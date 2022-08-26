South Sevier Preston Football

Preston wide receiver Kade Lords stretches, trying to catch a pass as South Sevier's Brigham Bradshaw defends Thursday night at Maverik Stadium.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Down its starting quarterback and coming off a 28-0 loss in the season opener, the offensive production was a key concern for Preston High going into its border war game Thursday night.

In the end, however, the offense wasn’t the problem. Instead, it was South Sevier's dominant rushing attack. Led by senior running back Grayson Friant, the Rams from Monroe charged by the Indians' inexperienced defensive front and defeated Preston 31-21 in the first game of the Rocky Mountain Kickoff at Maverik Stadium.

