henderson each made nine stops.
Hiatt Beck rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries for the Tigers. Brody Beck had 84 yards on 20 attempts.
West Side has now won three in a row after having its 35-game winning streak snapped.
“That loss at Bear Lake helped us,” coach Moser said. “The kids weren’t having any fun. All they were thinking of was about the streak and the pressure. The kids are having a lot more fun now.”
