Last Friday three Region 11 football teams from the valley hosted first-round 4A state playoff games.
All three won to advance to the quarterfinals, which will be contested this Friday at home sites. Only Ridgeline will get to remain at home, however, and host again. The fourth-seeded Riverhawks (7-4) will welcome No. 5 Snow Canyon (7-3) to Millville for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Ridgeline is the defending 4A state champion. The Riverhawks did beat the Warriors, 24-8, before beginning region play earlier this season. They are aware that Snow Canyon is a dangerous team and has some big wins this season, including victories over Desert Hills and Dixie.
No. 6 Mountain Crest (7-4) travels south to face No. 3 Dixie (6-3) at 4 p.m. No. 7 Sky View (6-4) also heads to St. George and will take on No. 2 Desert Hills (7-3) at 6 p.m. The other quarterfinal game pits No. 8 Cedar (4-6) at No. 1 Crimson Cliffs (8-2). Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills and Dixie all had byes last week as the top three seeds.
Logan, Green Canyon and Bear River from Region 11 were eliminated in the first round. The Grizzlies and Wolves nearly pulled off road wins. Logan fell at Cedar, 7-0, while Green Canyon was edged by Snow Canyon, 26-21. Bear River was run over by Mountain Crest, 35-15.
“It’s been a minute since Mountain Crest has won a playoff game,” MC first-year head coach Ryan Visser said. “So, obviously the boys are super, super excited. But the goal was never just to win one.”
The last three 4A state champions have come from Region 11. With three teams still alive, each is hoping to keep that trend going.
In Idaho, the state playoffs begin this weekend. West Side, the three-time defending 2A champion, finds itself at the No. 6 seed despite being the No. 1 team in the RPI. A new rule allowed the five district champions to have first-round byes and top five seeds, while the next six teams in the RPI that aren’t district champs will play first-round games.
West Side lost to Bear Lake, the top seed, by a point in overtime. The loss snapped a 35-game winning streak and prevented the Pirates from winning the district as Bear Lake went on to capture that title, which ultimately forced West Side (7-1) to play a home game this week against Cole Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.
Preston did not make the 4A playoffs this year.
LATE FRIDAY GAMES
Several games were not done in time for print Friday night, including Mountain Crest’s win over Bear River, West Side beating Malad, 60-6, and Preston falling to Snake River, 41-27.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs fell behind in the first quarter to region foe Bear River (3-8), 9-0. Mountain Crest was able to overcome three first-half turnovers and 18 penalties to record the blowout win.
The Mustangs got a 27-yard touchdown run by Dontay McMurtrey to start their scoring late in the first quarter. Jud Wells booted the extra point. Bear River took a 9-7 lead into the second quarter.
Dax Benson gave the hosts the lead, which they would not relinquish the rest of the way. Benson scored on the ground from seven yards out with 9:46 left in the second. The Mustangs took a 14-9 lead into the break.
McMurtrey reached the end zone for the second time for the lone points scored in the third quarter. He made it in from a yard out, as Mountain Crest took a 21-9 into the fourth quarter.
A blocked punt by Benson opened the fourth quarter for the hosts. Cooper Gardner scored from two yards out just 24 seconds into the final period, giving the Mustangs a 28-9 lead.
Trevis Leiser put the final nail in the Bears’ coffin with an interception for a score just nine seconds later. Leiser read a screen play perfectly, made the pick and was gone for the 15-yard TD.
At Dayton, A trio of West Side running backs cleared the century mark against the Dragons (1-7). Parker Moser led the way with just seven carries for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Easton Shurtliff finished with 108 yards on 12 carries and a score. Crew Sage rushed for 106 yards on only four carries and scored once with his feet, while also catching a pass for a TD.
Moser got the scoring started with TD runs of 23 and 42 in the first quarter. He added 17-yarder at the end of the opening quarter after Malad registered its lone score.
West Side added another 23 points in the second quarter to take a 46-6 lead into the break. Sage had a 23-yard run, followed by Moser’s fourth TD scamper, this time from 14 yards out. Shurtliff scored from 2 yards.
The Pirate defense got into the scoring act with a safety when Aarron McDaniel made a tackle in the end zone.
Back-up quarterback Colby Bowles tossed two TD passes in the third quarter. The first was to Colten Gundersen from 19 yards out. Bowles then hooked up with Sage for a 28-yard TD strike to cap the scoring.
Bowles completed all three of his pass attempts for 56 yards. Starting QB, Eli Brown, was 4 of 11 for 33 yards. Garrett Robinson led in receiving yards with 29 on two catches.
West Side rolled up 503 yards of total offense.
Defensively, Jackson Beckstead led the team with seven tackles and a pass break up. Lincoln Henderson made six stops. Sage recovered a fumble for the lone turnover of the game.
At Preston, the Indians had their 2022 season come to an end in a 41-27 loss to Snake River. Preston turned the ball over once, but could not get any takeaways, which has been a problem most of this season. The Indians were within 34-27 early in the fourth quarter, but could never close the gap against the Panthers (6-2).
Indian quarterback Owen Judd had a big game, passing for 264 yards on 30 of 42 attempts. He tossed four touchdowns and was picked off once. Judd threw TDs to four different teammates .
Kade Lords was the leading receiver with 10 receptions for 116 yards and a score. Running back Karson Winder hauled in six passed for 72 yards and TD, while golfer turned receiver Owen Pearson also caught six balls for 50 yards and a score. Kaden Larsen caught just one pass for 6 yards, but it was for the final TD. Davon Inglet had seven catches for 33 yards.
Winder rushed the ball eight times for 40 yards. Preston had 340 yards of total offense.
The Panthers built a 27-13 lead by halftime. Preston played the visitors even in the second half.
