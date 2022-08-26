Down its starting quarterback and coming off a 28-0 loss in the season opener, the offensive production was a key concern for Preston High going into its border war game Thursday night.
In the end, however, the offense wasn’t the problem. Instead, it was South Sevier's dominant rushing attack. Led by senior running back Grayson Friant, the Rams from Monroe charged by the Indians' inexperienced defensive front and defeated Preston 31-21 in the first game of the Rocky Mountain Kickoff at Maverik Stadium.
Give the Indians some credit, though. Despite appearing outmanned in the trenches, they made it a ball game — in large part thanks to the offense. Rolling out two different quarterbacks, the Indians (0-2) managed to sustain drives and scored touchdowns when reaching the red zone.
“I think we took a step forward this week with the veteran offense," Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “Still got a lot of growing pains that we're trying to fix, but we're just gonna work on it and get better.”
Backup Preston QB Owen Judd, who replaced starting quarterback Karson Winder in the second quarter, went 14 of 19 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Winder, whose natural position is running back went 8 of 12 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown, before switching back to running back and tallying 18 carries for 60 yards.
“We planned to give Carson a few series at quarterback and see how things go,” Cunningham said. “If we needed to, Owen seemed like he was ready — in practice, he was looking good. And we just felt like getting Carson back in his natural position would help our run game that we were really struggling with. And it worked. And Owen stepped in his role and played like we expected, played outstanding.”
Trailing by 10 points in the fourth, Judd manufactured a drive down the field, connected with senior Kade Lords for a fourth-down conversion, then found junior Tytan Knapp in the end zone to cut South Sevier's lead to 24-21 with 10:28 remaining.
Propped up by a solid crowd of Preston faithful who made the trip south, its defense needed one stop to get the offense the ball back and a shot at winning the game. It didn’t happen.
South Sevier’s running game drained the clock and inched its way down the field. Friant converted a fourth down play inside the red zone, then senior quarterback Carter Abraham rolled out and found the end zone to extend the Rams (1-2) lead with 1:50 to play, all but ending the game.
“We're young,” Cunningham said. “We got scrappy, hard fought guys, but we're young and we're just learning how to play the interior defense and they’re getting shoved around a little bit, but we're just gonna keep battling and we'll get better.”
Preston could have done itself a favor earlier in the game by denying big plays. On South Sevier’s opening drive, Friant broke loose for a 45-yard TD run to lead 7-0. In the second quarter, Abraham went on an unbelievable scamper, twisting in and out of Indian defenders before reaching the goal line for a 68-yard score to give the Rams a 14-7 lead.
Preston’s defense stepped up to end the quarter, holding them to a field goal and punt. A TD pass from Judd to Winder made it 17-14 at the half. But South Sevier responded with a touchdown to open the second half and managed to keep the Indians at arm's length the remainder of the game.
Preston travels to Wyoming to face Star Valley next week.
---
RAMS 31, INDIANS 21
Thursday at Maverik Stadium
South Sevier 7 10 7 7 -- 31
Preston 0 14 0 7 -- 21
First Quarter
SS -- Grayson Friant 45 run (Eliseo Ramos kick), 9:46
Second Quarter
P -- Kade Lords 10 pass from Karson Winder (Brenyn Rawlings kick), 11:18
SS -- Carter Abraham 68 run (Ramos kick), 10:57
SS -- FG 27 Ramos, 6:02
P -- Winder 7 pass from Owen Judd (Rawlings kick), 1:14
Third Quarter
SS -- Brigham Bradshaw 8 run (Ramos kick), 7:59
Fourth Quarter
P -- Tytan Knapp 10 pass from Judd (Rawlings kick), 10:28