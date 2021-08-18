It was a pretty ideal start to 2020 high school football season for Preston as the Indians won two of their first three games, including a memorable 34-15 triumph over defending Wyoming 3A state champion Star Valley.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they weren’t able to sustain their early success as they lost their next four games — all against teams with winning records — and didn’t qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. As a result, Preston is extremely motivated to finish strong in 2021.
“In their minds, they didn’t fall short by any means,” said Preston head coach Eric Thorson, who is entering his fourth season at the helm of Franklin County’s 4A program. “We played that last stretch against some tough teams and it’s interesting with the way Idaho works, we got left out of the playoffs (and) we were the first team that didn’t get taken in with the at-large bids. And there were two teams below us in the (RPI) rankings that because of regional representation that actually got in, and so our kids are kind of motivated. They’ve got a little fire in them to make sure they don’t leave anything to chance this year.”
Qualifying for the state tournament in a three-team district is always a little bit tricky. Only the champion in Preston’s district receives an automatic bid to state, although the second-place team stands a decent chance if its RPI is high enough. This means Preston can’t afford to get swept by Century and Pocatello, which is what happened a year ago.
Fortunately for the Indians, they bring back more returning starters than Poky and Century. Preston welcomes back six starters on offense and seven on defense, and the lion’s share of its starting lineup will be comprised of seniors.
“These kids are experienced,” Thorson said. “They’re used to playing with each other and there’s not going to be any deer-in-the-headlights (situation). They know what they’re getting into this year. They’re a year bigger, a year stronger, a year faster.”
Another encouraging thing for the Indians is they will enter the ’21 campaign with some confidence. Preston attended a camp in Nephi this summer and went 7-0 in live scrimmages. Preston defeated larger Utah programs Maple Mountain, Mountain View, Payson and Timpanogos, plus camp host Juab, which captured the 3A state championship last fall.
Simply put, Preston will enter this season with some swagger and some lofty goals.
“Honestly, they want to win it all,” Thorson said. “You know, they have that belief, but I would really just say making an impact (is the primary goal) and showing people what Preston is capable of.”
With the exception of star wide receiver/defensive end Cole Harris, Preston returns all of its primary skill position weapons this season. Brecker Knapp, Preston’s quarterback, is one of the best three-sport athletes in the district. As a junior, the 6-foot-3 Knapp threw for 1,714 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus added another 192 yards on the ground.
Two of Preston’s top three running backs return in Charles Iverson and district champion wrestler Emery Thorson. Iverson racked up 398 yards on the ground in Preston’s eight games a year ago. Thorson and Iverson have gained about 20 pounds of muscle since last season, coach Thorson said.
The Indians are capable of creating some mismatches in the passing game thanks to returning starters Tyler Lindhardt and Chevy Nelson, who are 6-3 and 6-2, respectively. Lindhardt ranked second on the team behind Harris last fall in receptions (22) and receiving yards (370).
Davon Inglet and Ashton Madsen are quick targets coach Thorson is counting on to make plays at slot receivers. Emery Thorson will also line up at times in the slot, plus will take snaps in the wildcat formation. Additionally, the junior is Preston’s back-up signal caller.
“I think Tyler and Emery are both going to really up their game this season,” coach Thorson asserted.
Preston will start four seniors and one junior in the offensive trenches. That offense line is anchored by 6-4, 280-pound left tackle Rhett Larson, who was a first-team all-district selection as a junior.
Ayden Reynolds will start at right tackle for Preston and Steve Chatterton will be the starting center, with Bracken Christensen and Jace Beckstead manning the starting guard spots. Corbin Winward and Trevor Gregory give the Indians a solid seven-man rotation in the offensive trenches.
“I think a big part too is our line has really gotten bigger, and so where last year we relied a lot more on our passing game, I think we’ll be able to balance that up quite a bit more,” coach Thorson said.
Preston has some good size and experience in the trenches in its 3-4 base defense. The Indians will also line up in a 4-3 formation quite a bit.
Plugging up the middle for Preston is 6-5, 335-pound nose guard Corbin Winward, who is a returning starter, as are defensive ends Larson and Gregory. Elliott Palmer and Reynolds will also be a part of Preston’s rotation in the defensive trenches, and Emery Thorson returns at the bandit position — a hybrid defensive end/linebacker.
“Last year our defensive line was a bright spot and I think that will come back as a bright spot again,” coach Thorson said. “And then along with that we have a strong linebacker corps. Those linebackers, they know each other well, they play hard together, they know their assignments, so I think our strength will be at D-line, but we’ll add to that with our linebacking corps.”
Those linebackers coach Thorson is referring to are seniors Colton Francis, Jaden Perkins, Cord Eavenson and Iverson.
Coach Thorson is expecting a breakout season from Madsen at his safety spot. Inglet and Knapp are Preston’s primary options at rover, while the cornerback rotation will consist of Nelson, Lindhardt, Charlie Rojas and Payton Buckingham.
Knapp returns as Preston’s punter, and Thorson will be booting the kickoffs for the second straight year. Nelson and Thorson are Preston’s main kickoff and punt returners.
The Indians will play the same eight teams it did a year ago, plus they will square off against a new opponent in their season opener. Preston and fellow 4A program Lakeland, a state qualifier last year, are meeting at a neutral location, Montana Tech University, this Friday for a scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff.